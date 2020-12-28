Celebrities Born on this Day: John Legend, 42; Denzel Washington, 66; Edgar Winter, 74; Dame Maggie Smith, 86.
Happy Birthday: Communication will be essential if you want to avoid trouble.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let someone from your past disrupt your personal life. Consider what will make you happy, and assess what it will take to turn your intentions into something concrete.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Channel your drive into something that will help you advance, not into bailing out someone who doesn't reciprocate. It's time to focus on what makes you happy.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll face difficulties if you get into an emotional situation based on false information. Take a step back and assess whatever problem you face before you initiate a change.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Move forward with the intention of bringing about positive change. Plan your actions carefully, and reach out to people who offer different points of view. A joint venture will lead to greater prosperity.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Change begins with knowledge, experience and the desire to be current and efficient. Don't let someone's uncertainty hinder your ability to do what's best for you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Deal with people and the problems that are holding you back. Put more effort into what you want. Focus on fitness, preparation and achieving what you set out to do.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Someone will use the information you share against you if given a chance. Be smart, and deal with partnerships fairly. Offer incentives, and the rewards will exceed your expectations.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let what others do or say tilt you in a direction that isn't going to help or define you or what you want to pursue. Be aggressive, and make your decisions clear.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be direct and refuse to get caught in someone's lies or emotional problems. Protect yourself from negativity or risks that can affect your health or emotional well-being.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't share your plans with peers. Someone you least expect will leak information that that can hurt your status and reputation. Focus on an opportunity, and prepare to work hard to accomplish your goal.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen and make changes based on legitimate mandates. You have lots to offer and plenty to lose. Do the groundwork and consider doing your own thing rather than getting involved in a joint venture.