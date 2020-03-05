The List -- Things to do in Southern Illinois this week

THURSDAY, MARCH 5
CARBONDALE
Project Human X: Paint Night - Trippy Turtle, 6-8 p.m., 715 S. Illinois Ave., Tickets, $15; eventbrite.com
CARTERVILLE
Pin Oak Pub: Dale Myers, live music, 6:30-9:30 p.m., 1200 Pin Oak Drive.
MARION
Marion Cultural and Civic Center: Rave On: The Buddy Holly Experience: 7:30-10:30 p.m., 800 Tower Square Plaza. Tribute concert. Rock 'n' roll extravaganza.
MURPHYSBORO
Murphysboro American Legion: Bingo, 5:30-9:30 p.m. March 5 & 12, 1700 Gartside. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 7:15 p.m. Paper only. Open to public. Must be 18 or older. With pull tabs, lightning raffle, door prizes and free popcorn. Weekly event, Starting at $14; Clarence Sherman, 618-521-5948; whagler@frontier.com
ZEIGLER
Zeigler Eagles Auxiliary: Bingo, 7-9:45 p.m. March 5 & 12, Fraternal Order Of Eagles, 114 N. Main St. Packs $6, $9 with pull-tabs, raffle game, wheel game, $500 guarantee blackout; Vickie Caldwell, 618-596-5651; vickielynn62999@aol.com
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
CARBONDALE
Hangar 9: Porch Fire with KvZ, KvZ opens, live music, 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m., 511 S. Illinois Ave. Doors open at 9 p.m.
RnD Collectibles: Friday Night Magic, 6-10 p.m., 891 E. Grand Ave., modern and standard Magic.
The Varsity: Robbie Robertson, The Band documentary, 7 p.m. March 6, 2 p.m. March 7 & 7 p.m. March 8, 418 S. Illinois Ave. The new documentary "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band" is a confessional, cautionary and occasionally humorous tale of Robertson's young life and the creation of one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music, The Band. Tickets $7, $5 for students, in advance at thevarsitycenter.eventbrite.com and at the door 30 minutes before each screening.
INA
Ina Community Building: Walt & Exit 83, 6:30 p.m., 306 S. Elm St. Band plays every Friday evening; Walter Grimes, 618-315-2373; wcgrimes@frontier.com 618-315-2373
MARION
American Legion Post 147: Glen Templeton, acoustic live music, 7-9:30 p.m., 11720 Longstreet Road.
Distinctive Interiors: Spring Art Show with Joan Bailot, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 6 & 7, 2800 E. Outer Drive, 618-993-2202
John Brown's on the Square: The Great Affairs, live music, 9 p.m.-12 am., 1000 Tower Square Plaza.
Marion Cultural and Civic Center: Mr. Speed: KISS tribute, 7:30-9 p.m., 800 Tower Square Plaza, Tickets, $25-$55, marionccc.com
MURPHYSBORO
American Institute of Philosophical and Cultural Thought: Creativity Conference: The Cultural Power of Personal Objects, 4-9 p.m. March 6, & 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. March 7, 411 N. Ninth St. Theme is an exploration of how objects we don't normally think of as "persons" take on personality, or may even become persons, for a group or an individual. Light refreshments, soft drinks, beer and wine are provided. Members of the public may bring their own refreshments (alcoholic or non). Doors open 30 minutes before the first event each day. After the last event attendees may socialize and continue discussion. Randall Auxier, 618-565-1238; personalist61@gmail.com
WHITTINGTON
Corner Dance Hall: Live country band and dancing. 7-8:30 p.m., 200 Franklin St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Concessions available. All styles of dancing, country, line, swing, cha-cha, waltz and two-step; 618-303-5266; cornerdancehall.com
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
ALTO PASS
Hedman Vineyards Peachbarn: Tom Cat Hill Society Band, live music, 2-5 p.m., 560 Chestnut.
CARBONDALE
Honker Hill Winery: Jonny Coller, live music, 3-6 p.m., 4861 Spillway Road.
CARTERVILLE
Tasting Room at Walker's Bluff: Joe McLean, acoustic, 3-6 p.m., 14400 Meridian Road.
HERRIN
Herrin KC Hall: Bingo, 7 p.m., 213 N. 16th St. Prices for bingo packs: $11, $14, $16, and $21. With pull-tabs and raffle games kc2164@gmail.com, 618-942-2316; kofc2164.org
MARION
American Legion Post 147: Live music and dancing, Dave Caputo, 7:30-11:30 p.m., 11720 Longstreet Road, $7; 618-997-6168; amerleg147@frontier.com
Marion Youth Center: Open Social Dance - Ballroom and More, 7-10 p.m., 211 E. Boulevard St. Casual attire. General dancing, light snacks provided (bring a snack to share, if you like), DJ'ed and by request variety of ballroom, Latin and swing music. Smoke-free, alcohol-free. This is a fun dance for all levels and backgrounds of dancers wanting to dance waltz, two-step, cha-cha, line-dancing, tango, and more, $5. All welcome. Come any time, stay as long as you want and leave when you wish. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.
