Celebrities Born on this Day: Dev Patel, 30; Jaime King, 41; John Cena, 43; George Lopez, 59.
Happy Birthday: Do your best to make a positive difference this year.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Slow down, think and proceed with caution. If you aren't fully prepared, don't feel pressured to make a change. It's OK to be different or to refuse to follow the crowd.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Apply experience to overcome temptation someone dangles in front of you. Being able to say no will help you stay on track and accomplish what you set out to do.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You may not like change, but fighting what's inevitable will only make matters worse. Be innovative, and you'll find a way to turn a negative into a positive.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't get drawn in to someone's melodrama or let anyone interfere in your affairs. An encounter with someone you have worked with will encourage personal growth and a healthier lifestyle.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Raise your awareness, learn something new, check out travel documentaries, educate yourself and try new things. You are ready for a change, and embracing what life has to offer will make the transition easier.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep moving, get physical and avoid interference. Do something unique or get involved in a social event that will bring you in touch with like-minded people.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be open to suggestions, but when it comes time to get things done,use what you know works best for you and pursue your dreams. A partnership will face changes.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look over your choices, and consider the best way to spend your time. Physical pursuits will bring the highest satisfaction, and networking and enjoying time spent with a friend or lover will ease stress.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do what you do best. Distance yourself from anyone negative or critical. An argument will result in a family feud. Make physical changes to your surroundings, or alter your current living conditions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Watch out for someone using persuasive tactics to get you involved in something that doesn't interest you. Don't overreact or take on too much. Concentrate on what's important to you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Make plans with someone you haven't seen for some time, or attend a reunion. How you delegate your time will make a difference in the way your future unfolds.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't let guilt step in and take over. If something doesn't feel right, be brave and walk away. Trust your instincts and your ability to reach your goals on your own if necessary. Don't share or present prematurely.
