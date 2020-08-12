Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a step back, and consider what you want. Offer incentives that will encourage others to get on board and help you with your plans. Making alterations at home that add to your entertainment are favored.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Someone will put pressure on you to make changes you don't want to make. Channel your energy into a job that will benefit you, not someone else. Avoid emotional power plays.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Altering the way you live and work will not please someone close to you. Look for a creative way to make amends and gain support to move forward with your plans.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Clues from your past will help when looking for new ways to use your skills and being vocal about how you see things unfolding will help you set the standard as you move forward.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): A change of heart will lead to an unexpected turn of events brought on by someone close to you. Get the lowdown regarding how other people feel, and you'll discover how best to move forward.