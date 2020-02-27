The List -- Things to do in Southern Illinois this week

MARION

CALL FOR ENTRIES

Judged Art Competition and Exhibition Entries Being Accepted: Anna Arts Center, Deliver work 4-6 p.m. March 26 or 10 a.m.-12 p.m. March 28. 125 W. Davie St., Anna. Categories: Painting and Drawing, Photography and Fine Crafts. Adult entry fees: $10 for one item, or $20 for three items; students: $5 one item or $10 for three items. Work needs to be delivered from 4-6 p.m. March 26 or 10 a.m.-12 p.m. March 28 or call or email Lee to make arrangements and for questions or entry rules. Exhibit will be April 6-26. Closing Reception will be at 2 p.m. April 26 with awards. Lee Hackney, 904-625-1109; vabchlee@gmail.com