Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Stop worrying about the changes others make; go about your business. Your charm will far outweigh any obstacle you face along the way. A positive attitude coupled with an open mind will help you turn a negative into a positive.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Size up whatever situation you face, and make adjustments that will eliminate the stress you face if you continue down a path that is holding you hostage. Put an end to emotional spending; it will help lower debt.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You're on the right path, so don't start waffling about what to do next. Embrace the future, learn all you can and start making the moves that will position you for a brighter future. Romance, opportunity and security are heading your way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put your energy where it counts, and finish what you start. The changes you make will help you forge ahead with optimism. Use your imagination, and you'll develop a way to speed up your plans to change your lifestyle.