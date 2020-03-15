What's Coming

SUNDAY, MARCH 15
Note: With precautions being taken due to the coronavirus, it would be wise to check whether events listed are happening. Not everyone could be reached before deadline.
Grief Share: 2-3:30 p.m. March 15 & 22, Our Savior Lutheran Church, 700 S. University St., Carbondale. This is a non-denominational Christian based program for people who have experienced the death of someone close to them. It is a series of DVDs which last about 45 minutes followed by the opportunity for people to discuss the various aspects of grief. It is entitiled "From Mouning to Joy." It is designed so one can come for any or all of the sessions; Pastor Gray, 618-203-9200
March Meeting of the Johnson County Genealogical and Historical Society: 2:30-4 p.m., Vienna Public Library, Vienna Public Square. Free. Meeting open to the public and will provide attendees with information on genealogy and history of Southern Illinois. Mr. Todd Carr will give presentation, "Historic Rose Hotel of Elizabethtown, Illinois - Its History and Renovations." Landmark overlooks the Ohio River at Elizabethtown. Call to become a member of the Society; Gary D. Hacker, 618-771-6877; lake3@frontier.com
Quilt and Cash Bingo: 11 a.m., St. Michael's Church, 52 S. Third St., Radom. Lunch at 11 a.m. Lightning Bingo at noon. Quilt and Cash Bingo at 1 p.m. Menu is soup, sandwiches and refreshments. Raffle tickets available; 618-485-2265
Tower of Light Services: 6 p.m. March 15 & 22 and 7 p.m. March 17, Tower of Light Church, 1604 Adams Drive, Marion. 6 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Word of God is preached and taught with love and compassion. Services are vibrant and all can worship freely; Pastors Steven and Cynthia Freeland, 618-727-8682; facebook.com/toweroflightchurch
MONDAY, MARCH 16
Kindness Club: 5:30-6:15 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Kindness Club will be painting rocks to hide around the library. For kids in 2nd to 6th grade; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
Kiwanis Club of Carbondale: 12-1 p.m., Bandana's, 309 E. Main St., Carbondale. Weekly business meeting. Guest speakers from community agencies, government, and SIUC; Diana Lyall, 618-924-0804; Lyall@siu.edu
Kiwanis Club of Murphysboro: 6:15-7 p.m., S.T.A.R.T., 1308 Manning St., Murphysboro. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Since 1953, the Kiwanis Club of Murphysboro has been dedicated to serving the local community through projects of service and fundraising; info@murphysborokiwanis.org; murphysborokiwanis.org
REFIT: 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 16 & 19, Christian Life Church, 1901 N. Park Ave., Herrin. For all fitness levels. Classes will be held every Monday and Thursday unless otherwise noted on the website. REFIT classes at our church locations are open to all ladies. No judgement zone. Bring water. Wear comfortable to move in clothing and tennis shoes. REFIT is here to say that you are enough and combines powerful movements with positive music that will change your body, but your body is only the beginning; $5, every 10th class being free with punch card; Alexis Long, REFITSouthernIllinois@gmail.com; Check facebook.com/events/168057784463047 to make sure session has not been canceled.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion; 618-993-5935; marioncarnegielibrary.org
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
Celebrate Recovery: 6-8 p.m., New Beginnings Community Church of the Nazarene, 2605 W. Striegel Road, Carbondale. Meets every week, even on holidays. Child care provided; 617-549-7110
Illinois' Rarest Trees: 6:30-8 p.m., Carbondale Township Hall, 217 E. Main St., Carbondale. This presentation by Chris Evans will cover some of the rarest tree species found in Illinois and discuss why they are rare and what is being done to manage them. Free. Sponsored by Illinois Native Plant Society, Southern Chapter; Jennifer Harris, 618-457-3236; jendaleharris@gmail.com
Rotary Club of Carbondale - Breakfast meeting: 7-8 a.m., Carbondale Civic Center, 200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Service organization supporting local community programs as well as global ones, too. Visitors welcome. Tuesdays; Fran Becque, 618-529-3307; carbondalebreakfastrotary.org
Rotary Club of Jackson Williamson Counties Sunset: 6-7 p.m., Bandana's BBQ, 309 E Main St., Carbondale. Weekly "Happy Hour" meeting. Local Rotarian career professionals working together to do good in the community and world; Marilyn Matthews, 702-673-0067
Story Hour: 10-11 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S Market St, Marion. Enjoy stories, a snack, and a craft. Free and open to all younger children; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Bereavement support group: 9-10 a.m., SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, 400 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia. This group offers those who have experienced a loss the opportunity to share with others. Open to anyone who has lost a loved one or who is grieving. Group meets in the Pastoral Care Office; Contact Joannie at 618-436-8527
