What's Coming

SUNDAY, MARCH 8
Cove Hollow Trail/Cedar Lake Hike: before 9:30 a.m., 236 Cove Hollow Road, Carbondale meeting time at trailhead or before 8:30 a.m. to carpool, Murphysboro Hardee's parking lot, 340 Walnut St., Murphysboro (remember to change to daylight savings time). To get the the trailhead, go south from Murphysboro on 127, turn left on Boat Dock road (across from Pomona Road), then go approximately another mile. Moderate hike of 4.4 miles. Wear appropriate hiking shoes. Bring water and lunch. Jon Womack is leading the hike. Jon is glad to meet people at the Hardee's parking lot but will not go there if no one calls him to meet there. Sign up before noon March 7 is required; Jon, 815-263-9625
Grief Share: 2-3:30 p.m. March 8 & 15, Our Savior Lutheran Church, 700 S. University St., Carbondale. This is a non-denominational Christian based program for people who have experienced the death of someone close to them. It is a series of DVDs which last about 45 minutes followed by the opportunity for people to discuss the various aspects of grief. It is entitiled "From Mouning to Joy." It is designed so one can come for any or all of the sessions; Pastor Gray, 618-203-9200
Tower of Light Services: 6 p.m. March 8 & 15 and 7 p.m. March 10, Tower of Light Church, 1604 Adams Drive, Marion. 6 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Word of God is preached and taught with love and compassion. Services are vibrant and all can worship freely; Pastors Steven and Cynthia Freeland, 618-727-8682; facebook.com/toweroflightchurch
MONDAY, MARCH 9
Kiwanis Club of Carbondale: 12-1 p.m., Bandana's, 309 E. Main St., Carbondale. Weekly business meeting. Guest speakers from community agencies, government, and SIUC; Diana Lyall, 618-924-0804; Lyall@siu.edu
Kiwanis Club of Murphysboro: 6:15-7 p.m., S.T.A.R.T., 1308 Manning St., Murphysboro. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Since 1953, the Kiwanis Club of Murphysboro has been dedicated to serving the local community through projects of service and fundraising; info@murphysborokiwanis.org; murphysborokiwanis.org
The Penguins present a tribute to Burt Bacharach: 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian, 34 W. Poplar, Harrisburg. A free will offering will be taken to support a local charity. Music by Bruce Boone, Greg Hodson, Cody Sandusky, Jim Smith, Keith Talley, and Melinda Tolley; J. Cody Sandusky, 618-253-0263; csandusky87@gmail.com; facebook.com/events/s/the-penguins-present-burt-bach/490386024972721/?ti=icl
Puppet Power: 1-3 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come make your own sock puppet and film a story using them. For ages 10-18; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.orgx
REFIT: 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 9 & 12, Christian Life Church, 1901 N. Park Ave., Herrin. For all fitness levels. Classes will be held every Monday and Thursday unless otherwise noted on the website. REFIT classes at our church locations are open to all ladies. No judgement zone. Bring water. Wear comfortable to move in clothing and tennis shoes. REFIT is here to say that you are enough and combines powerful movements with positive music that will change your body, but your body is only the beginning; $5, every 10th class being free with punch card; Alexis Long, REFITSouthernIllinois@gmail.com; facebook.com/events/168057784463047
Silvopasture, Water Catchments and Farm Transitions Field Day: 4:30-7 p.m., Organic Energy Farm, 20601 Maggie Lane, Tamms. Owners of the farm, Jim & Mary Maginel, will talk about the Farm transitions that they are working on with Kelly and Nathan Mowery and the future of their farm. Potluck follows and opportunity for discussion. Bring a chair and favorite dish to share. Field days are free for members of Food Works and the Southern Illinois Farming Alliance. A $5 donation suggested for non-members. Registration is encouraged; www.fwsoil.org/field-days, Libby Ervin, 618-370-3287, ext. 103; or libby@fwsoil.org
Tai Chi: 9 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion; 618-993-5935; marioncarnegielibrary.org
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
Blood Pressure & Sugar Testing: 9-11 a.m., Helia Healthcare, 1310 Mark Franklin Drive, Benton. Second Tuesday of the Month; Benton/West City Area Chamber of Commerce; 618-438-2121; bentonwestcitychamber.com
Celebrate Recovery: 6-8 p.m., New Beginnings Community Church of the Nazarene, 2605 W. Striegel Road, Carbondale. Meets every week, even on holidays. Child care provided; 617-549-7110
Lawyer in the Library: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. An attorney will be available to give free 15 minute legal consultations, on issues you may have; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
