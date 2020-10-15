The List -- Things to do in Southern Illinois this week

Taylor Steele: 3-6 p.m., Walker's Bluff, 326 Vermont Road, Carterville. Taylor Steele brings her solo show to Walker's Bluff. Tickets and more info at eventbrite.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

Paint Night: Pumpkin Truck: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Fall is here! Laugh, relax, and enjoy an evening with your friends and family at our arts center and gallery. More info at projecthumanx.com.

Yoga & Paint: 1-3 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Tune into your courage, creativity & intuition. More info at projecthumanx.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 22

Painting with Lexy: Gorgeous Peacock: 4-7 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Laugh, relax, and enjoy an evening of discovering a new way to express yourself with local artist Lexy Estes. More info at projecthumanx.com.

ONGOING EVENTS

Planet X: 11 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 15-18 & 22, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Express yourself in a space like no other with music, painting and more. Suggested donation $5. Paint supplies $3. Limited capacity due to physical distancing guidelines. More info and RSVP at projecthumanx.com.

