Celebrities Born on this Day: Harry Styles, 27; Ronda Rousey, 34; Big Boi, 46; Michael C. Hall, 50.
Happy Birthday: Take the initiative when it comes to money matters, and you will enjoy less stress and greater control over your life.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't let the changes others put in place disrupt your plans. Arguing is a waste of time, so put a smile on your face and embrace positive alternatives.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Call in favors, and you'll receive the assistance required to get the results you desire. Make the first move. Don't lose sight of your goal because of what someone else is doing.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You'll make a good impression that will lead to a favor. A positive change is heading your way. Avoid letting unfinished business stop you from reaching your objective. Be responsible.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep moving forward, let your intuition guide you and choose to use charm instead of force to get what you want. Take the time to help others, and you will impress someone influential.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Call out to people who can offer inside information regarding what's trending and where you can find the best opportunities. Personal growth, knowledge and peace of mind will highlight your day.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Gather information and consider a way to streamline your plans to fit your budget. Don't let emotional matters escalate. A rational, practical attitude will encourage you to excel.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Opportunity is within reach, but so is interference and poor judgment. Listen carefully, don't rush into anything and spend more time on self-improvement, not trying to change others.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider your options, and choose to take action. A responsible attitude will lead to an opportunity that will help boost your earning potential.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider the changes you want to make. If you overspend, you will add undue stress to your life. Know your capabilities, stick to a plan and use your home base functionally.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put everything in place and don't make a move or change until the coast is clear to do so without opposition. Bide your time and protect your assets, health and financial future.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You won't be disappointed if you don't depend on others. Use your skills to get ahead professionally. Fact-check information others share with you before you pass it along.