Rotary Club of Carbondale - Breakfast meeting: 7-8 a.m., Carbondale Civic Center, 200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Service organization supporting local community programs as well as global ones, too. Visitors welcome. Tuesdays; Fran Becque, 618-529-3307; carbondalebreakfastrotary.org
Rotary Club of Jackson Williamson Counties Sunset: 6-7 p.m., Bandana's BBQ, 309 E Main St., Carbondale. Weekly "Happy Hour" meeting. Local Rotarian career professionals working together to do good in the community and world; Marilyn Matthews, 702-673-0067
Story Hour: 10-11 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S Market St, Marion. Enjoy stories, a snack, and a craft. Free and open to all younger children; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
Bereavement support group: 9-10 a.m., SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, 400 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia. This group offers those who have experienced a loss the opportunity to share with others. Open to anyone who has lost a loved one or who is grieving. Group meets in the Pastoral Care Office; Contact Joannie at 618-436-8527
Energy Live Wires: 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 S. Pershing St., Energy. For children kindergarten through fifth grade; 618-942-4121
REALITY Youth Group: 5:30-8:45 p.m., Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. For grades 6 through 10; 618-525-2025
Rotary Club of Carbondale - noon: 12-1 p.m., Rotary Club of Carbondale, Carbondale Elementary District 95 Headquarters, 925 S. Giant City Road. International community service organization comprised of business and professional leaders dedicated to humanitarian service. Visitors welcome. Featured speaker listed on website. Meeting includes buffet lunch, $10. Short business matters, announcements and a 20-minute program; 618-549-8051; RotaryClubofCarbondaleIL@gmail.com; rotaryofcarbondale.org
Rotary Club - Carterville Area: 7:30 a.m., Crab Orchard Golf Club, 901 W. Grand Ave., Carterville; facebook.com/Carterville-Area-Rotary-Club-125875777439248
STEAM Club: 3Doodling: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come to this fun STEAM night to make movie props with the 3-D printer and 3-D doodler. For ages 10-19; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
Story Hour: 10-10:45 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come enjoy a fun story with crafts and snacks. Held every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. For ages birth to 12; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
Teen Craft Night: 4-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St, Marion. Come join us in the Young Adult's Department for fun crafts on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Free. Open to ages 12-19; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
Weekly Children's Story Time: 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, children's library, 214 W. Main St., Carbondale; 618-457-2416; fumc-cdale.org or www.facebook.com/FirstUnitedMethodistCdale
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Expressions of Worship Before the Lord: 6-9 p.m. March 12, Six Mile Township Building, 27 Circle, Zeigler. Worship is expressed before the Lord with singing, praise dancing, playing instruments, testimonies and more or just come as group gathers to worship the Lord together. Second & fourth Thursdays of the month and fifth Thursday if there is one. Call for information; Ruby, 618-751-7325; facebook.com/groups/227595881
Toastmasters Club: 6-7:30 p.m., John A Logan College, 700 Logan College Drive, Room B60, Carterville. riendly, fun meetings for improving speaking skills. Thursdays; sitc606012@gmail.com; southernillinoistoastmastersclub.toastmastersclubs.org
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
Celebrate Recovery: 7-9 p.m., Redemption Church, 17466 N. Illinois 37, Johnston City. Celebrating God's healing power in one's life through the eight recovery principles found in the Bible, a 12-step program to give one freedom from life's hurt, hang-ups and habits; bsapp@redemptionnow.com; 618-983-5237; redemptionnow.com
Lenten Fish Dinners: 4-7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 109 N. State St., Christopher. All you can eat fish, fries, baked beans, slaw, bread, coffee and tea, $10/ per person for six consecutive Fridays from March 13 - April 3. Eat-in or carry-out. Desserts for sale. All proceeds for scholarships and charity programs; 618-724-4128
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
