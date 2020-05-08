Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It's up to you to determine what's important to you and how best to funnel your energy. Refuse to let someone's selfish or demanding attitude ruin your day.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pay attention to detail, the people who share your beliefs and interests, and the changes you want to make to the way you live or do things.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't let confusion set in because one person tells you one thing and another just the opposite. When in doubt, go directly to the source, and make up your mind based on facts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The higher the transparency, the easier it will be to get others on board. A partnership will need an adjustment if it's going to maintain equilibrium.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put in the effort and reap the rewards. Finish what you start, and honor your promises. Don't bend to someone's whims. Spend time doing the things that bring you the most joy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't let jealousy cause problems between you and someone close to you. If change is what you want, be the one to instigate plans to ensure you get the results you want.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Expect the unexpected, and you will be ready for whatever comes your way. Be willing and prepared to jump at an opportunity and to make whatever adjustments are necessary to reach your goal.

