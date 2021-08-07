Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Accomplish what you set out to do. Make the most of your time and use your skills diversely. You'll undermine anyone who gets in your way. Recognize an insincere gesture. If you are gullible, you'll end up in a vulnerable position.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend time fine-tuning what you have to offer. Presentation is everything, and the way you display who you are and how you look will make a difference to how much help or how many accolades you receive. Pay attention to detail.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Share your ideas with someone who has a unique way of seeing things. The final touches you add to the way you do things will become a topic of conversation. Expressing yourself will help promote suggestions and new opportunities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Refuse to let negativity set in and take over. Distance yourself from unpredictable people. A loving relationship will help you see the possibilities and encourage you to proceed with a positive attitude. Physical improvements will fetch compliments. Romance is encouraged.