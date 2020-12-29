Celebrities Born on this Day: Jude Law, 48; Patricia Clarkson, 61; Ted Danson, 73; Jon Voight, 82.
Happy Birthday: Strive for perfection, and be creative and compassionate.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Knowing where you will be most effective will help you avoid setbacks. Don't expect everyone to agree with you, but be smart and offer incentives to offset negativity.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let someone step in and take over when you know what you want and how to go about getting your way. Don't back down when you should push forward.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Be smart regarding your health and emotional well-being. Don't expect everyone to be upfront or honest with you. Verify what you hear before you share information with others.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Emotions will surface if you are too open regarding your opinions. Be a good listener, and you will avoid a confrontation that can cost you. Look at change as a path to a better future.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Reaching out to a friend may be helpful in some way, but it may also lead to uncertainty regarding what to do next. Follow the path based on knowledge and facts.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Gather information and proceed with optimism and discipline. Don't neglect someone you love. Nurturing relationships will help control discord. Financial improvement will require a strict budget.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Initiate plans with someone you love. Find unique ways to socialize without jeopardizing anyone's health. Refuse to let an outsider bring you down or interfere with your plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider what and who can benefit you the most. A change someone makes will not be in your best interest. Look inward and find ways to grow personally, spiritually and emotionally.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Valuable information will come your way if you reach out to experts. Once you have done all the preliminary work to ensure success, a change will unfold. Refuse to let anyone meddle in your personal life.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be observant; someone's actions may not be as favorable as you are led to believe. Concentrate on personal gains, physical fitness and mastering the skills required to pursue your goals.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let uncertainty take over. Trust in your intuition and ability to get things done. Don't feel you have to initiate a change because someone wants you to make a move.