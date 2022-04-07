 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction: Wrong office

Correction: In an election story on Tuesday, April 5, Ron Ellis's listed political history was incorrect. Ellis was a commissioner and chairman of Williamson County Board. The Southern regrets the error.

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

