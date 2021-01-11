Gemini (May 21-June 20): Look at every possibility; gather information that will help you make the best decision. Don't be a follower. Do your own thing, and follow the path that excites you most.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Choose people who have something to contribute, not those who compliment and ride your coattails. Collaborate with someone who has the skills you lack.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Confusion will set in regarding work and what you want to pursue. A change may not be welcome initially, but it will push you to create an opportunity to do something you enjoy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set up a place at home conducive to learning something new or that gives you the space to exercise or do something physical. Focus on strength, fitness and being at your very best.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Question anything and anyone who makes you feel the least bit uncertain. Knowledge is critical when dealing with shared expenses, investments and contracts. Take better care of your health, diet and possessions.