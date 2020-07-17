Celebrities Born on this Day: Luke Bryan, 44; Carey Hart, 45; David Hasselhoff, 68; Donald Sutherland, 85.
Happy Birthday: Take a unique approach to the changing times, and you will come out on top.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You'll get an inside view of a situation that can lead to something that interests you professionally. Don't take too long to make up your mind, or it will turn into a lost opportunity.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take action, be a driving force and make a difference. Sign up to volunteer, be the one to negotiate and run the show. Life is about doing; if you let others do for you, you lose your voice.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): How you approach situations, people and responsibilities will matter. Consistency, fairness and the ability to listen to sound advice and to admit when you are wrong will help you excel.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider what you want and how best to reach your target. Step away from demanding people, and put your energy into personal growth, self-improvement and connecting with those who share similar goals.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Educate, formulate and market what you want to do next. A change of scenery will help stimulate your mind and trigger how best to bring about a positive lifestyle change.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't let anger take over when action is required. If you love someone, speak up, find out where you stand and be prepared to take the next step, regardless of what that might be.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Slow down, and wait for substantial evidence to unfold before allowing someone to work alongside you. Confusion is apparent, and it's essential to give the benefit of the doubt.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your talents to work for you in ways you've only dreamed about in the past, and you will make headway. Share your feelings with someone you love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Embrace a positive change that will take you back to a time when life was simpler. Make decisions that will encourage you to gravitate toward the people who bring out the best in you.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Channel your energy into something constructive. If you have too much time to think, you will end up in a senseless argument. Let the past help you make a clear-cut decision.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make your opportunities, and strive for perfection in all that you pursue. Be a fierce competitor and a passionate and loyal friend, and you'll bring out the best in everyone.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Reach out to a cause you are passionate about helping. How you spend your spare time will help you grow emotionally and mentally. Dig in and make a difference.
