Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spend more time planning and less time letting others decide for you. Move forward in secrecy until you feel fully prepared to disclose your intentions. A financial gain looks promising.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't let change consume you. Look at the logistics, then make a smart move. Keep your expenses down, and pay attention to what's important to you.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a stroll down memory lane with someone who shares your sentiments. Make plans that will allow more time to work alongside people who value what you have to offer.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Focus on what interests you and how best to use your skills to accommodate your dreams. Refuse to let stubbornness or challenges stand between you and what you want to achieve.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Learn from experience, and don't reveal your intentions. Network and attend seminars that will give you a platform to show off what you know and can do, and you will outshine anyone who challenges you.