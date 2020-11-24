Celebrities Born on this Day: Sarah Hyland, 30; Katherine Heigl, 42; Colin Hanks, 43; Pete Best, 79.
Happy Birthday: Use your imagination.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keeping busy will boost your morale and help clear your head. Be diplomatic, but don't let anyone talk you into doing or believing something that isn't true or in your best interest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll get an added push that will help you take care of business. You'll develop an incredible plan that will make your life more comfortable at home and work.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use your charm, experience and energy to get where you want to go. A chance to get ahead financially is within reach as long as you invest your time and effort in yourself.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Compliments will come your way, but consider if there are ulterior motives at play. Verify facts, and stick to tried-and-true methods, and you will do just fine on your own.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Pick up the pace and refuse to let anyone or anything upset you. Stay focused on what's important, and put your energy and effort into preparing for the future, not fretting over the past.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Embrace new beginnings and challenges that excite you. Push yourself to the limit, and make improvements that build confidence and encourage you to go after what you want.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): What you do to help others will benefit you as well. Get involved in something you care about, and you will make a difference. Don't shy away from adversity; stand up and be counted.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Look for a creative outlet you've always wanted to do but never had the time or the confidence to pursue. Pour your energy into something that will help you grow personally or professionally.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let anyone else make up your mind for you. Stay strong, and do what's best for you. A change may not be welcome, but it will be to your advantage.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take action and get involved, and positive change will lead to opportunity. Look at what you've accomplished, and proceed to make slight adjustments to ensure you continue to excel.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put more effort into partnerships and maintaining equality. Don't let anyone take advantage of you or put you in an awkward position. Diplomacy will help you outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Uncertainty will prevail if you aren't vocal about how you feel or what you want. Positive change will be the direct result of how you handle others. An adjustment to a relationship can benefit both parties.
