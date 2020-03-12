The List -- Things to do in Southern Illinois this week

HERRIN

MARION

Just One More Bar and Grill: A Little Help for Our Sweet Sara, Entertainment, Food and Fundraiser for Sarah Sanders. Full day of music, fish fry, raffles, 50/50 drawing, and auction, 2 p.m., 1303 Enterprise Way. Sanders was involved a bad vehicle accident a few weeks back and has made amazing strides in recovery but help is needed for medical and everyday bills. Time and musical talents donated by Randy Hill, Justin Settle, Dave Clark, Greg Clutts, Clayton Gribble, Holly Hiller and Danny Brown. Dinner 4-7 p.m. Includes generous helping of catfish, baked beans, coleslaw and hushpuppies all for $10. All proceeds go directly to Sarah. Children will be welcome until 7 p.m. Take out is available for the fish fry at the same $10 price; 618-993-9687