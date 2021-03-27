What's Coming

SATURDAY, MARCH 27
Family Paint Night: Family Tree: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. This event is suited perfectly for families no matter how big or small. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-paint-night-family-tree-tickets-142324736117
Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois’ 2021 Mini Golf Classic: 4-10 p.m., Kokopelli Golf Club, 1527 Champions Drive, Marion. Benefits Foster Family Resource Center. Features 18 holes of miniature golf. All COVID-19 safety measures will be followed. Foursome $100. Players should arrive a few minutes before tee time. 618-529-5558. https://go.evvnt.com/736211-0
Give Back Music Fest: 6-10:30 p.m., Route 51 Brewing Company and Banquet Center, 18967 N. US Highway 51, Elkville. Bands are giving back to Rte 51 Brewing Company to offset the effects of the statewide COVID-19 shutdown. Music will include Tucker Kuhnert Band, Riley Kirk Duo, Drenger Band featuring popular Southern Illinois musicians. 618-568-2739. https://go.evvnt.com/756938-0
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. March 27 & April 3, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A new, fun & safe experience for everyone! Read more about our Glow Paint Night experience below!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-136112344687
March 27 Hike in Gum Springs area in Johnson County.: 10 a.m.-noon, New Simpson-Tunnel Hill School (meeting place), 95 Tunnel Hill Road, Ozark. Hikers visit two waterfalls and Easter Basket Arch. Social distance will be maintained. Bring facemask capable of covering the nose, mouth, and chin. Bring water and supplies. No registration needed. 618-529-5454. https://go.evvnt.com/748642-0
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
FBC Harrisburg 9 A.M. Worship: 9-10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. If unable to attend, cancel your registration. 618-252-7491. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-9am-worship-tickets-133268151629
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. If unable to attend, cancel your registration. 618-252-7491. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-1045-am-worship-tickets-133268356241
Paint & Meditate: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Find your inner peace and your inner artist for our weekly paint & meditate session. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-meditate-tickets-142228785125
Paint Your Pet Workshop!: 2-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Create a painting of your pet with us at this fun and creative event. No artistic skill required. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-your-pet-workshop-tickets-142225007827
Stress Relief Painting: Finger Painting: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Relieve stress at this finger painting experience. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stress-relief-painting-finger-painting-tickets-147547331039
MONDAY, MARCH 29
Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra, Solo Winners to perform Baroque, Classical Favorites: 7:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. March 29 & 30, Shryock Auditorium, 1050 S. Normal Ave., Carbondale. The SI Symphony Orchestra season continues featuring Baroque and classical-era works by Vivaldi, Vitali, Haydn, Beethoven and Schubert. Performances will comply with the state's Restore Illinois Plan. 618-536-8742.
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
AHA PALS Renewal $120 (1/2 down/ 1/2 at class): 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. AHA PALS Renewal $120 (1/2 down/ 1/2 at class). https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-pals-renewal-120-12-down-12-at-class-tickets-139338345743
Stop Acting like a Child: the Schooto Prison Pipeline: 5-6:30 p.m., West Frankfort. Presenter will be Jeremy Allen with Southern Illinois University. For anyone interested and CEUs are available. There is no charge to attend. 618-457-6703. https://go.evvnt.com/754869-0
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31
AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60 Seat Hold: 2-7 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification. (child, infant, choking & BLS test). Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. Balance of $60 due upon arrival to class. Precourse letter with instructions will be emailed to the email listed on your paypal within 48 hours of registering. A Pretest & most current AHA edition ACLS textbook is required for admittance to class. Time listed is subject to attendee numbers. Smaller enrollments tend to take less time for skills checks. See reviews at www.zoellereducation.com https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-138885160253
BLS Initial $10 Seat Hold/$55 Due at Class: 8:30 a.m.-noon, Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane., Marion. Students will receive a welcome email within 48 hours of enrollment. BLS is the higher level of CPR certification which teaches adult, child, infant CPR, rescue breathing with mask and bag mask valve, AED training, choking of adult, child & infant and team dynamics in the cardiac arrest code situation. Email trishzoeller@live.com for additional questions. Shorter classes without compromising integrity of required components. Visit www.zoellereducation.com to learn more about owner and instructor, Tricia Zoeller, MSN, RN, TNS, CPEN. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bls-initial-10-seat-hold55-due-at-class-tickets-138883511321
