Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take heed of what's trending and how to utilize your skills to fit the current scenario. You'll discover how to avoid the pitfalls of falling behind in an economy that's in constant transition.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Bide your time, and don't feel the need to invest in someone's pipe dream – concentrate on finding a creative way to improve your skills and professional reputation.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): A unique individual will grab your attention. Consider the validity of the information shared before you participate. The temptation will not lead to something tangible.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stick to what you know and do best. Update your skills and find out what's trending. How you use your attributes will determine which opportunities are going to pan out for you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll get caught in the middle of an unsavory situation if you are too accommodating. Make adjustments at home that are conducive to productivity and building good relationships.