Celebrities Born on this Day: Melissa Rauch, 40; Jason Mraz, 43; Frances McDormand, 63; Randy Jackson, 64.
Happy Birthday: Turn this year into one of opportunity, positive change and having a new lease on life.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): A financial, contractual or medical gain is within reach. Do your best to take advantage of whatever comes your way. Use what you know and do well to push you to the next level.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Concentrate on making a positive change to the way you look and live or to your professional goals. The more time spent doing and the less spent talking about your intentions, the better.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be methodical regarding partnerships, donations or any other help you offer. Don't let others take advantage of you or pressure you into something you don't want to do.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take your responsibilities seriously, and finish what you start. It's best to work alone if you want to avoid stress. Use persuasive charm to convince others to do their own thing.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let the changes going on around you stop you in your tracks. Look beyond what others are doing, and channel your energy into something you enjoy doing.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look at temptations that have been difficult to resist. It's time to shake things up and start anew. Begin with self-improvement and getting along better with the people who care about you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make adjustments at home that will create a space that you find inspiring. Discuss your plans with whoever you live with or might be affected by the changes you implement.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Let your emotions push you to take over. Address sensitive issues openly to put them behind you. It's time to make personal gains that will bring you closer to the life you want to live.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Set up a virtual reunion to see what everyone's doing. The information you gather will help you make decisions about the way you proceed with your life.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You may want to think twice before you say something you can't take back. Lock away your emotions and any harsh words you might have for someone. Focus on self-improvement, not criticism.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Look for new ways to improve your surroundings. You'll want to spend more time at home if you feel comfortable and entertained. An emotional matter will surface.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Concentrate on mastering whatever you set out to do. Learn from experience, and you will gain insight into the way things work. It's up to you to take advantage of an opportunity.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!