Energy Live Wires: 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 S. Pershing St., Energy. For children kindergarten through fifth grade; 618-942-4121
Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Hickory Ridge Golf Course, 2727 W. Glenn Road, Carbondale. The Hickory Ridge Senior Golf Association (HRSGA) will have a "Coffee Hour" at 9:30 a.m. to talk about the coming year of "Wednesday" morning golf. For seniors 55 and older. Annual fee $30. League will begin play at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 and will extend through October every Wednesday. This is a (9) Hole format; Dominic Cittadino, 618-521-1800; domie305@gmail.com
Learning in Retirement - Canceled: Overview of SIH: Southern Illinois Cancer Rates and the SIH Cancer Institute: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 220 N.Tower Road, Carbondale. Dr. Marci Moore-Connelley will focus on how cancer rates in our region differ from the rest of the state and the nation and provide an update on the SIH Cancer Institute. She is in practice at West Frankfort Family Practice. Free. Meetng begins with a coffee and social hour at 9:30 a.m; Jackie Welch, 618-536-7751; SILIR@siu.edu
REALITY Youth Group - Canceled until further notice: 5:30-8:45 p.m., Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. For grades 6 through 10; 618-525-2025
Rotary Club of Carbondale - noon: 12-1 p.m., Rotary Club of Carbondale, Carbondale Elementary District 95 Headquarters, 925 S. Giant City Road. International community service organization comprised of business and professional leaders dedicated to humanitarian service. Visitors welcome. Featured speaker listed on website. Meeting includes buffet lunch, $10. Short business matters, announcements and a 20-minute program; 618-549-8051; RotaryClubofCarbondaleIL@gmail.com; rotaryofcarbondale.org
Rotary Club - Carterville Area: 7:30 a.m., Crab Orchard Golf Club, 901 W. Grand Ave., Carterville; facebook.com/Carterville-Area-Rotary-Club-125875777439248
Story Hour: 10-10:45 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come enjoy a fun story with crafts and snacks. Held every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. For ages birth to 12; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
Teen Craft Night: 4-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St, Marion. Come join us in the Young Adult's Department for fun crafts on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Free. Open to ages 12-19; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
Weekly Children's Story Time: 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, children's library, 214 W. Main St., Carbondale; 618-457-2416; fumc-cdale.org or www.facebook.com/FirstUnitedMethodistCdale
Zeigler-Royalton Kindergarten Pre-registration: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Zeigler-Royalton Elementary/Jr. High School, 4877 Illinois 148 N, Mulkeytown. Zeigler-Royalton grade school gym. To register, children must be residents of the school district and must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020. Parents need to bring child with them to the screening. Bring the child's official birth certificate on file at the County Clerk's office in the county where the child was born (not the hospital copy), your child's Social Security number, proof of residency (water, electric or cable bill that shows service to your address), immunization record and, if applicable, Medicaid number. If your child has recently had a physical, dental exam or eye exam bring a copy of the exam with you to the screening. If your child has not had recent examinations you will receive a Physical Form, a Proof of School Dental Examination Form and an Eye Examination Form all of which are required before entrance to Kindergarten. Children will not be allowed to start school until the physical and all immunizations are complete. For more information or to make an appointment, call Vicki McPhail, 618-596-2121, ext. 201; vmcphail@zr188.org
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
Breastfeeding Support Drop-In Clinic: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital OB Dept., 400 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia. For those who have questions or need assistance in better understanding nursing a baby, stop by or call 618-436-6690.
Canceled: Co-creating Resilient Forests To Alleviate Accelerated Climate Forcing: 7 p.m., Carbondale Township Hall, 217 E. Main St., Carbondale. SIU Forestry Pro. Logan Park and SIU Forestry Students Grant Depoy and Jacob Bolton. Free. Barb McKasson, 618-549-9684; babitaji@aol.com, 618-549-9684
Grief Support Group: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, 400 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia. Open to those who have lost a loved one or are grieving. Group meets in Home Health, Third Floor of Medical Plaza, Suite 325.
