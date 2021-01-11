Celebrities Born on this Day: Amanda Peet, 49; Mary J. Blige, 50; Kim Coles, 59; Naomi Judd, 75.
Happy Birthday: Make romance and physical challenges that you find stimulating priorities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take action, put your plan into play and refuse to let anyone get in your way. Let past occurrences guide you to make a better decision now regarding money matters, health and contracts.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on what you can accomplish, and stop worrying about what you leave undone. Spend more time sorting through clutter and eliminating what is no longer of use to you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll gain insight into how best to use your time and skills to reach your goal. A promotion or positive change will result in greater cash flow and connection to people who can help you advance.
Aries (March 21-April 19): The changes going on around you will be a sign of what's to come. Analyze every scenario carefully. Preparation and using intelligence are your best alternatives.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Reach out to those who have helped you in the past. Invest time and effort into a lifelong goal. A surprise will put you in a unique position with more options than you originally anticipated.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Look at every possibility; gather information that will help you make the best decision. Don't be a follower. Do your own thing, and follow the path that excites you most.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Choose people who have something to contribute, not those who compliment and ride your coattails. Collaborate with someone who has the skills you lack.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Confusion will set in regarding work and what you want to pursue. A change may not be welcome initially, but it will push you to create an opportunity to do something you enjoy.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set up a place at home conducive to learning something new or that gives you the space to exercise or do something physical. Focus on strength, fitness and being at your very best.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Question anything and anyone who makes you feel the least bit uncertain. Knowledge is critical when dealing with shared expenses, investments and contracts. Take better care of your health, diet and possessions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Choose personal change over trying to alter someone. Getting along with friends and family is encouraged. Use your imagination, and you'll deter others from putting you on the spot.