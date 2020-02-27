The List -- Things to do in Southern Illinois this week

THURSDAY, FEB. 27
CARBONDALE
Craft Shop SIUC: Paint Night - Marbling, 5:30-8 p.m., 1255 Lincoln Drive, Tickets $15/students, $20 nonstudents; studentcenter.siu.edu
Cristaudos: It Felt Like Love, Big Muddy Film Festival, 6-8 p.m., 209 S. Illinois Ave. Inspired by Big Muddy alum Eliza Hittman's moving piece on love, longing and intimacy, this block is all about the one of the most complicated relationships anyone can have: with their families. Films include Baby, Red, Adrift, Lost in Place, Without A Scratch.
Shryock Auditorium: SIU Bands present Variations, 7:30-9 p.m., 1050 S. Normal Ave. Symphonic Band: Randall Standridge, El Zorro Rojo; Brian Balmages, Lullaby to the Moon; John Barnes, Chance Variations on a Korean Folksong; Carol Brittin, Chambers The Rusty Bucket. SIU Wind Ensemble: Igor Stravinsky, Circus Polka; Michael Gandolfi, Fourishes and Meditations on a Renaissance Theme; Frank Zappa, The Dog Breath Variations / Uncle Meat. Free.
The Varsity: Terriers Live, Comedy Improv, 7-9 p.m., 418 S. Illinois Ave.; thevarsitycenter.eventbrite.com
MARION
Marion Elks 800: Edwin Linson, live music, 6:30-9 p.m., 204 S. Market St., 618-993-3151
MURPHYSBORO
Murphysboro American Legion: Bingo, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 27 & March 5, 1700 Gartside. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 7:15 p.m. Paper only. Open to public. Must be 18 or older. With pull tabs, lightning raffle, door prizes and free popcorn. Weekly event, Starting at $14; Clarence Sherman, 618-521-5948; whagler@frontier.com
Murphysboro Senior Center: Dance with live music by Cedar Creek Band, 6-9 p.m., Murphysboro Senior Citizen Center, 17 N. 14th St. Last Thursday of the month; 618-687-1641
ZEIGLER
Zeigler Eagles Auxiliary: Bingo, 7-9:45 p.m. Feb. 27 & March 5, Fraternal Order Of Eagles, 114 N. Main St. Packs $6, $9 with pull-tabs, raffle game, wheel game, $500 guarantee blackout; Vickie Caldwell, 618-596-5651; vickielynn62999@aol.com
FRIDAY, FEB. 28
ANNA
Anna Arts Center: Women of Choice Performance: 2020 Theater Season Kick-off, 7 p.m. Feb. 28 & 29 and 2 p.m. March 1, 125 W. Davie St., Anna. 10 monologues by David Rush about women who had made or are making choices in their lives, some good some bad, some lucky, some not, some funny, some tragic, some realistic, some fantastical. Play directed by Dr. Lynn Stevenson. Tickets are $15 and $5 for 12 and under; Lee Hackney, 904-625-1109; vabchlee@gmail.com
CARBONDALE
Hangar 9: 7-8 p.m., It Came From the Big Muddy, Big Muddy Film Festival. Horror/sci-fi. Films: Deep Learning, High Priest, Crop Dust, Atomic Ed, Tony Ate a Shrimp and Hypoxia
Longbranch Cafe and Bakery: We Dance Together, We Stand Together, Big Muddy Film Festival, 6-7:30 p.m., 100 E. Jackson St. This back-to-back block features a powerful collective of films about togetherness, touch, dance and why you should never underestimate the power of women including in Part I, We Dance Together, Alone But Not Lonely, UnFold, Us; Part II,We Stand Together Eggless, Post-Election Works, Driving Lessons & One of Many.
RnD Collectibles: Friday Night Magic, 6-10 p.m., 891 E. Grand Ave., Modern and standard Magic.
Tres Hombres: Singer & songwriter Jason Heeter, live music, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., 119 N. Washington St., blues/funk/country/bluegrass.
The Varsity: Film screening: "Clue" 7-8:40 p.m. Feb. 28 & 4 p.m. Feb. 29. 418 S. Illinois Ave. In the spoof of McCarthy-era paranoia and 1950s wholesomeness, the characters and plot of "Clue" are drawn from the popular Parker Brothers board game of the same name. PG. Costume contest. Tickets $7, $5 for students or $2 for children 10 and younger at thevarsitycenter.eventbrite.com or at the door 30 minutes before screening times; thevarsitycenter.org
INA
Ina Community Building: Walt & Exit 83, 6:30 p.m., 306 S. Elm St. Band plays every Friday evening; Walter Grimes, 618-315-2373; wcgrimes@frontier.com 618-315-2373
MARION
American Legion Post 147: Glen Templeton, acoustic live music, 7-9:30 p.m., 11720 Longstreet Road.
John Browns on the Square: Balkun Brothers, fresh mix of rock, blues & intense improvisations, 9 p.m.-12 a.m., 1000 Tower Square.
Just One More Bar and Grill: Deplorables Bringing in Leap, live music, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., 1303 Enterprise Way.
Marion Cultural and Civic Center: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, 7:30-9 p.m., 800 Tower Square Plaza, $15; marionccc.com, 618-997-4030
WHITTINGTON
Corner Dance Hall: Live country band and dancing. 7-8:30 p.m., 200 Franklin St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Concessions available. All styles of dancing, country, line, swing, cha cha, waltz and two step; 618-303-5266; cornerdancehall.com
SATURDAY, FEB. 29
CARBONDALE
Cristaudos: A Mile in My Shoes, Big Muddy Film Festivval, 4:30-6 p.m., 209 S. Illinois Ave. Films include: What if Black Boys Were Butterflies, The Lost Boys of Chicago, Jo, Haven and The Tide That Binds.
