Celebrities Born on this Day: Ashley Fink, 34; Dan Byrd, 35; Joel McHale, 49; Ming-Na Wen, 57.
Happy Birthday: Be methodical when making plans this year.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use discretion when dealing with friends and relatives. If you share your opinions or plans, it will affect the way someone feels about you. Give others the same respect and freedom you want in return.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stop letting others put demands on you and start picking what you want to do and who you want in your life. Love and romance are in the stars.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be careful how you handle emotional matters. Be mindful of the way others feel. Go about your business, and take care of your responsibilities. An unusual offer can change your direction.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on what you have to do to remain current. Don't let important documents or contracts lapse. Stay on top of your responsibilities, and don't take on more than you can handle.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't share information regarding your finances, health or intentions. Listen more and reveal less, and you'll have the upper hand when it comes to competitive situations.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Expect inconsistency from others. Be prepared to rely on yourself, and it will help you raise your game and ward off becoming disgruntled. An energetic, positive approach will help you outmaneuver any competition you encounter.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Emotions will interfere with your ability to get things done quickly. A change in the way you feel will lead to greater freedom and peace of mind.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take care of your responsibilities without making a fuss, and you'll gain respect and the chance to excel. Fact-check what others say to avoid being put in a precarious position.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Having the approval of someone you love will make a difference in the way you move forward. Shared finances will be a problem if someone isn't able to contribute as much.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Go on a journey that will lead to information, new possibilities and choices. Do your own thing, and don't begrudge others if they take a different route.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Preparation, detail, and developing something marketable will lead to new beginnings and a better lifestyle. The adjustments you make will teach you that you can do anything you set out to achieve.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An emotional plea will help you uncover a sensitive issue you face with someone close to you. Be wise to manipulative tactics used to make you feel guilty. It's time to make clear what you can and cannot do.