Toastmasters Club: 6-7:30 p.m., John A Logan College, 700 Logan College Drive, Room B60, Carterville. riendly, fun meetings for improving speaking skills. Thursdays; sitc606012@gmail.com; southernillinoistoastmastersclub.toastmastersclubs.org
Truthseekers Homecoming 2020: 7 p.m. March 19-21, Marion Cultural and Civic Center, Marion. Doors open at 6 p.m. Six of the nations biggest Southern Gospel artists will be singing. Groups include the Collingsworth Family, Truthseekers, Tribute Quartet, The Guardians, Greater Vision and the Mark Trammell Quartet, $20 in advance per person, $42.50 all three nights per person or $22 per person each night at the door; Lesters will give a free concert at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21; Jim Snider, Jamess309@aol.com; Truthseekershomecoming.com
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
Book Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 20 & 21, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Spend spare change for a good cause. Paperback books are 25 cents and hardback books are $1; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
Celebrate Recovery: 7-9 p.m., Redemption Church, 17466 N. Illinois 37, Johnston City. Celebrating God's healing power in one's life through the eight recovery principles found in the Bible, a 12-step program to give one freedom from life's hurt, hang-ups and habits; bsapp@redemptionnow.com; 618-983-5237; redemptionnow.com
Lenten Fish Dinners - Canceled until further notice: 4-7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 109 N. State St., Christopher. All you can eat fish, fries, baked beans, slaw, bread, coffee and tea, $10/ per person. Were planned for Fridays through April 3. Eat-in or carry-out. Desserts for sale. All proceeds for scholarships and charity programs; 618-724-4128
Mound City in the Civil War: 2-3:30 p.m., Herrin City Library - Tony Galines Room, 120 N. 13th St., Herrin. Herrin Area Historical Society's Guest Lecture Series is hosting Darrell Dexter. He will discuss Mound City, the site of the largest hospital in the western campaign of the Civil War and The Marine Ways was where three Union Ironclad boats were built and four others were outfitted with iron and guns. Free; Gordon Pruett, 618-727-0432; gpruett@siu.edu
The Science Center Presents: Grown Ups' Night Out: 5:30-8:30 p.m., The Science Center Of Southern Illinois, 1237 E. Main St., Carbondale. Each month kids' night is hosted complete with short educational video, pizza, science activities and free play in the museum. Children of all ages are welcome, but they must be potty trained. Hosted the third Friday of every month from 5:30-8:30 p.m. unless otherwise specified; $15-$20; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guno-november-tickets-26858695080?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=eventcard
Spring Revival: 6 p.m. March 20 & 21 & 10:30 a.m. March 22, Walnut Grove Baptist Church, Illinois 45 N, New Burnside. Revival featuring Rev. David Faulkner, Evangelist Keith Gay, 618-777-2934; kealga1953@yahoo.com
This Is Why We Sing - Carbondale Spring Concert: 7-8:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 214 W. Main St., Carbondale. Concert performed by the Paducah Singers will encompass works chosen by members group as pieces that have shaped their personal musical lives. The repertoire in this concert will feature music by British and American composers and have been hand chosen. Free; 618-457-2416
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
AMVET meeting: 10 a.m., American Legion Williamson Post 147, 11720 W. Longstreet Road, Marion. Any veteran that is a member of the American Legion or VFW is able to join as member of the AMVET. American Legion Williamson Post 147, 618-997-6168; amerleg147@frontier.com; williamsonpost147.com
Cancellation of IPWC Chicken & Dumpling Dinner: Immanuel Praise & Worship Center, 4290 Old Hwy 51 N, P.O Box 157, Cobden. Immanuel Praise & Worship Center has canceled the March dinner. This is a precautionary measure. Next dinner is planned for April 18; Jody Nance, immanuelpwc@gmail.com
Dine Out to Give Water with Marion Medical Mission: Great restaurants are joining with Marion Medical Mission throughout the weekend to celebrate World Water Day and raise awareness of the global water crisis. Five percent of sales will help bring safe water to families in Africa. Visit www.mmmwater.org to see a complete list of participating restaurants.
