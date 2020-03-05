The List -- Things to do in Southern Illinois this week

MURPHYSBORO

American Institute of Philosophical and Cultural Thought: Creativity Conference: The Cultural Power of Personal Objects, 4-9 p.m. March 6, & 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. March 7, 411 N. Ninth St. Theme is an exploration of how objects we don't normally think of as "persons" take on personality, or may even become persons, for a group or an individual. Light refreshments, soft drinks, beer and wine are provided. Members of the public may bring their own refreshments (alcoholic or non). Doors open 30 minutes before the first event each day. After the last event attendees may socialize and continue discussion. Randall Auxier, 618-565-1238; personalist61@gmail.com