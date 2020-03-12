The List -- Things to do in Southern Illinois this week

THURSDAY, MARCH 12
MURPHYSBORO
Murphysboro American Legion: Bingo, 5:30-9:30 p.m. March 12 & 19, 1700 Gartside. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 7:15 p.m. Paper only. Open to public. Must be 18 or older. With pull tabs, lightning raffle, door prizes and free popcorn. Weekly event, Starting at $14; Clarence Sherman, 618-521-5948; whagler@frontier.com
ZEIGLER
Zeigler Eagles Auxiliary: Bingo, 7-9:45 p.m. March 12 & 19, Fraternal Order Of Eagles, 114 N. Main St. Packs $6, $9 with pull-tabs, raffle game, wheel game, $500 guarantee blackout; Vickie Caldwell, 618-596-5651; vickielynn62999@aol.com
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
CARBONDALE
Carbondale Elk's Lodge No. 1243: St. Pattys Day Dinner, 7-11 p.m., 220 W. Jackson St. corned beef, Irish soda bread, cupcakes, brownies, baked fish.
Hangar 9: Latin night, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., 511 S. Illinois Ave.
PK's: King Juba, blues, funk and soul, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., 308 S. Illinois Ave.
RnD Collectibles: Friday Night Magic, 6-10 p.m., 891 E. Grand Ave., modern and standard Magic.
Tres Hombres Mexican Restaurant: The Natives Band, 6-8 p.m., 119 N. Washington St.
The Varsity: Film screening: "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," 7 p.m. March 13 & 2 p.m. March 14, 418 S. Illinois Ave. Stars Jimmy Stewart. The 1939 Frank Capra classic comedy/drama is the story of an idealistic politician willing to fight for what he believes is right. Advance tickets available at thevarsitycenter.eventbrite.com and at the venue the day of the show when doors and Varsity Bar open 30 minutes before screenings; $7 / $5 students with ID / $2 for children 10 and younger; Cara Recine, 618-457-5353; varsitycenter@gmail.com
INA
Ina Community Building: Walt & Exit 83, 6:30 p.m., 306 S. Elm St. Band plays every Friday evening; Walter Grimes, 618-315-2373; wcgrimes@frontier.com 618-315-2373
MARION
American Legion Post 147: Downhome Karaoke, 6:30 p.m., 11720 W. Longstreet Road. Karaoke music; 618-997-6168; amerleg147@frontier.com
John Brown's on the Square: Nick Harless Band, live music, 7-9 p.m., 1000 Tower Square Plaza. Blues, Texas blues, blues rock, and a hint of country.
Marion Cultural and Cvice Center: Sawyer Brown, live music, 7-9 p.m., 800 Tower Square Plaza. Tickets $43-$146; marionccc.com
MURPHYSBORO
Brews Brothers Taproom: Live music with Ethan Stephenson, 7-10 p.m., 1105 Chestnut St.
WHITTINGTON
Corner Dance Hall: Live country band and dancing. 7-8:30 p.m., 200 Franklin St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Concessions available. All styles of dancing, country, line, swing, cha-cha, waltz and two-step; 618-303-5266; cornerdancehall.com
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
CARBONDALE
Hangar 9: Early St. Paddy's Day Fest with Stitchgivers band, 2-6 p.m., 511 S. Illinois Ave. Irish tunes and fun. Wear green.
Honker Hill Winery: Jeff Bradley, live music, 3-6 p.m., 4861 Spillway Road.
Project Human X: Paint Night - Blue Baby, 6-8 p.m., 715 S. University Ave. Ticket includes host to guide you, materials and canvas you paint to take home and refreshments, $15 online at eventbrite.com or $20 at the door.
Tres Hombres: SNTP, live soul music, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., 119 N. Washington St.
