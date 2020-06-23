× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Melissa Rauch, 40; Jason Mraz, 43; Frances McDormand, 63; Randy Jackson, 64.

Happy Birthday: Turn this year into one of opportunity, positive change and having a new lease on life.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): A financial, contractual or medical gain is within reach. Do your best to take advantage of whatever comes your way. Use what you know and do well to push you to the next level.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Concentrate on making a positive change to the way you look and live or to your professional goals. The more time spent doing and the less spent talking about your intentions, the better.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be methodical regarding partnerships, donations or any other help you offer. Don't let others take advantage of you or pressure you into something you don't want to do.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take your responsibilities seriously, and finish what you start. It's best to work alone if you want to avoid stress. Use persuasive charm to convince others to do their own thing.