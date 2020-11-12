Celebrities Born on this Day: Anne Hathaway, 38; Ryan Gosling, 40; Megan Mullally, 62; Neil Young, 75.
Happy Birthday: Relying on others will lead to disappointment.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take part in a dialogue concerning how you do your job. Look at the pros and cons of a situation that involves the young in your life, and help them make decisions that reflect common sense and safety.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more effort into your professional goals. Consider trends, and market your skills to fill a niche. Make physical changes at home that will help you improve your health, appearance and lifestyle.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Sit back and make changes that will help you be more productive. Don't worry about what others do; follow the path that leads to a better quality of life.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Go over your finances and personal contracts. Make adjustments that will help you stabilize your position. Don't feel you have to participate in someone's plan.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A deal may look promising, but before you decide to partner with someone, consider how well you share the same objectives. If tension mounts, consider alternative ways to move forward on your own.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Less bickering and more time spent actively searching for ways to improve your lifestyle will pay off. A romantic gesture will help you put your differences aside, paving the way for healthy solutions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Being well-informed will help you make better decisions. Keep personal information to yourself. Someone you work with will make you look bad if given a chance.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): An opportunity to demonstrate what you have to offer will come your way. Your reputation will depend on your presentation and ability to convince others to trust and believe in you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You are better off discussing matters thoroughly instead of taking physical action to prove your point. Look for ways to compromise and reach an objective that everyone you are dealing with favors.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): An opportunity will cause friction with someone you love. Think matters through carefully before you make a decision that might jeopardize a meaningful relationship.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Monitor what everyone around you is doing, and you'll avoid ending up in a compromising position. Social distancing issues will arise if you make changes to your daily routine.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Spend more time perfecting your skills, improving the way you look and how you conduct your life, and less time butting heads with someone who doesn't share your opinion.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!