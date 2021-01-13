Celebrities Born on this Day: Liam Hemsworth, 31; Orlando Bloom, 44; Patrick Dempsey, 55; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 60.
Happy Birthday: Tension will mount if you can't agree with the people in your life who matter.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Fix up your place to suit your changing lifestyle. A space that allows you to work without interruption will help you discover how to help someone who has something to offer in return.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful how you handle friends and family. Arguments won't solve anything, but a kind gesture, suggestion or pep talk will. Don't let uncertainty ruin your day.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Put more time into building solid relationships with people who share your concerns and life goals. The rewards you receive will confirm that you are doing something worthwhile.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Go at your speed, and leave no room for error. A bargain is useful only if it's something you need. Know when to refuse, and you'll have no regrets.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Uncertainty will set in regarding your reputation, position and status. Listen carefully and absorb the facts you receive before you respond or take action. Knowledge is the key to making better decisions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take heed of what's trending and how to utilize your skills to fit the current scenario. You'll discover how to avoid the pitfalls of falling behind in an economy that's in constant transition.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Bide your time, and don't feel the need to invest in someone's pipe dream – concentrate on finding a creative way to improve your skills and professional reputation.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): A unique individual will grab your attention. Consider the validity of the information shared before you participate. The temptation will not lead to something tangible.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stick to what you know and do best. Update your skills and find out what's trending. How you use your attributes will determine which opportunities are going to pan out for you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll get caught in the middle of an unsavory situation if you are too accommodating. Make adjustments at home that are conducive to productivity and building good relationships.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let someone's confusion hold you back. Look for a unique opportunity and make it work. Taking a distinctive approach to the way you deal with social media will help you get ahead.