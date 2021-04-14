Celebrities Born on this Day: Abigail Breslin, 25; Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44; Adrien Brody, 48; Brad Garrett, 61.
Happy Birthday: Use your imagination, and you'll figure out a way to make the most out of any situation you face this year.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Gravitate toward people who are willing to give back as much as they take. Strive for equality in relationships, and success and happiness will be yours.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Extravagant behavior will weigh you down and hold you back. Moderation mixed with discipline and hard work will be your ticket to success. Walk away from temptation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Presenting a well-prepared plan will encourage interest, assistance and success. Don't lose sight of your goals to help someone who takes advantage of your skills.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): The latter will be significantly more satisfying and the rewards yours to enjoy. Don't give in to someone enticing you to indulge in something you shouldn't.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Let your charm, leadership ability and skills help you build your future. You can advance if you keep your emotions out of the equation and you put your intelligence to work for you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Information you gather will change the way you do things. A chance to try something new will push you in a new direction. Stay calm, regardless of what others do or say.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put your time and effort into personal growth, fitness and expanding your skills and talents. Use charm to bypass anyone who tries to stand in your way or take over.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Initiate your journey and continue down the path that beckons you, regardless of what others decide to do. Someone you least expect will stand in your corner and encourage you to proceed.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Reach out to like-minded individuals and start making plans that encourage safe socializing, fitness and self-improvement. Jealousy and possessiveness are apparent. Don't let anyone interfere in your life.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Set up a place where you can relax and develop something you want to pursue. Distance yourself from those who use inappropriate measures to dominate your time.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a deep breath and put things in perspective. Spend more time on self-improvement and less worrying about what others think. Use the experience you have to bypass making the same mistake twice.