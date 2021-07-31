Celebrities Born on this Day: Rico Rodriguez, 23; B.J. Novak, 42; Zac Brown, 43; J.K. Rowling, 56.
Happy Birthday: Check out what's going on around you, and make better decisions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Nurture influential relationships. Discuss changes or concerns, and sort through any unfinished business you have with others. Ease stress by doing what's right and best for you, and you'll be in a better position to start something new.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen carefully, and you'll pick up information that will change the way you think. Get together with friends or relatives, but don't reveal what you are planning to do.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't take anything for granted, primarily when it deals with money, health or contracts. Someone will color a picture to get something from you, but there will be underlying facts to consider.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to get pulled into a messy situation. If you get involved in other people's business, you will be the one blamed for whatever goes wrong.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An opportunity will backfire if it has the potential to jeopardize your health. Play it safe, and don't trust anyone to be upfront about the way they feel.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can make a move, update your premises or invest in something that will help you get ahead. A contract between you and someone you love will bring you closer together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let anyone limit what you can accomplish. Emotional decisions and changes will not help you get what you want.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): An unexpected opportunity looks promising. Update your resume, search online job sites and prepare to raise your income. Don't let anyone discourage you from making a move.
Aries (March 21-April 19): An event that offers mental stimulation will exceed your expectations and open your eyes to an exciting life alternative. Gather information and discuss your intentions with an expert.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make up your mind before someone steps in and decides for you. Base your decision on what feels right and will create personal and community changes that make your life better and safer.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): A low profile will help you achieve what you set out to do with the least amount of interference. Draw on the experience you have to mastermind what you want to achieve.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Stay in touch with people who ground you, offer concrete suggestions, and pitch in and help. Be willing to take good advice and add a unique but sensible twist that will encourage acceptance and success.