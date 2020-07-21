× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Juno Temple, 31; Justin Bartha, 42; Josh Hartnett, 42; Jon Lovitz, 63.

Happy Birthday: It's up to you to bring about the changes you want to happen this year.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Plan your actions carefully, and you will make money. Take your time, put a plan in place, and find the best and cheapest way to get what you want.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Play to win, but play smart and with finesse. Let your agility, mental capacity and desire to get ahead push you in a direction that encourages you to strive for perfection.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your emotions out of any encounter you have with people who don't share your opinion. Take the high road, and use intelligence, facts and understanding. How you present who you are and what you stand for matter.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you are insular, you will become part of the problem. Be kind, helpful and grateful for what you have. Walk away from negativity and toward constructive actions that result in a better life.