Celebrities Born on this Day: Juno Temple, 31; Justin Bartha, 42; Josh Hartnett, 42; Jon Lovitz, 63.
Happy Birthday: It's up to you to bring about the changes you want to happen this year.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Plan your actions carefully, and you will make money. Take your time, put a plan in place, and find the best and cheapest way to get what you want.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Play to win, but play smart and with finesse. Let your agility, mental capacity and desire to get ahead push you in a direction that encourages you to strive for perfection.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your emotions out of any encounter you have with people who don't share your opinion. Take the high road, and use intelligence, facts and understanding. How you present who you are and what you stand for matter.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you are insular, you will become part of the problem. Be kind, helpful and grateful for what you have. Walk away from negativity and toward constructive actions that result in a better life.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Less emotion and more thought will lead to a better environment. Speak up and do your part. Don't leave the hard work to others when you have so much to offer.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Revise as you reflect on your life. Declutter, pay it forward and ease stress. Life is about choices and doing your part to ensure a better environment for you as well as others exists.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Find out what the people you live with and love want. Incorporate everyone's needs into the adjustments you make to your surroundings, attitude and relationships.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Fix up your surroundings, and make physical changes that make you feel good about the way you look. Make unique plans with someone you love. A positive lifestyle change will provide you with a healthy mind, body and future.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Create what will make you happy. Envision what you want, and lay down the foundation for a better life. Consider what you can salvage from your past and what's best to discard.
Aries (March 21-April 19): If you overreact, you'll have to pay the price. Think before you say or do something that will hold you back. Use your energy to work on personal improvement, not trying to change others.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Implement a change that will allow you greater freedom to follow your dreams. Your success, however, will encourage you to reach for the stars.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Listen and learn, but before you use any of the information you've gathered, check your fact sheet to ensure you know what you are trying to say. Trust is built on reputation.
