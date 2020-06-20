Celebrities Born on this Day: Alisan Porter, 39; Nicole Kidman, 53; John Goodman, 68; Lionel Richie, 71.
Happy Birthday: Make personal goals priorities this year.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take the time to collect accurate information before you make a decision you'll have to live with for a long time. Don't let your emotions or temptation draw you into something that isn't right for you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): You need a change more than you realize, and the sooner you put things in order and organize your space, the easier it will be to get started.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Make a difference. How you use your skills and what you do to create a friendly environment will change the way others perceive you. Leave nothing to chance, and you'll avoid sending the wrong signal.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider your options, and follow the path that will make the best use of your attributes. Jumping into a situation that requires constant change may not be ideal, but it will exercise your mind and help you master new skills.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Set goals geared toward a positive lifestyle change. Tidy up loose ends, and take more time to make physical and emotional improvements. Question your motives before you dive into something costly.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Explore the possibilities, and consider how best to proceed. Take better care of your finances and health. Don't take unnecessary risks that could lead to illness or injury.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be precise about the way you feel and what you expect. It's better to find out where you stand before you waste time and money on someone unworthy.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Clear space to house a pursuit that interests you, and it will turn out to be just what you need to lift your spirits. A positive change will open up doors that were closed.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Contributing to something that will bring you closer together is favored. Taking better care of your physical and emotional well-being will lead to compliments that encourage you to do more.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take care of business before you move on to personal pastimes. How you handle situations that are challenging will determine how much outside help you generate.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Do something that makes you feel good about your prospects. Make plans with someone you love, and share intentions. Put a to-do list in place. A positive turn of events is heading your way.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Get the facts and consider what's right and best for you. Take the path that calls your name, not the one that supports someone else's dream.
