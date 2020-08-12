Celebrities Born on this Day: Imani Hakim, 27; Cara Delevingne, 28; Pete Sampras, 49; Peter Krause, 55.
Happy Birthday: Stop, look and listen.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Your work and personal life will face off if you haven't allocated equal time to ensure you take care of all your responsibilities. Getting organized will help you maintain the balance required.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Taking a look at an old problem from a different angle will help you see alternative ways to bring about positive change. Don't be daunted by someone offering negative input or criticism.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Making an effort to get along will give you leverage when you need something in return. Being helpful and accommodating aren't signs of weakness; they're signs that you are responsible and mature.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may not agree with everything you hear, but take the information that resonates with you, and it will help you find a new way to put your skills to good use.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Find out what's entailed before you sign up or commit to something you end up regretting. Utilize your time to learn and incorporate what you discover into your daily routine.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a step back, and consider what you want. Offer incentives that will encourage others to get on board and help you with your plans. Making alterations at home that add to your entertainment are favored.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Someone will put pressure on you to make changes you don't want to make. Channel your energy into a job that will benefit you, not someone else. Avoid emotional power plays.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Altering the way you live and work will not please someone close to you. Look for a creative way to make amends and gain support to move forward with your plans.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Clues from your past will help when looking for new ways to use your skills and being vocal about how you see things unfolding will help you set the standard as you move forward.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): A change of heart will lead to an unexpected turn of events brought on by someone close to you. Get the lowdown regarding how other people feel, and you'll discover how best to move forward.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Inconsistency will be your downfall. Decisions shouldn't be based on emotions or trying to please others. Do what's best for you, and avoid responsibilities and burdens that don't belong to you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Concentrate on what you can do to build a stable future. A unique idea is worth looking at, but do not get involved in a joint venture. Go it alone or take a pass.
