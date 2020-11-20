Aries (March 21-April 19): Expect inconsistency from others. Be prepared to rely on yourself, and it will help you raise your game and ward off becoming disgruntled. An energetic, positive approach will help you outmaneuver any competition you encounter.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Emotions will interfere with your ability to get things done quickly. A change in the way you feel will lead to greater freedom and peace of mind.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take care of your responsibilities without making a fuss, and you'll gain respect and the chance to excel. Fact-check what others say to avoid being put in a precarious position.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Having the approval of someone you love will make a difference in the way you move forward. Shared finances will be a problem if someone isn't able to contribute as much.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Go on a journey that will lead to information, new possibilities and choices. Do your own thing, and don't begrudge others if they take a different route.