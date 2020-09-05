Saturday Horoscope

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider what you've done in the past, your current means of earning a living and what you see yourself doing as you move forward.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider who you enjoy being with, and make plans to do something that will give you more time to get to know each other and work toward a common goal or interest you share.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Listen carefully, ask questions and come to decisions once you have all your facts verified. Jumping into a contract, investment or diagnostic suggestion too quickly will lead to complications.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Someone will disclose a secret you shared if you have a falling out. Focus on keeping the peace and maintaining good relationships with anyone privy to too much personal information.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Do your due diligence to ensure you know exactly what's going on and how best to handle people who may try to manipulate you or a situation that involves you.