Celebrities Born on this Day: Giselle Eisenberg, 13; Jenna Fischer, 46; Rachel Weisz, 50; Bryan Cranston, 64.
Happy Birthday: Take advantage of something that inspires you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Find out what's required of you to follow a path that entices you. Love, recreational activities and events that allow you to rub shoulders with interesting people should be priorities.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Remain calm, and you'll get to the bottom of an issue with less drama. Keep your opinions to yourself until you've collected information and assessed a situation thoroughly.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't get drawn into someone's emotional outburst. A personal gain will come if you mind your own business and focus on what will help you take care of your responsibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): If you are too busy getting involved in other people's business, you'll miss something important in your life. Don't make promises that will put someone's concerns before your own.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Trust in your ability to get things done. Shoot for the stars, and don't look back. You can make a difference and a positive change if you stay focused on your objective.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You are better off being blunt about what you can and cannot do and avoiding making a rash decision or change. Emotional spending will get you into financial trouble.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will result in additional benefits. Participate, stay where the action is and bring about change that will make a difference. Make moves that will improve your image, health and popularity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A financial change handled with moderation can help you get out of a situation that has been compromising. Use your intelligence to come up with a plan that will help you cut your overhead.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Follow your heart, and you'll end up on top. Don't let an emotional situation cloud your vision or cost you. Use your imagination, and you'll come up with a plan that will inspire greater creativity.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Indecisiveness and thinking you can afford more than you can will put you in a vulnerable position. Study every aspect of whatever situation or offer you come across before you show up to negotiate.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Taking day trips and doing things with someone you love will all lead to a better lifestyle. A change in the way you invest or handle your money will lead to profits.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll accomplish more if you don't have to coddle someone or redo whatever falls short of your specifications. Don't take on an unnecessary physical challenge.