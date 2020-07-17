Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't let anger take over when action is required. If you love someone, speak up, find out where you stand and be prepared to take the next step, regardless of what that might be.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Slow down, and wait for substantial evidence to unfold before allowing someone to work alongside you. Confusion is apparent, and it's essential to give the benefit of the doubt.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your talents to work for you in ways you've only dreamed about in the past, and you will make headway. Share your feelings with someone you love.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Embrace a positive change that will take you back to a time when life was simpler. Make decisions that will encourage you to gravitate toward the people who bring out the best in you.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Channel your energy into something constructive. If you have too much time to think, you will end up in a senseless argument. Let the past help you make a clear-cut decision.