Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Explore the possibilities, and consider how best to proceed. Take better care of your finances and health. Don't take unnecessary risks that could lead to illness or injury.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be precise about the way you feel and what you expect. It's better to find out where you stand before you waste time and money on someone unworthy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Clear space to house a pursuit that interests you, and it will turn out to be just what you need to lift your spirits. A positive change will open up doors that were closed.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Contributing to something that will bring you closer together is favored. Taking better care of your physical and emotional well-being will lead to compliments that encourage you to do more.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take care of business before you move on to personal pastimes. How you handle situations that are challenging will determine how much outside help you generate.