HERRIN
Herrin KC Hall: Bingo, 7 p.m., 213 N. 16th St. Prices for bingo packs: $11, $14, $16, and $21. With pull-tabs and raffle games kc2164@gmail.com, 618-942-2316; kofc2164.org
MARION
American Legion Post 147: Live music and dancing, Dave Caputo, 7:30-11:30 p.m., 11720 Longstreet Road, $7; 618-997-6168; amerleg147@frontier.com
Just One More Bar and Grill: A Little Help for Our Sweet Sara, Entertainment, Food and Fundraiser for Sarah Sanders. Full day of music, fish fry, raffles, 50/50 drawing, and auction, 2 p.m., 1303 Enterprise Way. Sanders was involved a bad vehicle accident a few weeks back and has made amazing strides in recovery but help is needed for medical and everyday bills. Time and musical talents donated by Randy Hill, Justin Settle, Dave Clark, Greg Clutts, Clayton Gribble, Holly Hiller and Danny Brown. Dinner 4-7 p.m. Includes generous helping of catfish, baked beans, coleslaw and hushpuppies all for $10. All proceeds go directly to Sarah. Children will be welcome until 7 p.m. Take out is available for the fish fry at the same $10 price; 618-993-9687
Marion Cultural and Civic Center: Mark Shultz, 20th Concert with WBVN, 7-10 p.m., 800 Tower Square Plaza. Tickets $12-$25; marionccc.com
Pookie's: American Hardwoods, rock band, 8:30 p.m., 109 N. Madison
Pyramid Acres Marina Lake of Egypt: St. Pat's Party with live music by Greg Clutts, 7 p.m., 12057 Marina Road.
MURPHYSBORO
Big Muddy Brewing: Brent Stewart and Dan Tejada, Americana live music, 7-10 p.m., 1430 N. Seventh St.
Chances Lounge: Jessica Evans, live music, 7-9 p.m., 104 S. 20th St.
Corner Tavern: Corey Evitts, live music, 9 p.m.-12 a.m., 2003 Gartside St.
Molly's Pint Brew: St. Patrick's Day Celebration, noon, 12 N. 13th St. Entertainment by Seven to the Sea, Fine and Bawdy Wenches, and Nine88. Tent will be set up. Celtic Music, limerick contest, inappropriate humor, food trucks from Pat's Barbecue and SI Meatball Company (possibly more), bags, darts and beer.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
CARBONDALE
Don Sol: Make Others Green with Envy Drink/Dance, 6-9 p.m., 715 N. Giant City Road.
Honker Hill Winery: Pre St. Patrick's Day with Leight July, live music, 3-6 p.m., 4861 Spillway Road. Sangria will be green.
PK's: St. Patty's Day Green Beer, Corned Beef, Fiddle Rick and B'rogues: 11 a.m.-1:45 a.m., 308 S. Illinois Ave. Start off the day with corned beef, cabbage, & potatoes served from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (or until it runs out!). Fiddle Rick & the Bourbon Boys play Irish, Cajun, country, folk, psychedelic gypsy music from 6-9 p.m. Then at 9 p.m. The B’rogues play The Pogues, The Dubliners, The Clancy Brothers & more
CARTERVILLE
Walker's Bluff Winery: Reverend Robert in the Tasting Room at Walker's Bluff Winery, 3-6 p.m., 14400 Meridian Road. American roots music and island grooves from around the world are seamlessly combined in the skillful hands of Reverend Robert and his metal resonator guitars; Michelle Faires, 217-549-1172; contact@bandsandjams.com; bandsandjams.com/reverend-robert
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
BENTON
Gwyn Wynn Senior Center: Jeanita Spillman with Encore Band, live music, 6:30-9:15 p.m., 104 N. 10th St.; 618-218-4676
CARBONDALE
Carbondale Community High School: Little Egypt Barbershop Chorus meeting, 7-9 p.m., 1301 E. Walnut St., Music Room. Every Tuesday. New singers and visitors welcome; Peter, 618-303-9579
MARION
John Brown's on the Square: St. Patrick's Day Party, 1 p.m.-1 a.m., 1000 Tower Square Plaza. Irish music spinning, Irish stew and plenty of shenanigans.