Pookie's: Travis Parks Band, live music, 8 p.m., 109 N. Madison.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
CARBONDALE
Honker Hill Winery: Raquel Rae, live music, 3-6 p.m., 4861 Spillway Road, No cover charge.
Project Human X: Paint Night, International Women's Day, 6-8 p.m., 715 S. University Ave. Create a painting to take home and join in the discussion; Open to all genders; Cost $15, eventbrite.com
MONDAY, MARCH 9
HARRISBURG
First Presbyterian Church: The Penguins present a tribute to Burt Bacharach, 7-8:30 p.m., 34 W. Poplar. A free will offering will be taken to support a local charity. Music by Bruce Boone, Greg Hodson, Cody Sandusky, Jim Smith, Keith Talley, and Melinda Tolley. J. Cody Sandusky, 618-253-0263; csandusky87@gmail.com
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
BENTON
Gwyn Wynn Senior Center: Jeanita Spillman with Encore Band, live music, 6:30-9:15 p.m., 104 N. 10th St.; 618-218-4676
CARBONDALE
Carbondale Community High School: Little Egypt Barbershop Chorus meeting, 7-9 p.m., 1301 E. Walnut St., Music Room. Every Tuesday. New singers and visitors welcome; Peter, 618-303-9579
Project Human X: Vision Board Paint Party, 6-8 p.m., 715 S. University Ave. Create visual representation of your goals and dreams to take home. Materials, refreshments and snacks included $15 online, $20 at the door; eventbrite.com
MURPHYSBORO
Brews Brothers Taproom: Trivia Tuesday, 8 p.m., 1105 Chestnut St. Sponsored by Nate and Kate Hair Studio; 618-687-1111; facebook.com/BrewsBrothersTaproom
WHITTINGTON
Corner Dance Hall: Line dance, 7-8:30 p.m., 200 Franklin St. Weekly dance classes, $5; 618-303-5266; cornerdancehall.com
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
ALTO PASS
Alto Vineyards: Yoga & Wine, 6-7 p.m., 8515 Illinois 127. Hosted by Kelsey Tripp, every Wednesday evening. The class is a great way to end the day. Develops strength, balance and flexibility; Alto Vineyards, 618-893-4898; altovineyards.net
CARBONDALE
Hangar 9: Pub Trivia, 8-11 p.m. 511 S. Illinois Ave. Six rounds, with prizes.
HERRIN
Herrin Knights of Columbus Hall: VFW Bingo, 4:30-10 p.m., 213 N. 16th St. Benefits causes Herrin VFW supports; 618-942-2678
MARION
American Legion Post 147: Traditional Country Band, live music, 6:30 p.m., 11720 Longstreet Road; 618-997-6168
Williamson County Shriners Club: Kickin Country, live country music with open mic and dancing, 6:30-9:30 p.m., 12908 Illinois 37 north of Marion. Desserts and potluck foods welcome. Every Wednesday, $3 donation; 618-917-5230
CALL FOR ENTRIES
Judged Art Competition and Exhibition Entries Being Accepted: Anna Arts Center, Deliver work 4-6 p.m. March 26 or 10 a.m.-12 p.m. March 28. 125 W. Davie St., Anna. Categories: Painting and Drawing, Photography and Fine Crafts. Adult entry fees: $10 for one item, or $20 for three items; students: $5 one item or $10 for three items. Work needs to be delivered from 4-6 p.m. March 26 or 10 a.m.-12 p.m. March 28 or call or email Lee to make arrangements and for questions or entry rules. Exhibit will be April 6-26. Closing Reception will be at 2 p.m. April 26 with awards. Lee Hackney, 904-625-1109; vabchlee@gmail.com
ONGOING EVENTS
Four Rivers Print Bienniel: 12-5 p.m., Exhibit runs Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays through March 27, Carbondale Community Arts Artspace 304, 304 W. Walnut St. Community Print Shop, 5-7 p.m. March 6; and Juror Talk with Mark Pascale, followed by award announcements and reception, 4 p.m. March 21. A juried exhibit of prints by artists across the U.S. Prints selected by Mark Pascale, the Janet and Craig Duchossois Curator of Paints and Drawings at The Art Institute of Chicago and senior lecturer in printmaking. View exhibit also by appointment and during all CCA public events; 618-457-5100; info@carbondalearts.org; carbondalearts.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
Dance with live Music by Cedar Creek Band: 6-9 p.m. March 26, Murphysboro Senior Center, 17 N. 14th St., Murphysboro. Last Thursday of the month; 618-687-1641
St. Patrick's Festival Dinner and Dance: 5:30-10 p.m. March 14, Plum Street Association Hall (KC Hall), 606 Plum St., Murphysboro. Hosted by RBR DJ Service and Rotary Club of Jackson Williamson Counties Sunset. Local band The Phonics will be in concert. Plum Street Association will cater the event. Tickets, $40. Proceeds will fund Pay It Forward event next year. Sunsetters Rotary members award $500 checks to worthy nonprofit agencies who serve the area. Last month 18 agencies received checks. For tickets visit facebook.com/events/178088703536764/ or eventbrite.com.