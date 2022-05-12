Outdoors Calendar

May

Wild turkey poults hatch.

Coyote pups begin to emerge from dens.

Flowering dogwood and red bud normally in bloom.

Pheasant and quail hens begin laying eggs.

Hummingbirds nest when wild columbine blooms.

Morel mushrooms normally present in the woods.

White-tailed does begin to give birth.

Peak hatching of wood ducks and resident Canada geese.

Doves hatch first of several nests.

Ruffed grouse begin hatching.

Smallmouth salamanders start to change to adult shape.

June

Adult Canada geese molt.

Wild turkey hatch peaks.

Box turtles and blue racers lay eggs.

Young raccoons forage with their mothers.

Pale purple coneflowers bloom in hill prairies.

Butterfly milkweed bloom in prairies.

Pheasant and quail hens spend most of the month incubating clutches of eggs.

Adult white-tailed bucks separate from does and fawns.

Red fox pups can be seen outside dens.

American goldfinches start to nest.

American toads transform from tadpoles to adults.

July

Young Canada geese fledge.

Prairie blazing-star and rattlesnake master bloom in mesic prairies.

Some wild turkey hens that lost their first nest are re-nesting.

Second litter of squirrels born late in the month.

Young bald eagles fledge.

Tiger salamanders change into their adult shape.

August

Migrant blue-winged teal begin arriving.

White-tailed bucks begin shedding antler velvet.

Rough blazing-star begins blooming in hill and sand prairies.

Buckeyes and black walnut begin losing their leaves.

Shorebirds begin fall migration.

Most wood ducks are fledged.

Sora rails begin fall migration.

Fawns begin losing their spots.

Bachelor flocks of adult gobblers form.

Squirrels begin eating hickory nuts.

Cicadas are calling.

September

Green-winged teal, wigeon, pintail, gadwall begin migrating through Southern Illinois.

Canada geese begin arriving in Southern Illinois.

Indian grass and big and little bluestem bloom in the prairies.

Hen-of-the-woods mushrooms develop in the woods.

Muskrats begin building lodges.

White oak acorns fall, paw-paw fruits ripen.

Rabbit breeding and nesting ceases for the year.

Ruffed grouse and pheasant broods begin to break up.

Deer molt their summer coats.

Monarch butterflies begin migrating.

October

Peak woodcock migration occurs.

Reintroduced whooping cranes fly over Illinois en route to Florida.

Loose flocks formed containing both sexes of juvenile and adult pheasants.

Hickory, pecan and black walnut fruits begin dropping.

Adult woodchucks begin to hibernate.

Deer rut begins.

Snapping turtle hatchlings move toward water.

Little bluestem grass turns beautiful orange color on hill and sand prairies.

Fall puffball mushrooms develop.

Rainbow trout stocked into selected lakes and ponds for catchable trout program.

Apply online for late-winter deer and CWD special hunt area permits through Nov. 23.

Crow season through Feb. 28.

November

Lesser scaup migration occurs in the month.

Peak canvasback and mallard migrations occur.

White-tailed deer rut peaks in mid-month.

Does enter first estrus period.

Peak of crow migration.

Brood turkey flocks break up; young turkey gobblers form jake flocks.

Most doves migrating to Gulf Coast wintering areas.

December

Major migration of Canada geese into Southern Illinois.

Unbred does enter second estrus.

Whitetails begin forming winter groups.

Badgers dig up, kill and feed on hibernating woodchucks.

Quail establish winter territories.

Screech and barred owls are calling.

January

Christmas trees installed in several lakes and reservoirs as fish habitat.

White-tailed bucks begin dropping antlers.

Wild turkeys segregate into flocks of hens, adult gobblers and juvenile gobblers.

Canada geese begin northward migration in late January.

Breeding season for beavers and foxes begins.

Bald eagles congregate along large rivers and at reservoirs.

Rabbits and quail seek protection from weather and predators in fencerows and thickets.

February

Large numbers of snow geese arrive in Southern Illinois on their way north.

Woodcock begin migrating north according to snow cover.

Increasing day length triggers break-up of pheasant flocks.

Bald eagles lay eggs in Southern Illinois.

Peak breeding season for coyotes.

Resident Canada geese pair and select territories.

March

Wood ducks return and begin selecting nest sites.

Wild turkeys and ruffed grouse begin breeding.

Illinois chorus frogs breed.

Great horned owl eggs hatch.

Female rabbits establish first nests.

Peak spring migration of ducks.

Doves begin returning to Illinois.

Fisheries staff collect eggs as muskie and walleye begin breeding.

Steelhead trout hatch this month at fish hatcheries.

April

Peak wild turkey gobbling occurs early April and breeding mid-month.

White-tailed bucks begin growing antlers.

Dove courtship and nesting occurs.

Most coyotes, foxes and raccoons bear young.

Prairie chicken males dance on booming grounds.

Rainbow trout stocked into selected lakes and ponds for the catchable trout program.

Salmon fins clipped at the Jake Wolf Memorial Fish Hatchery.

Peak ruffed grouse drumming occurs.

Common snipe and sora and Virginia rails arrive.

— Les Winkeler

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0