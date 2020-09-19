Celebrities Born on this Day: Kevin Zegers, 36; Alison Sweeney, 44; Jimmy Fallon, 46; Trisha Yearwood, 56.
Happy Birthday: Remembering the past will help you decipher what you are up against and how you should move forward.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Let go of whatever isn't working for you, and head in a direction that promises progress. Refuse to let your emotions dictate how you react to and treat others.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Trying to prove a point will end up being debilitating as well as a waste of time. Concentrate on putting your paperwork in order and being prepared for whatever comes down the pipeline.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Secrets can have a damaging effect on relationships. Consider what you can and should share to keep the peace. Avoid unnecessary situations by being honest and prepared to meet halfway to preserve something worthwhile.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Know when to walk away from a situation that is no longer working. Size up what's happening, and put your plan in motion. Look out for your interests, health and emotional well-being.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you act too quickly, there will be emotional repercussions. Make small but effective changes to position yourself for what's to come. Protect what you've worked so hard to acquire.
Aquarius(Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use intelligence, and refrain from overreacting or taking on too much of a burden. Watch what others do, and use what you see as a barometer to make your next move.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Insight into situations that can change the way you take care of your interests will surface. Listen to those with more experience, and don't hesitate to ask questions.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Stop before you do or say something you'll regret. Take a deep breath, and consider alternative ways to resolve the issues you have with someone you love.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take a moment to consider your actions before you get involved in something that may be risky. A problem will arise with someone you love if you are inconsistent.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Size up situations before you take action. Focus more on home improvements and getting along with loved ones than getting involved in ventures that are risky or unstable.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Have an impact on the outcome of any situation you face by doing what's right. An opportunity will result if you are honorable and reliable. Let go of the past, and focus on the future.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Spend more time building a warm and friendly environment. The time and energy you put into something you believe in will push you in a new direction full of possibilities.
