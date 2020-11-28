Celebrities Born in this Day: Ryan Kwanten, 44; Jon Stewart, 58; Ed Harris, 70; Paul Shaffer, 71.
Happy Birthday: Assess and make improvements.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Adjust your lifestyle and make it conducive to emotional growth, better management and a healthier attitude. Spend more time doing and less time talking.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Home improvements will bring you closer to the ones you love. Work together to build a better environment in which you all can thrive.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you don't like what's going on around you, remove yourself from the situation and do your own thing.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at the possibilities, and proceed to make changes that will help you achieve what's on your schedule.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Think before you act. Sensitive conversations will leave you at a loss. Be smart, consider your alternatives and listen to what others have to say. Time is on your side; slow down and be methodical.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You are overdue for a change. Discuss what you want to do with someone you love. A meaningful relationship will grow stronger if you make plans as a unit.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Put more effort into the way you treat others. Be mindful of sensitive issues, and put honesty first when dealing with matters that will affect others.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Work with people who share your opinion, and you will make a difference. Use your imagination, and speak boldly to those you feel can contribute to your objective.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Sit back; you have time to assess whatever situation you face. Refuse to let anyone pressure you into deciding before you are ready. Preparation will be necessary if you want to avoid a mistake.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Live and learn. You'll come across valuable information that will help you choose your future and lifestyle. Discuss your plans with someone you love, and join forces to reach your goal. Love and romance are encouraged.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get in the game. Don't let secondary matters hold you back or slow you down. Look at the possibilities, and be part of the solution. Don't let uncertainty ruin your chance to take advantage of an opportunity to get ahead.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Bring about the changes you've been talking about for so long. Take care of unfinished business, and sail into the future free and clear of the weight that's causing stress and holding you in limbo. Live to excel and push forward.
