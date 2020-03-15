What's Coming

Zeigler-Royalton Kindergarten Pre-registration: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Zeigler-Royalton Elementary/Jr. High School, 4877 Illinois 148 N, Mulkeytown. Zeigler-Royalton grade school gym. To register, children must be residents of the school district and must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020. Parents need to bring child with them to the screening. Bring the child's official birth certificate on file at the County Clerk's office in the county where the child was born (not the hospital copy), your child's Social Security number, proof of residency (water, electric or cable bill that shows service to your address), immunization record and, if applicable, Medicaid number. If your child has recently had a physical, dental exam or eye exam bring a copy of the exam with you to the screening. If your child has not had recent examinations you will receive a Physical Form, a Proof of School Dental Examination Form and an Eye Examination Form all of which are required before entrance to Kindergarten. Children will not be allowed to start school until the physical and all immunizations are complete. For more information or to make an appointment, call Vicki McPhail, 618-596-2121, ext. 201; vmcphail@zr188.org