The List -- Things to do in Southern Illinois this week

THURSDAY, OCT. 15
Painting with Lexy: Forest Sunset: 4-7 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Laugh, relax, and enjoy an evening of discovering a new way to express yourself with local artist Lexy Estes. More info at projecthumanx.com.
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
Jonny Coller: 7-10 p.m., Walker's Bluff, 326 Vermont Road, Carterville. Jonny Coller plays solo at Walker's Bluff. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
Paint Night: Picasso Style Self Portraits: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X. 715 S. University Ave., 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. More info at projecthumanx.com.
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
Glow Paint Night: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. More info at projecthumanx.com.
"Qualities of Women" Art Exhibit and Reception: 1-4 p.m., Hartley Art Gallery & Event Center, 100 S. Park Ave., Herrin. Art reception for Mary Hines' and Kate Hines' mother and daughter exhibit. 618-967-8142. https://go.evvnt.com/694039-0
Singing Under the Sky: 6-9 p.m., Carterville Illinois Community Center, 120 N. Greenbriar Road, Carterville. An outdoor performance of music from screen and stage by some of Southern Illinois' most talented people with dinner from Mama's Soul Food. Tickets and more info at eventbrite.com.
Taylor Steele: 3-6 p.m., Walker's Bluff, 326 Vermont Road, Carterville. Taylor Steele brings her solo show to Walker's Bluff. Tickets and more info at eventbrite.com.
SUNDAY, OCT. 18
Paint Night: Pumpkin Truck: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Fall is here! Laugh, relax, and enjoy an evening with your friends and family at our arts center and gallery. More info at projecthumanx.com.
Yoga & Paint: 1-3 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Tune into your courage, creativity & intuition. More info at projecthumanx.com.
THURSDAY, OCT. 22
Painting with Lexy: Gorgeous Peacock: 4-7 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Laugh, relax, and enjoy an evening of discovering a new way to express yourself with local artist Lexy Estes. More info at projecthumanx.com.
ONGOING EVENTS
Planet X: 11 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 15-18 & 22, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Express yourself in a space like no other with music, painting and more. Suggested donation $5. Paint supplies $3. Limited capacity due to physical distancing guidelines. More info and RSVP at projecthumanx.com.
