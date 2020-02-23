What's Coming

SUNDAY, FEB. 23
Grief Share: 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 23 & March 1, Our Savior Lutheran Church, 700 S. University St., Carbondale. This is a non-denominational Christian based program for people who have experienced the death of someone close to them. It is a series of DVDs which last about 45 minutes followed by the opportunity for people to discuss the various aspects of grief. It is entitiled "From Mouning to Joy." It is designed so one can come for any or all of the sessions; Pastor Gray, 618-203-9200
Heaven's Kitchen Luncheon: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Presbyterian Church Annex Building, 21 W. Locust St., Harrisburg. Proceeds go to continue serving free Tuesday evening meals in Harrisburg. An average of 175 people came and were fed Tuesdays in 2019. Fundraiser luncheon meal will be chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, roll, dessert and drinks. Donations of any amount accepted at the door. Carryouts available. Music during meal by ET Everett of 3 Angels Broadcasting Network; Heaven's Kitchen - Harrisburg Facebook page; Fowler Bonan Foundation website; Kerry Camp, 618-841-8482 or Amy Craig, 618-926-3062
Landscape Design Course Registration: SIU College of Agricultural Sciences Building, 1205 Lincoln Drive, Carbondale. Class will be from 6-8 p.m. in Room 195. Session 1, Feb. 24, Introduction to inventory and analysis of potential landscape installation and fundamentals of home landscape design; Session 2, Feb. 26, Introduction and demonstration of bsic drawing tools; and Session 3, Feb. 28, In class design based on a site of your choosing. Registration required; Austin Little, 618-687-1727; little84@illinois.edu; go.illinois.edu/landscaping2020
Online Master Gardener Training Program Registration: Online classes. Register before April 6. Program begins June 1. Self-guided course for Illinois residents which can be completed any time, day or night. Those interested would need to set aside four hours per week for videos, reading manuals and completing quizzes. The training takes approximately 14 weeks to complete. The master gardening program's mission is helping others learn to grow and is about connecting people with other gardeners; Austin Little, 618-687-1727; little84@illinois.edu; master-gardener.extension.illinois.edu/mgot
Speechcraft Registration: Rend Lake Market Place, 321 Potomac, Mount Vernon. Eight-session workshop to learn the fundamentals of communication. Classes are 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 27, March 12 & 26, April 9 & 23 and May 14 & 28. This workshop will develop your ability to organize your thoughts, improve your small talk and help you to present yourself during a job interview. If you are learning English as a second language, this is an ideal place for exercising your conversational skills, $75; Tim Scarbrough, 618-218-1723; tscarb@gmail.com, 618-218-1723; mtvil.toastmastersclubs.org
Tower of Light Services: 6 p.m., Feb. 23 & March 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Tower of Light Church, 1604 Adams Drive, Marion. 6 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Word of God is preached and taught with love and compassion. Services are vibrant and all can worship freely. Pastors Steven and Cynthia Freeland, 618-727-8682; facebook.com/toweroflightchurch
MONDAY, FEB. 24
Kiwanis Club of Carbondale: 12-1 p.m., Bandana's, 309 E. Main St., Carbondale. Weekly business meeting. Guest speakers from community agencies, government, and SIUC; Diana Lyall, 618-924-0804; Lyall@siu.edu
Kiwanis Club of Murphysboro: 6:15-7 p.m., S.T.A.R.T., 1308 Manning St., Murphysboro. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Since 1953, the Kiwanis Club of Murphysboro has been dedicated to serving the local community through projects of service and fundraising; info@murphysborokiwanis.org; murphysborokiwanis.org
REFIT: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 & 27, Christian Life Church, 1901 N. Park Ave., Herrin. For all fitness levels. Classes will be held every Monday and Thursday unless otherwise noted on the website. REFIT classes at our church locations are open to all ladies. No judgement zone. Bring water. Wear comfortable to move in clothing and tennis shoes. REFIT is here to say that you are enough and combines powerful movements with positive music that will change your body, but your body is only the beginning; $5, every 10th class being free with punch card; Alexis Long, REFITSouthernIllinois@gmail.com; facebook.com/events/168057784463047
Tai Chi: 9 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion; 618-993-5935; marioncarnegielibrary.org
TUESDAY, FEB. 25
Alzheimer's Support Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, 400 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia. Meeting room 1 next to the gift shop. Focuses on those who are caring for an individual with Alzheimer's. Provides support regarding day to day activities for those at any stage of the disease. Guest speakers planned for some meetings or training classes on the 10 signs as well as dealing with behaviors prevalent in the disease. Last Tuesday of each month.
