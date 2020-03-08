What's Coming

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

Cove Hollow Trail/Cedar Lake Hike: before 9:30 a.m., 236 Cove Hollow Road, Carbondale meeting time at trailhead or before 8:30 a.m. to carpool, Murphysboro Hardee's parking lot, 340 Walnut St., Murphysboro (remember to change to daylight savings time). To get the the trailhead, go south from Murphysboro on 127, turn left on Boat Dock road (across from Pomona Road), then go approximately another mile. Moderate hike of 4.4 miles. Wear appropriate hiking shoes. Bring water and lunch. Jon Womack is leading the hike. Jon is glad to meet people at the Hardee's parking lot but will not go there if no one calls him to meet there. Sign up before noon March 7 is required; Jon, 815-263-9625

Grief Share: 2-3:30 p.m. March 8 & 15, Our Savior Lutheran Church, 700 S. University St., Carbondale. This is a non-denominational Christian based program for people who have experienced the death of someone close to them. It is a series of DVDs which last about 45 minutes followed by the opportunity for people to discuss the various aspects of grief. It is entitiled "From Mouning to Joy." It is designed so one can come for any or all of the sessions; Pastor Gray, 618-203-9200