MURPHYSBORO
Brews Brothers Taproom: Trivia Tuesday, 8 p.m., 1105 Chestnut St. Sponsored by Nate and Kate Hair Studio; 618-687-1111; facebook.com/BrewsBrothersTaproom
WHITTINGTON
Corner Dance Hall: Line dance, 7-8:30 p.m., 200 Franklin St. Weekly dance classes, $5; 618-303-5266; cornerdancehall.com
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
ALTO PASS
Alto Vineyards: Yoga & Wine, 6-7 p.m., 8515 Illinois 127. Hosted by Kelsey Tripp, every Wednesday evening. The class is a great way to end the day. Develops strength, balance and flexibility; Alto Vineyards, 618-893-4898; altovineyards.net
CARBONDALE
Hangar 9: Trivia Night, 8-11 p.m. 511 S. Illinois Ave. Six rounds, with prizes.
HERRIN
Herrin Knights of Columbus Hall: VFW Bingo, 4:30-10 p.m., 213 N. 16th St. Benefits causes Herrin VFW supports; 618-942-2678
MARION
American Legion Post 147: Traditional Country Band, live music, 6:30 p.m., 11720 Longstreet Road; 618-997-6168
John Brown's on the Square: BXBW, 8-11 p.m., 1000 Tower Square Plaza. BXBW is Ben by Ben West. Third Wednesday of every month. Ben hosts a group of local musicians with comedic relief provided by Patrick Trowbridge and others. The musicians change up each month.
Pookie's: Paint Night, 7 p.m., 109 N. Madison. Instruction and everything needed supplied. Tickets, $35; yaymaker.com
Williamson County Shriners Club: Kickin Country, live country music with open mic and dancing, 6:30-9:30 p.m., 12908 Illinois 37 north of Marion. Desserts and potluck foods welcome. Every Wednesday, $3 donation; 618-917-5230
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
MARION
Marion Cultural and Civic Center: Truthseekers Homecoming 2020, 7 p.m. March 19-21 Doors open at 6 p.m. Six of the nations biggest Southern gospel artists will be singing March 19-21. Groups include the Collingsworth Family, Truthseekers, Tribute Quartet, The Guardians, Greater Vision and the Mark Trammell Quartet, $20 in advance per person, $42.50 all three nights per person or $22 per person each night at the door; Lesters will give a free concert at 1 p.m. Saturday, March. 21; Jim Snider, Jamess309@aol.com; Truthseekershomecoming.com
CALL FOR ENTRIES
Judged Art Competition and Exhibition Entries Being Accepted: Anna Arts Center, Deliver work 4-6 p.m. March 26 or 10 a.m.-12 p.m. March 28. 125 W. Davie St., Anna. Categories: Painting and Drawing, Photography and Fine Crafts. Adult entry fees: $10 for one item, or $20 for three items; students: $5 one item or $10 for three items. Work needs to be delivered from 4-6 p.m. March 26 or 10 a.m.-12 p.m. March 28 or call or email Lee to make arrangements and for questions or entry rules. Exhibit will be April 6-26. Closing Reception will be at 2 p.m. April 26 with awards. Lee Hackney, 904-625-1109; vabchlee@gmail.com
ONGOING EVENTS
Four Rivers Print Bienniel: 12-5 p.m., Exhibit runs Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays through March 27, Carbondale Community Arts Artspace 304, 304 W. Walnut St. Juror Talk with Mark Pascale, followed by award announcements and reception, 4 p.m. March 21. A juried exhibit of prints by artists across the U.S. Prints selected by Mark Pascale, the Janet and Craig Duchossois Curator of Paints and Drawings at The Art Institute of Chicago and senior lecturer in printmaking. View exhibit also by appointment and during all CCA public events; 618-457-5100; info@carbondalearts.org; carbondalearts.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
Dance with live music by Cedar Creek Band: 6-9 p.m. March 26, Murphysboro Senior Center, 17 N. 14th St., Murphysboro. Last Thursday of the month; 618-687-1641