Celebrate Recovery: 6-8 p.m., New Beginnings Community Church of the Nazarene, 2605 W. Striegel Road, Carbondale. Meets every week, even on holidays. Child care provided; 617-549-7110
HONDURAS: Humanitarian Crisis and U.S. Policy: T6:30-8:30 p.m., Carbondale Township Hall, 217 E. Main St. (Back Entrance), Carbondale. Two Honduran speakers will share their personal experiences of the aftermath of the 2009 military coup and 2017 electoral fraud that have profoundly damaged human rights in Honduras. Live video talk with Miguel Angel Giron, a Honduran activist forced to flee after fellow organizers were murdered who applied for asylum in the U.S. and was detained for eight months before being granted asylum. Refreshments will be provided. Free; Georgeann Hartzog, 618-521-4239; georgeannhartzog@gmail.com
Rotary Club of Carbondale - Breakfast meeting: 7-8 a.m., Carbondale Civic Center, 200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Service organization supporting local community programs as well as global ones, too. Visitors welcome. Tuesdays; Fran Becque, 618-529-3307; carbondalebreakfastrotary.org
Rotary Club of Jackson Williamson Counties Sunset: 6-7 p.m., Bandana's BBQ, 309 E Main St., Carbondale. Weekly "Happy Hour" meeting. Local Rotarian career professionals working together to do good in the community and world; Marilyn Matthews, 702-673-0067
Story Hour: 10-11 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S Market St, Marion. Enjoy stories, a snack, and a craft. Free and open to all younger children; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26
Bereavement support group: 9-10 a.m., SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, 400 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia. This group offers those who have experienced a loss the opportunity to share with others. Open to anyone who has lost a loved one or who is grieving. Group meets in the Pastoral Care Office; Contact Joannie at 618-436-8527
Energy Live Wires: 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 S. Pershing St., Energy. For children kindergarten through fifth grade; 618-942-4121
REALITY Youth Group: 5:30-8:45 p.m., Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. For grades 6 through 10; 618-525-2025
Rotary Club of Carbondale - noon: 12-1 p.m., Rotary Club of Carbondale, Carbondale Elementary District 95 Headquarters, 925 S. Giant City Road. International community service organization comprised of business and professional leaders dedicated to humanitarian service. Visitors welcome. Featured speaker listed on website. Meeting includes buffet lunch, $10. Short business matters, announcements and a 20-minute program; 618-549-8051; RotaryClubofCarbondaleIL@gmail.com; rotaryofcarbondale.org
Rotary Club - Carterville Area: 7:30 a.m., Crab Orchard Golf Club, 901 W. Grand Ave., Carterville; facebook.com/Carterville-Area-Rotary-Club-125875777439248
Weekly Children's Story Time: 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, children's library, 214 W. Main St., Carbondale; 618-457-2416; fumc-cdale.org or www.facebook.com/FirstUnitedMethodistCdale
You have free articles remaining.
THURSDAY, FEB. 27
Breastfeeding Support Drop-In Clinic: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital OB Dept., 400 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia. For those who have questions or need assistance in better understanding nursing a baby, stop by or call 618-436-6690.
Expressions of Worship Before the Lord: 6-9 p.m., Six Mile Township Building, 27 Circle, Zeigler. Worship is expressed before the Lord with singing, praise dancing, playing instruments, testimonies and more or just come as group gathers to worship the Lord together. Second & fourth Thursdays of the month and fifth Thursday if there is one. Subject to change during holiday season. Call for information; Ruby, 618-751-7325; facebook.com/groups/227595881
Science Café - The Lost Cemeteries of Tell-el Amarna, Egypt, Non-elite Life in the Birthplace of King Tut: 7-8 p.m., The Science Center of Southern Illinnois, University Mall, Carbondale. Gretchen Dabbs will discuss the bioarchaeological study of the skeletal remains of non-elite individuals from the ancient Egyptian city of Akhetaten during the Amarna Period (c. 1350BCE); Jolynn Smith, 618-559-4314; jfsmith@siu.edu
Toastmasters Club: 6-7:30 p.m., John A Logan College, 700 Logan College Drive, Room B60, Carterville. riendly, fun meetings for improving speaking skills. Thursdays; sitc606012@gmail.com; southernillinoistoastmastersclub.toastmastersclubs.org
FRIDAY, FEB. 28
Celebrate Recovery: 7-9 p.m., Redemption Church, 17466 N. Illinois 37, Johnston City. Celebrating God's healing power in one's life through the eight recovery principles found in the Bible, a 12-step program to give one freedom from life's hurt, hang-ups and habits; bsapp@redemptionnow.com; 618-983-5237; redemptionnow.com
South District Elks Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic: 2-4 p.m., Marshall Browning Hospital, 900 N. Washington St., Du Quoin. Free children's orthopedic assessment clinic by appointment only. For appointments call Illinois Elks Children's Care office at 1-800-272-0074 between the hours of 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There are no charges for any services at this clinic. Dr. Alan Froehling from Mount Vernon will be the clinician. No medical referral is necessary for the clinic but physicians are welcome to refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or second opinion. School nurses are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic; Bill Block, 800-272-0074; helpkids@elkscare.org; illinoiselksccc.org
