The List -- Things to do in Southern Illinois this week

FRIDAY, SEPT. 18

Project Human X: Bob Ross Paint Night. Unlock your inner artist among laughs, friends & fun! 6-9 p.m., 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. More info and RSVP at projecthumanx.com/pages/events.

StarView Vineyards: The Winery Comedy Tour. Nationally recognized comedians travel the country tasting local wine and making new fans in this new comedy circuit. 5 p.m. StarView Vineyards, 5100 Wing Hill Road, Cobden, $8. More info: facebook.com/StarViewVineyards.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 19

Project Human X: Art Oasis on the Island. Outdoor art event with paint supplies provided. 3-6 p.m., 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Free. More info: projecthumanx.com. Also 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Project Human X: Glow Paint Night. 6-9 p.m., 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale, $20. More info: projecthumanx.com.

ONGOING EVENTS

Project Human X: Planet X. Express yourself in a space like no other with painting, music and more. 11 p.m.- 2 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Suggested donation $5. Paint supplies $3. Limited capacity due to physical distancing guidelines. More info and RSVP at projecthumanx.com/pages/events.

