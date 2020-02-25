Salukis women's golf team finishes 7th at Islander Classic

The Southern Illinois women's golf team concluded their first tournament of the Spring 2020 season, placing 7th at the Islander Classic in Corpus Christi, Texas. Through three rounds, the Salukis (+72) recorded 303, 312, 321, for a total of 936. Sam Houston State (+29) finished in first place, carding a 291 in the final round, the tournament's best of the 14-team field. Only behind one-stroke, Houston Baptist (+30) placed second.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Freshman Ayanna Habeel (+10), who ranked Top-2 in par 5 and Junior Emilyee McGiles (+11), both finished in the Top-20, carding best rounds of 74. Erica Kerr (+23) recorded a teams second best round of 75, placing tied for 42nd. Rose Bundy (+29) and Lili Klekner-Alt (+32) finished with totals of 245 and 248. Freshman Megan Breslin (+41) competed as an individual and tied for 75th place.

Unlike their last two appearances at the Islander Classic, the Dawgs slipped out of the top 5. With three weeks off until their next tournament, SIU looks to bounce back on March 19th at the Hawkeye El Tigre invitational, using these tournaments as stepping stones to reach their ultimate goal, of winning back-to-back MVC Championships.

-- Saluki Media Services

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0