Honker Hill Winery: Sarah Lannom, live music, 3-6 p.m., 4861 Spillway Road.
Project Human X: Paint & Sip - Floating Fireflies, 6-8 p.m., 715 S. University Ave. Materials and refreshments provided. No experience needed, $15; www.eventbrite.com
HERRIN
Herrin KC Hall: Bingo, 7 p.m., 213 N. 16th St. Prices for bingo packs: $11, $14, $16, and $21. With pull-tabs and raffle games kc2164@gmail.com, 618-942-2316; kofc2164.org
MARION
American Legion Post 147: Live music and dancing, Danny and the Dreamers, 7:30-11:30 p.m., 11720 Longstreet Road, $7; 618-997-6168; amerleg147@frontier.com
Historic Log Cabin Tavern: Leap Day Party & Karaoke, 7 p.m., 1105 S. Court St.
Pyramid Acres Marina at Lake of Egypt: Southern Comfort Band, acoustic live music, 7:30-10:30 p.m., 12057 Marina Road.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
CARBONDALE
Guyon Auditorium: Best of Fest Closing Reception, Big Muddy Film Festival, 5-7 p.m., 605 Agriculture Road. Winners showcased. Free.
Honker Hill Winery: Dale Myers Band, 3-6 p.m., Live music, 4861 Spillway Road.
PK's: Post Mardi Gras Party with Fiddle Rick & The Bourbon Boys, 4 p.m., 308 S. Illinois Ave.
COBDEN
Owl Creek Vineyard: Edwin Linson, live music, 2-5 p.m., 1600 Cobden School Road.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
BENTON
Gwyn Wynn Senior Center: Jeanita Spillman with Encore Band, live music, 6:30-9:15 p.m., 104 N. 10th St.; 618-218-4676
CARBONDALE
Carbondale Community High School: Little Egypt Barbershop Chorus meeting, 7-9 p.m., 1301 E. Walnut St., Music Room. Every Tuesday. New singers and visitors welcome; Peter, 618-303-9579
MURPHYSBORO
Brews Brothers Taproom: Trivia Tuesday, 8 p.m., 1105 Chestnut St. Sponsored by Nate and Kate Hair Studio; 618-687-1111; facebook.com/BrewsBrothersTaproom
WHITTINGTON
Corner Dance Hall: Line dance, 7-8:30 p.m., 200 Franklin St. Weekly dance classes, $5; 618-303-5266; cornerdancehall.com
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
ALTO PASS
Alto Vineyards: Yoga & Wine, 6-7 p.m., 8515 Illinois 127. Hosted by Kelsey Tripp, every Wednesday evening. The class is a great way to end the day. Develops strength, balance and flexibility; Alto Vineyards, 618-893-4898; altovineyards.net
CARBONDALE
Hangar 9: Pub Trivia, 8-11 p.m. 511 S. Illinois Ave. Six rounds, with prizes.
HERRIN
Herrin Knights of Columbus Hall: VFW Bingo, 4:30-10 p.m., 213 N. 16th St. Benefits causes Herrin VFW supports; 618-942-2678
MARION
American Legion Post 147: Traditional Country Band, live music, 6:30 p.m., 11720 Longstreet Road; 618-997-6168
Williamson County Shriners Club: Kickin Country, live country music with open mic and dancing, 6:30-9:30 p.m., 12908 Illinois 37 north of Marion. Desserts and potluck foods welcome. Every Wednesday, $3 donation; 618-917-5230
CALL FOR ENTRIES
Judged Art Competition and Exhibition Entries Being Accepted: Anna Arts Center, Deliver work 4-6 p.m. March 26 or 10 a.m.-12 p.m. March 28. 125 W. Davie St., Anna. Categories: Painting and Drawing, Photography and Fine Crafts. Adult entry fees: $10 for one item, or $20 for three items; students: $5 one item or $10 for three items. Work needs to be delivered from 4-6 p.m. March 26 or 10 a.m.-12 p.m. March 28 or call or email Lee to make arrangements and for questions or entry rules. Exhibit will be April 6-26. Closing Reception will be at 2 p.m. April 26 with awards. Lee Hackney, 904-625-1109; vabchlee@gmail.com
UPCOMING AND ONGOING
Four Rivers Print Bienniel: 12-5 p.m., Exhibit runs Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays, Feb. 27 - March 27, Carbondale Community Arts Artspace 304, 304 W. Walnut St. Community Print Shop, 5-7 p.m. March 6; and Juror Talk with Mark Pascale, followed by award announcements and reception, 4 p.m. March 21. A juried exhibit of prints by artists across the U.S. Prints selected by Mark Pascale, the Janet and Craig Duchossois Curator of Paints and Drawings at The Art Institue of Chicago and senior lecturer in printmaking. View exhibit also by appointment and during all CCA public events; 618-457-5100; info@carbondalearts.org; carbondalearts.org
Cristaudos: Torched Earth: Works in Encaustics, March 3-April 30, Hosted by Tabi's Artistic Spirits, 209 S. Illinois Ave. Reception 7-9 p.m. March 27. The encaustics paintings will range in size from 5 inches by 5 inches to 36 inches by 36 inches and maybe bigger, and will include landscapes, and abstract expressions of color and emotion.