EThOs Mastermind Group on Winning The War In Your Mind: 12-1 p.m., The Vault Café on the Square, 504 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. In an EThOs Mastermind Group, you gather together weekly with friends to grow, inspire, and sharpen one another's strengths. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ethos-mastermind-group-on-winning-the-war-in-your-mind-tickets-144065677319
Therapeutic Art Workshop: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Opportunity to heal, let go, and create. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/therapeutic-art-workshop-tickets-142237240415
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
ACLS Initial 1 Day (10 Hour) Class ($140) $70 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. ACLS Initial 1 Day (10 Hour) Class ($140) $70 Seat Hold. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/acls-initial-1-day-10-hour-class-140-7000-seat-hold-tickets-138885571483
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
Paint & Meditate: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Find your inner peace and your inner artist for our weekly paint & meditate session. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-meditate-tickets-142228787131
Adult Easter Egg Hunt: 12:30-2 p.m., Alto Vineyards, 8515 Highway 127, Alto Pass. It's time for the adults to have some fun hunting eggs. Please join us at Alto Vineyards for a chance to win some sweet prizes. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adult-easter-egg-hunt-tickets-143581649579
SATURDAY, APRIL 3
April 3 Hike near Millstone Bluff, in Pope County: 10 a.m.-noon, Millstone Bluff, Illinois 147, Simpson IL. Meet 10 a.m. at the Millstone Bluff parking lot, Route 147, Simpson. Social distance will be maintained. Hikers must bring a facemask capable of covering nose, mouth and chin. Bring water, supplies. 618-269-0369. https://go.evvnt.com/748649-0
Date Night: Romantic Moon: 6-8 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Wind down and learn how to create a painting with your sweetheart. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/date-night-romantic-moon-tickets-146528164685
Keep Carbondale Beautiful native tree and shrub spring sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The City Pavilion in the Town Square, 121 N. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Native trees and shrubs sold at the pavilion in Carbondale. Items preordered at website by midnight March 29 get a discount. Masks and social distancing required. Trees (5-6’ tall) $35, shrubs $25. 618-525-5525. https://go.evvnt.com/749975-0
Trail Stewardship Day: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Groups and individuals are invited to join the volunteers who have been helping rebuild Touch of Nature’s trail system through Trail Stewardship Days. The times are Saturdays from 9 a.m. 4 p.m. Volunteers must preregister at least 48 hours before an event begins. No experience is necessary. Volunteers will be taught how to use the necessary tools properly and safely. Come prepared to be exposed to the elements all day. If conditions are not ideal and we have to postpone trail building, you will be notified by email at least 24 hours before. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Touch of Nature is following CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread so we ask if would please bring a mask. All tools and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be sanitized prior to the event. Additionally, please bring everything you need for the day (e.g., water, snacks, meds, etc.), as well as close toed shoes. Training and PPE will be provided by TON staff. Touch of Nature is located approximately eight miles southeast of the main SIU campus on Giant City Road. Visit its website at ton.siu.edu for further information on all upcoming events. If you have any questions, comments, or concerns feel free to reach out to Jordan Mays @ jordan.mays@siu.edu or by calling 618-453-1121. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fother-recreation%2Fcamp%2Ftrail-stewardship-day-4-3-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Volunteer RiverWatch Training: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Giant City State Park, 235 Giant City Road, Makanda. Attendees will learn about stream habitats, how to identify aquatic invertebrates (stream bugs) and learn how to do habitat and biological survey. 618-468-2781. https://go.evvnt.com/754747-0
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 2, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Canceled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-10 a.m. April 1, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. March 29 - April 2, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. March 29 & April 2, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 30, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. March 29 – April 2, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. March 28 & 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. March 31, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENT
The Society's fifth hike will be on Saturday, April 10, on the Snake Road, in Union County. The leader will be Shawn Gossman. For meeting place call 618-694-7034, on or after April 5. Social distance will be maintained whenever possible, and hikers must bring a facemask capable of covering the nose, mouth, and chin. No mask. No hike. While hikers need not wear masks while hiking, they must wear them when bunched up or when passing on the trail. This will be a hike of moderate difficulty, intended for people in good health who have done some walking. A significant portion of the hike will be off-trail. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are strongly recommended. Hikers should bring their own water and a snack. No dogs, please.