Taurus (April 20-May 20): Embrace new beginnings and challenges that excite you. Push yourself to the limit, and make improvements that build confidence and encourage you to go after what you want.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): What you do to help others will benefit you as well. Get involved in something you care about, and you will make a difference. Don't shy away from adversity; stand up and be counted.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Look for a creative outlet you've always wanted to do but never had the time or the confidence to pursue. Pour your energy into something that will help you grow personally or professionally.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let anyone else make up your mind for you. Stay strong, and do what's best for you. A change may not be welcome, but it will be to your advantage.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take action and get involved, and positive change will lead to opportunity. Look at what you've accomplished, and proceed to make slight adjustments to ensure you continue to excel.