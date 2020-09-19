Aquarius(Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use intelligence, and refrain from overreacting or taking on too much of a burden. Watch what others do, and use what you see as a barometer to make your next move.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Insight into situations that can change the way you take care of your interests will surface. Listen to those with more experience, and don't hesitate to ask questions.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Stop before you do or say something you'll regret. Take a deep breath, and consider alternative ways to resolve the issues you have with someone you love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take a moment to consider your actions before you get involved in something that may be risky. A problem will arise with someone you love if you are inconsistent.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Size up situations before you take action. Focus more on home improvements and getting along with loved ones than getting involved in ventures that are risky or unstable.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Have an impact on the outcome of any situation you face by doing what's right. An opportunity will result if you are honorable and reliable. Let go of the past, and focus on the future.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Spend more time building a warm and friendly environment. The time and energy you put into something you believe in will push you in a new direction full of possibilities.