SATURDAY, FEB. 29
Fourth Annual Women's Health Naturally! Expo & Workshops: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Carbondale Civic Center, 200 S. Illinois Ave, Carbondale. Meet natural health practitioners from all over the Southern Illinois region, attend workshops throughout the day, and enjoy an organic lunch. The theme is "Empowered Living." All family members are welcome. Discounted rates are also available for students and seniors. Pre-Register through Feb. 26 - Adult $20 / Seniors & Students $15 Day-Of Registration (February 29, 2020) - Adult $30 / Student & Senior $25; Terry Hickey, 618-713-5996; womenshealthnaturallyexpo@gmail.com; facebook.com/womenshealthnaturallyexpo
Fresh Fitness: 10-11 a.m., Carbondale Community High School, 1301 E. Walnut St., Carbondale. Program will be Saturdays from January 18 - March 28. Please use Walnut Street entrance at CCHS. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and bring a water bottle; $5 cash donation is suggested; Roni LeForge, 618-559-1939 or rleforge@explorecarbondale.com; rleforge@explorecarbondale.com; explorecarbondale.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1393
Great MHS Puzzle Race: 6-8 p.m., Marion High School Library, 1700 Wildcat Drive, Marion. This is a family friendly evening and competition with teams of four to complete a puzzle. Must preregister by Wednesday Feb. 26. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $40 a team. The first team to finish their 750 piece puzzle wins a cash prize. All proceeds benefit the Marion High School 1,000,000 word program, $40 a team; Jenna Griffith, 618-993-8196, ext. 127; jgriffith@marionunit2.org; sites.google.com/a/marionunit2.org/marion-high-school-library/home
Joe Knaga Memorial Pancake Breakfast: 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Newman Catholic Center, 715 S. Washington St., SIUC, Carbondale. Hosted by Kiwanis Club of Carbondale. Includes all you can eat pancakes, two pieces of sausage or bacon, coffee or milk. Orange juice and eggs available for purchase. Age 6 and under are free. For tickets call number listed. Proceeds go Kiwanis service projects including the all inclusive playground at Turley Park, $6 or $7 at the door.; Diana Lyall, 618-924-0804; ladydi0807@yahoo.com
Storytime in the Park - Foxes: 1-2 p.m., Giant City State Park Visitors Center, 235 Giant City Road, Makanda. Giant City Park Volunteer Lori Allen will read a few fun and interactive stories about foxes. Following children can make a fun and easy nature-themed craft. Free. Open to all, but geared toward children 3-8 years old. No registration is required; 618-457-4836; dnr.illinois.gov
Twenty-fifth Annual 'Taste of Blackness' Soul Food Sampler: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 803 N. Robert A. Stalls Ave., Carbondale. The silver anniversary edition of New Zion's annual soul food sampler is Leap Day, $10; New Zion MBC, 618-457-7075;p newzion803@yahoo.com
CALL FOR ENTRIES
Judged Art Competition and Exhibition Entries Being Accepted: Anna Arts Center, 125 W. Davie St., Anna. Categories are Painting and Drawing, Photography and Fine Crafts. Entry Fees, Adults for one item, $10 or $20 for three items and Students/Younger, $5 one item or $10 for three items. Work needs to be delivered from 4-6 p.m. March 26 or 10 a.m.-12 p.m. March 28 or call or email Lee to make arrangements and for questions or entry rules. Exhibit will be April 6-26. Closing Reception will be at 2 p.m. April 26 with Awards and Auction of Penguins to good homes at 3 p.m. Free to attend reception; Lee Hackney, 904-625-1109; vabchlee@gmail.com
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 24 and 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 28, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: 8 a.m., 11 a.m. & 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 - March 1, Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 24-28, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of donated furniture may contact the Marion Ministerial Alliance; 618-998-9342; marionalliance.org
Feed My Sheep Community Kitchen: 12 p.m. Feb. 24-28, Bethel A.M.E. Church, 316 E. Jackson St., Carbondale. All meals at noon are free to community members. Donations and volunteers welcome; 618-529-5278
Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 27, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 24 & 28, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren
Murphysboro Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 24-28, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
UPCOMING EVENT
Out of Darkness SIU Campus Walk Registration: 4-7 p.m. April 25, SIU Student Center, 1255 Lincoln Drive, Carbondale. Out of the Darkness Campus/Community walk is to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention. Goal is $15,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Learn more and register at afsp.org/siu. Registration, 4-5 p.m.; Out of Darkness Walk, 5-6:30 p.m.; Candlelight vigil, 6:30- 7 p.m. Depression, bipolar, anxiety disorder, and other mental health conditions will affect 1 in 4 people. Suicide can be prevented; afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=6692