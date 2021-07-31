Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can make a move, update your premises or invest in something that will help you get ahead. A contract between you and someone you love will bring you closer together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let anyone limit what you can accomplish. Emotional decisions and changes will not help you get what you want.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): An unexpected opportunity looks promising. Update your resume, search online job sites and prepare to raise your income. Don't let anyone discourage you from making a move.

Aries (March 21-April 19): An event that offers mental stimulation will exceed your expectations and open your eyes to an exciting life alternative. Gather information and discuss your intentions with an expert.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make up your mind before someone steps in and decides for you. Base your decision on what feels right and will create personal and community changes that make your life better and safer.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): A low profile will help you achieve what you set out to do with the least amount of interference. Draw on the experience you have to mastermind what you want to achieve.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Stay in touch with people who ground you, offer concrete suggestions, and pitch in and help. Be willing to take good advice and add a unique but sensible twist that will encourage acceptance and success.