Bark to the Future Trivia Night - Deadline for Ticket Sales March 12: 6-9:30 p.m., Route 51 Brewery and Event Center, 18967 N U.S. Hwy 51, Elkville. The proceeds from this fundraiser will help the Humane Society of Southern Illinois furnish the supplies and animal condos and kennels in the new medical transport facility. Early bird pricing of $10 per person, $100 per table ends Feb. 14. Prices will be $15 per person, $125 per table of 8 starting Feb. 15. No outside snacks or beverages are allowed, but you may come early to eat at Route 51 Brewery or order and bring it in to the Event Center for Trivia; Deb David, 618-534-0547; daviddeb96@gmail.com; hssibarktothefuturetrivia.eventbrite.com
Eastern Star Craft and Vendor Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Marion Masonic Lodge, 703 Robinson Drive, Marion. LeRoy A 350 Order of the Eastern Star is having their fourth annual Craft and Vendor show. Featuring a variety of local vendors, there is something for all ages - gifts, food, and more; Kristi Rapach, 618-596-2410; Riannanerys@yahoo.com; facebook.com/events/433863413947510
Fresh Fitness: 10-11 a.m., Carbondale Community High School, 1301 E. Walnut St., Carbondale. Program will be Saturdays from March 7- 28. Please use Walnut Street entrance at CCHS. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and bring a water bottle; $5 cash donation is suggested; Roni LeForge, 618-559-1939 or rleforge@explorecarbondale.com; rleforge@explorecarbondale.com; explorecarbondale.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1393
Herrin City Library Book Sale: 12-5 p.m., Herrin City Library, 120 N. 13th St., Herrin. In the Galines meeting room of the library. All proceeds support the library; 618-942-6109
St. Patricks Festival Dinner and Dance Fundraiser: 5:30-10 p.m., 606 Plum Street Association Hall (KC Hall), 606 Plum St., Murphysboro. Hosted by RBR DJ Service and Rotary Club of Jackson Williamson Counties Sunset. Local band Phonics will be in concert. Plum Street Association will cater the event. Tickets, $40. Proceeds will fund Pay It Forward event next year. Sunsetters Rotary members award $500 checks to worthy non-profit agencies who serve the area. Last month 18 agencies received checks. Jackson Williamson Counties Sunset Rotary. For tickets visit https://www.facebook.com/events/178088703536764/ or www.eventbrite.com.
Tai Chi for Fall Prevention: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. This seven-session series, will teach tai chi forms and techniques which are endorsed by the CDC and Arthritis Foundation. Registration required. For those with arthritis or who are at risk of falling; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
Johnson County Genealogical and Historical Society Meeting: 2:30-4 p.m., Vienna Public Library, Vienna Public Square. Free. Attendees will get information on genealogy and history of Southern Illinois. Mr. Todd Carr will present, "Historic Rose Hotel of Elizabethtown, Illinois - Its History and Renovations." Landmark overlooks the Ohio River at Elizabethtown. To become a member contact Gary D. Hacker, 618-771-6877; lake3@frontier.com
Quilt and Cash Bingo: 11 a.m. Lunch, Lightning Bingo at noon. St., Quilt and Cash Bingo at 1 p.m. Michael's Church, 52 S. Third St., Radom. Menu is soup, sandwiches and refreshments. Raffle tickets available; 618-485-2265
CALL FOR ENTRIES
Judged Art Competition and Exhibition Entries Being Accepted for Adults and Students: Anna Arts Center, 125 W. Davie St., Anna. Categories are Painting and Drawing, Photography and Fine Crafts. Entry Fees, Adults for one item, $10 or $20 for three items and Students/Younger, $5 one item or $10 for three items. Work needs to be delivered from 4-6 p.m. March 26 or 10 a.m.-12 p.m. March 28 or call or email Lee to make arrangements and for questions or entry rules. Exhibit will be April 6-26. Closing Reception will be at 2 p.m. April 26 with Awards and Auction of Penguins to good homes at 3 p.m. Free to attend reception; Lee Hackney, 904-625-1109; vabchlee@gmail.com
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 9 and 9-11:30 a.m. March 13, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: 8 a.m., 11 a.m. & 5:30 p.m. March 8-15, Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. March 9-13, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of donated furniture may contact the Marion Ministerial Alliance; 618-998-9342; marionalliance.org
Feed My Sheep Community Kitchen: 12 p.m. March 9-13, Bethel A.M.E. Church, 316 E. Jackson St., Carbondale. All meals at noon are free to community members. Donations and volunteers welcome; 618-529-5278
Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. March 12, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. March 9 & 13, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren
Murphysboro Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. March 9-13, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bald Knob Cross Easter Sunrise Service: 6:15 a.m. April 12, Bold Knob Cross, 3630 Bald Knob Road, Alto Pass. Speaker will be Chris Lawrence, College Pastor from Hardin Baptist Church in Hardin, Kentucky. Musicians will be Paul, Eden and Keela Kaszubski from Cobden. Bald Knob Mountain is the second-highest point in Southern Illinois and offers wonderful views; Deborah Davis, 920-684-5428; ddavis@baldknobcross.com; baldknobcross.com
Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 4 & 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 5, The Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Drive, Marion. Hosted by Southern Illinois Earth Science Club. Door prizes, silent auctions each day, fluorescent light displays and demonstrations, rare rocks and minerals, gemstones, Indian artifacts, fossils, lapidary displays, raffle, dealers, special dinosaur exhibit courtesy of the Middle Tennessee Museum of Natural History, Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum. Adults, $2/Children 18 and younger, free. Free parking; https://siesclub.org
Herrin Rotary Earth Day 5k Fun Run Registration: 7-8:30 p.m. April 24, Herrin Football Field & Track, 1202-1210 E. Bond St., Herrin. The Herrin Rotary is hosting a 5k Fun Run for Earth Day. Register online at Soillracing.com. All participants who register online will receive an event shirt and a tree sapling in honor of Earth Day. There will be an official tree planting immediately before the race at 6 p.m. in the Herrin Park; $10 for Adults, Under 18 Free. For a better Earth and a healthier body; Rex Piper, 618-967-6442; rexpiper02@gmail.com
IFCO/Pastors for Peace Caravan to Cuba in Carbondale: 5:30-8 p.m. March 30, Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship, 105 N. Parrish Lane, Carbondale. Evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a performance of Latin Music. Cuban-inspired dinner will be at 6 p.m. followed by a presentation and Q&A with John Waller at 6:40 p.m. John has been the coordinator of the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization/Pastors for Peace Friendshipment Caravans to Cuba for many years; Georgeann Hartzog, 618-521-4239; georgeannhartzog@gmail.com; ifconews.org
Online Master Gardener Training Program Registration: Online classes. Register before April 6. Program begins June 1. Self-guided course for Illinois residents which can be completed any time, day or night. Those interested would need to set aside four hours per week for videos, reading manuals and completing quizzes. The training takes approximately 14 weeks to complete. The master gardening program's mission is helping others learn to grow and is about connecting people with other gardeners; Austin Little, 618-687-1727; little84@illinois.edu; master-gardener.extension.illinois.edu/mgot
Out of Darkness SIU Campus Walk Registration: 4-7 p.m. April 25, SIU Student Center, 1255 Lincoln Drive, Carbondale. Out of the Darkness Campus/Community walk is to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention. Goal is $15,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Learn more and register at afsp.org/siu. Registration, 4-5 p.m.; Out of Darkness Walk, 5-6:30 p.m.; Candlelight vigil, 6:30- 7 p.m. Depression, bipolar, anxiety disorder, and other mental health conditions will affect 1 in 4 people. Suicide can be prevented; afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=6692
Southern Illinois Wellness Expo Tickets Available Online: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 21, John A. Logan College, 700 Logan College Drive, Carterville. Expo features a variety of health and wellness screenings and programs aimed at helping each member of the family. New activity from 10 a.m.-noon will be Goat Yoga. Ener-Chi yoga for attendees 65 or older. Attendees will have the opportunity to complete U.S. 2020 Census survey at the Expo, takes approximately 10 minutes. Tickets in advance online, $5, www.southernillinoiswellness.com or at the SI Wellness office on JALC campus; At the door, tickets are $10 each.
Spring Fling Garden Day March 21 at Kaskaskia College - Registration: Event is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 23, Kaskaskia College Lifelong Learning Center, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Register on line at go.illinois.edu/SpringFling or by calling 618-526-4551 by March 12. University of Illinois Master Gardeners and Naturalists will be hosting an Annual Spring Fling/Garden Day. Spring Fling is organized as a learning and social event to bring together area gardeners and outdoor naturalists of all levels from beginner to experienced. Theme is Gardening for a Lifetime, the Evolution of the Garden and Gardening. Keynote Speaker will be, Horticulturist, June Hutson who recently retired after forty years at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Fee, $20, includes all talks, lunch and door prizes; Gail DeVilbiss, 618-526-4551; devilbis@illinois.edu; go.illinois.edu/SpringFling