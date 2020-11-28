Gemini (May 21-June 20): Put more effort into the way you treat others. Be mindful of sensitive issues, and put honesty first when dealing with matters that will affect others.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Work with people who share your opinion, and you will make a difference. Use your imagination, and speak boldly to those you feel can contribute to your objective.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Sit back; you have time to assess whatever situation you face. Refuse to let anyone pressure you into deciding before you are ready. Preparation will be necessary if you want to avoid a mistake.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Live and learn. You'll come across valuable information that will help you choose your future and lifestyle. Discuss your plans with someone you love, and join forces to reach your goal. Love and romance are encouraged.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get in the game. Don't let secondary matters hold you back or slow you down. Look at the possibilities, and be part of the solution. Don't let uncertainty ruin your chance to take advantage of an opportunity to get ahead.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Bring about the changes you've been talking about for so long. Take care of unfinished business, and sail into the future free and clear of the weight that's causing stress and holding you in limbo. Live to excel and push forward.

