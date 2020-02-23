What's Coming

SUNDAY, FEB. 23

Grief Share: 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 23 & March 1, Our Savior Lutheran Church, 700 S. University St., Carbondale. This is a non-denominational Christian based program for people who have experienced the death of someone close to them. It is a series of DVDs which last about 45 minutes followed by the opportunity for people to discuss the various aspects of grief. It is entitiled "From Mouning to Joy." It is designed so one can come for any or all of the sessions; Pastor Gray, 618-203-9200

Heaven's Kitchen Luncheon: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Presbyterian Church Annex Building, 21 W. Locust St., Harrisburg. Proceeds go to continue serving free Tuesday evening meals in Harrisburg. An average of 175 people came and were fed Tuesdays in 2019. Fundraiser luncheon meal will be chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, roll, dessert and drinks. Donations of any amount accepted at the door. Carryouts available. Music during meal by ET Everett of 3 Angels Broadcasting Network; Heaven's Kitchen - Harrisburg Facebook page; Fowler Bonan Foundation website; Kerry Camp, 618-841-8482 or Amy Craig, 618-926-3062