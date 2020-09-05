Saturday Horoscope

Celebrities Born on this Day: Kat Graham, 31; Rose McGowan, 47; Michael Keaton, 69; Raquel Welch, 80.
Happy Birthday: Take a break from situations that are stagnant, and pour your energy into something tangible.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set goals and follow through. Don't let emotions lead to impulsive actions. Rational decisions based on facts, moderation and practical applications will help you access your destination.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your opinions to yourself. Keep situations in perspective, and avoid getting into joint ventures with anyone who may take advantage of you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you want things to change, take the steps that will help you reach your objective. Stop dreaming and talking about your plans, and concentrate on living the life you crave.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Set a strict budget, and proceed with your plans. Make changes that will encourage you to stay home more and incorporate hobbies that will hold your interest and promote building more significant knowledge and skills.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen to complaints before you proceed with your plans. Pay closer attention to meaningful relationships, and be willing to cooperate when necessary. Romance is encouraged.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider what you've done in the past, your current means of earning a living and what you see yourself doing as you move forward.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider who you enjoy being with, and make plans to do something that will give you more time to get to know each other and work toward a common goal or interest you share.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Listen carefully, ask questions and come to decisions once you have all your facts verified. Jumping into a contract, investment or diagnostic suggestion too quickly will lead to complications.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Someone will disclose a secret you shared if you have a falling out. Focus on keeping the peace and maintaining good relationships with anyone privy to too much personal information.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Do your due diligence to ensure you know exactly what's going on and how best to handle people who may try to manipulate you or a situation that involves you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Put more time and effort into the projects that mean the most to you. Work alongside those who have as much to offer as you do. Be specific regarding how you delegate your time, services or cash.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Focus on whatever will bring the highest return. Your enthusiasm will encourage others to help you reach your goal. Fix up your surroundings to suit your needs.
