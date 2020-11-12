Aries (March 21-April 19): Less bickering and more time spent actively searching for ways to improve your lifestyle will pay off. A romantic gesture will help you put your differences aside, paving the way for healthy solutions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Being well-informed will help you make better decisions. Keep personal information to yourself. Someone you work with will make you look bad if given a chance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): An opportunity to demonstrate what you have to offer will come your way. Your reputation will depend on your presentation and ability to convince others to trust and believe in you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You are better off discussing matters thoroughly instead of taking physical action to prove your point. Look for ways to compromise and reach an objective that everyone you are dealing with favors.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): An opportunity will cause friction with someone you love. Think matters through carefully before you make a decision that might jeopardize a meaningful relationship.