Celebrities Born on this Day: Mekai Curtis, 20; Usher, 42; Natalie Maines, 46; Lori Petty, 57.
Happy Birthday: Keep a level head, take one day at a time and be at peace with yourself.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It's your choice to say no and move in a direction that suits your needs, not another's. Choose what makes you happy, and don't feel guilty for wanting what brings you joy.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pay attention to detail, and you will outshine anyone who challenges you. Take a unique approach to love and happiness. A positive change at home will allow you to spend more time fulfilling a goal.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a moment to mull over sensitive issues before you try to turn a wrong into a right. How you treat others determines how willing others are to help you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Push forward. Refuse to let what others do slow you down. Take charge of your destiny, and make things happen. Live in the moment, let go of the past and watch opportunities unfold.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on legal matters and contracts. Abide by the rules, and leave no room for error. Refuse to let what others do sidetrack you or tempt you to cut corners or take on too much.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll thrive on change, in-depth discussions and investments that excite you. A partnership will enhance how you do things and give you the time and space to expand what you do best.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let anyone's negativity stand in your way. Treat challenges as opportunities to show your worth. Take charge, and do what you do best.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): A change is in your best interest. A smart move will make a difference in how well you do mentally, physically and emotionally. Refuse to let someone's financial burden become your own.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Think twice before you meddle or gossip. You'll get more than you bargained for if you don't stick to your schedule and take care of responsibilities that can make a positive difference.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Keep your temper under control, and you will surpass expectations. Don't waste time disagreeing with someone who will never see things your way. Concentrate on meaningful relationships.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Stick to your beliefs, and choose to put your energy where it will have the most significant impact. Be a leader, not a follower. Select your friends and associates wisely.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make a statement and support what's best for everyone. Your strength and courage will help transform what's not working for you. Share your feelings and concerns in order to gain peace of mind.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!