Fresh Fitness: Cancelled as a precaution. Carbondale Community High School, 1301 E. Walnut St., Carbondale. Program will be Saturdays from March 7- 28. Please use Walnut Street entrance at CCHS. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and bring a water bottle; $5 cash donation is suggested; Roni LeForge, 618-559-1939 or rleforge@explorecarbondale.com; rleforge@explorecarbondale.com; explorecarbondale.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1393
Genealogy for Everyone: 10 a.m., Carbondale Public Library, 405 W. Main St. Valerie Gildehaus, Registrar and experienced genealogist from the Daniel H. Brush Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will be presenting on how to start your search, as well as how to use public records, genealogy libraries, and online resources. Beginners and advanced genealogists are welcome. Free; Jennifer Robertson, 618-457-0354; jrobertson@carbondale.lib.il.us
Mostaccioli Supper - All You Can Eat: 5-7 p.m., West Franklin Historical District, 2130 Schoolhouse Road, Mulkeytown. Includes a plate of mostaccioli, side salad, garlic bread, dessert, and drink. All for an $8 donation (Children 12 & under $4). The West Franklin Historical District and Silkwood Inn Museum are 501c3 not-for-profit organizations. All donations from the meal goes toward the upkeep, maintenance, and utilities of both facilities; $8 donation; Cindy Webb, 618-218-8325; wfhdsim@gmail.com
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
Swap Meet - Collector, Auton and Truck: 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Williamson County Fairgrounds, 101 N. Fair St., Marion. Sponsored by Egyptian Antique Auto Club. Food concession, 50/50 Drawing, Free $50 Walk-in Drawing at noon (Do not have to be present to win). Admission, $2. Free parking. Vendors - Indoor or outdoor space - $20. Car Corral - $10 each. Vendor drawing at 2 p.m. (must be present and set up to win). Two drawings for one free 2021 space and one for $50 cash; Richard or Debbie, 618-944-1426; rdhope71@yahoo.com
Learn to Hunt: Turkey: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Giant City State Park, 235 Giant City Road, Makanda. 18 years of age and older. Wear boots and appropriate outdoor clothing. Each workshop is limited to 20 participants and registration will be open until spots are filled. One-day workshop. Teaches new hunters why, how, and where to hunt turkey in Illinois. All activities will be completed in the field. To register, visit www.learntohuntil.com; Dan Stephens, 217-300-0875; danieljs@illinois.edu; calendars.illinois.edu/detail/5890?eventId=33375140&listType=summary
CALL FOR ENTRIES
Judged Art Competition and Exhibition Entries Being Accepted for Adults and Students: Anna Arts Center, 125 W. Davie St., Anna. Categories are Painting and Drawing, Photography and Fine Crafts. Entry Fees, Adults for one item, $10 or $20 for three items and Students/Younger, $5 one item or $10 for three items. Work needs to be delivered from 4-6 p.m. March 26 or 10 a.m.-12 p.m. March 28 or call or email Lee to make arrangements and for questions or entry rules. Exhibit will be April 6-26. Closing Reception will be at 2 p.m. April 26 with Awards and Auction of Penguins to good homes at 3 p.m. Free to attend reception; Lee Hackney, 904-625-1109; vabchlee@gmail.com
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 16 and 9-11:30 a.m. March 20, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: 8 a.m., 11 a.m. & 5:30 p.m. March 15-22, Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Feed My Sheep Community Kitchen: 12 p.m. March 16-20, Bethel A.M.E. Church, 316 E. Jackson St., Carbondale. All meals at noon are free to community members. Donations and volunteers welcome; 618-529-5278
Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. March 19, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. March 16-20, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of donated furniture may contact the Marion Ministerial Alliance; 618-998-9342; marionalliance.org
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. March 16 & 20, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren
Murphysboro Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. March 16-20, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 18, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Wednesday distribution will continue at this time. Sunday March 15 will be final Sunday Distribution; Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bald Knob Cross Easter Sunrise Service: 6:15 a.m. April 12, Bold Knob Cross, 3630 Bald Knob Road, Alto Pass. Speaker will be Chris Lawrence, College Pastor from Hardin Baptist Church in Hardin, Kentucky. Musicians will be Paul, Eden and Keela Kaszubski from Cobden. Bald Knob Mountain is the second-highest point in Southern Illinois and offers wonderful views; Deborah Davis, 920-684-5428; ddavis@baldknobcross.com; baldknobcross.com
Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 4 & 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 5, The Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Drive, Marion. Hosted by Southern Illinois Earth Science Club. Door prizes, silent auctions each day, fluorescent light displays and demonstrations, rare rocks and minerals, gemstones, Indian artifacts, fossils, lapidary displays, raffle, dealers, special dinosaur exhibit courtesy of the Middle Tennessee Museum of Natural History, Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum. Adults, $2/Children 18 and younger, free. Free parking; https://siesclub.org
