Celebrities Born on this Day: Pepi Sonuga, 28; Pink, 42; David Arquette, 50; Neko Case, 51.
Happy Birthday: Take the helm and make your way to the destination of choice.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Choose intelligence, and you'll maintain a dependable reputation. Ensure the work you do represents what you are trying to accomplish, and you'll get the results you want.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A trip down memory lane will confirm your thoughts regarding home, lifestyle, health and happiness. Take physical action to ensure that you do what you can to uncover every option available to you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stand up for your rights, and make your voice heard. Participate in events that offer insight into what's possible. Make the most of your time and effort.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Dissect what others do and say, and you'll realize you have just as much to offer. Focus on getting ahead, outmaneuvering the competition, and doing your best to win and excel.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Think before you act. You'll face opposition that will be difficult to beat if you haven't done your homework. Don't share too much, or you will end up in a vulnerable position.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Spend more time planning and less time letting others decide for you. Move forward in secrecy until you feel fully prepared to disclose your intentions. A financial gain looks promising.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't let change consume you. Look at the logistics, then make a smart move. Keep your expenses down, and pay attention to what's important to you.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a stroll down memory lane with someone who shares your sentiments. Make plans that will allow more time to work alongside people who value what you have to offer.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Focus on what interests you and how best to use your skills to accommodate your dreams. Refuse to let stubbornness or challenges stand between you and what you want to achieve.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Learn from experience, and don't reveal your intentions. Network and attend seminars that will give you a platform to show off what you know and can do, and you will outshine anyone who challenges you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Ignore negativity, take charge of your happiness and distance yourself from anyone who says or does something to disrupt your life. Make personal growth and physical improvement your priorities.