Herrin Rotary Earth Day 5k Fun Run Registration: 7-8:30 p.m. April 24, Herrin Football Field & Track, 1202-1210 E. Bond St., Herrin. The Herrin Rotary is hosting a 5k Fun Run for Earth Day. Register online at Soillracing.com. All participants who register online will receive an event shirt and a tree sapling in honor of Earth Day. There will be an official tree planting immediately before the race at 6 p.m. in the Herrin Park; $10 for Adults, Under 18 Free. For a better Earth and a healthier body; Rex Piper, 618-967-6442; rexpiper02@gmail.com
IFCO/Pastors for Peace Caravan to Cuba in Carbondale: 5:30-8 p.m. March 30, Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship, 105 N. Parrish Lane, Carbondale. Evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a performance of Latin Music. Cuban-inspired dinner will be at 6 p.m. followed by a presentation and Q&A with John Waller at 6:40 p.m. John has been the coordinator of the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization/Pastors for Peace Friendshipment Caravans to Cuba for many years; Georgeann Hartzog, 618-521-4239; georgeannhartzog@gmail.com; ifconews.org
KCB Taking Orders for Native Trees and Shrubs: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 28, Carbondale Town Square Pavilion, 121 N. Illinois Ave. Keep Carbondale Beautiful will be selling native trees and shrubs at the Carbondale Town Square Pavilion (northeast corner of Main and N. Illinois Ave.). Funds raised from the Tree Sale benefit Keep Carbondale Beautiful's programs of litter control, beautification, waste reduction, and education. The website lists all the trees that will be for sale, plus suggestions of other natives that are hard to find and can be ordered. The trees (5-6' tall) sell for $30 and shrubs for $20 each (all in 3-gallon containers). Pre-ordered trees get a discount. March 22 is the deadline for all special and pre-orders, which can include non-natives; 618-525-5525; keepcb1326@gmail.com; keepcb.org/tree-sale
Online Master Gardener Training Program Registration: Online classes. Register before April 6. Program begins June 1. Self-guided course for Illinois residents which can be completed any time, day or night. Those interested would need to set aside four hours per week for videos, reading manuals and completing quizzes. The training takes approximately 14 weeks to complete. The master gardening program's mission is helping others learn to grow and is about connecting people with other gardeners; Austin Little, 618-687-1727; little84@illinois.edu; master-gardener.extension.illinois.edu/mgot
Out of Darkness SIU Campus Walk Registration: 4-7 p.m. April 25, SIU Student Center, 1255 Lincoln Drive, Carbondale. Out of the Darkness Campus/Community walk is to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention. Goal is $15,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Learn more and register at afsp.org/siu. Registration, 4-5 p.m.; Out of Darkness Walk, 5-6:30 p.m.; Candlelight vigil, 6:30- 7 p.m. Depression, bipolar, anxiety disorder, and other mental health conditions will affect 1 in 4 people. Suicide can be prevented; afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=6692
Spring Fling Garden Day March 21 at Kaskaskia College - Registration: Event is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 23, Kaskaskia College Lifelong Learning Center, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Register on line at go.illinois.edu/SpringFling or by calling 618-526-4551 by March 12. University of Illinois Master Gardeners and Naturalists will be hosting an Annual Spring Fling/Garden Day. Spring Fling is organized as a learning and social event to bring together area gardeners and outdoor naturalists of all levels from beginner to experienced. Theme is Gardening for a Lifetime, the Evolution of the Garden and Gardening. Keynote Speaker will be, Horticulturist, June Hutson who recently retired after forty years at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Fee, $20, includes all talks, lunch and door prizes; Gail DeVilbiss, 618-526-4551; devilbis@illinois.edu; go.illinois.edu/SpringFling
Sweethearts of the Saddle Derby Day Gala: 6-7 p.m., Carbondale Civic Center, 208 S. Illinois Ave. Watch the 146th Running of the roses. 6 p.m. dinner by Great Boars of Fire. Complimentary wine, beer and Al Capone cocktail. Picture taken with a 'winning' horse live and silent auction. Roaring 20s derby attire. All proceeds benefit Specialized Equine Services and Veteran Equine Therapeutic Services. Call for an invitaion; $100 per ticket / $700 for a table of eight; Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; Debbie, 618-303-2700
Zero Waste Baking Workshop: Call to sign up by April 6. Workshop is 2-4 p.m. April 13, Neighborhood Co-op Grocery, 1815 W. Main St., Carbondale. Jackson County 4-H member Maddie Pulcher is hosting the workshop and will share tips on zero waste baking methods. Youths can choose from four cake flavors and frostings as they bake a cake to take home. Cost includes cake pan, resusable shopping bag and reusable towel to take home. Event open to ages 8-18, but the youth should be able to follow a recipe independently, $10. If resonable accommodation is needed to participate call 618-687-1727. Early requests encouraged; Becky Needham, 618-687-1727