What's Coming

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Bluegrass at the Orchard: 1-3 p.m., Mileur Orchard Road, Mileur Orchard Road Mileur Orchard Road, Murphysboro Township. The Smoky Hollow String Band will play bluegrass at Mileur Orchard. The orchard is 1 1/2 miles west of town on IL 149,. 618 534-4988.

Chester Fall Festival 5K: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 1309 Swanwick Street, Chester. The Chester Running Club Presents: Registration 7:30-8:45 a.m. Buena Vista National Bank 1309 Swanwick Street, Chester IL Online Registration: $25 Race Day Registration will be accepted. Checks payable to Chester Running Club. Competitive 5K Run, Walk & 1.5 mile Fun Run Categories for 5K Run (men & women) 14 years and younger: 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39,40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-79, 80 and older. -Categories for 5K Walk (Men & Women) 24 years and younger, 25-35, 36-45, 46-55, 56-69, 70-79, 80 and older. -Awards: 5K Run: Given to the Overall Male, Female, Top 3 finishers in each 5K -Walk: Given to the Overall Male, Female, Top 3 finishers in each age category. https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Chester/ChesterFallFestival5K?aflt_token=lsDDTCWcazIepazYI0FCz9dbRxkCWAcY

Evil Dead: The Musical: 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Varsity Center, 418 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Jackson County Stage Company & Chaotic Order Productions present Evil Dead: The Musical at Varsity Center, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 15; 2-4 p.m. Oct. 16. Adults, $15; Students, $10; Thursday, $7. Splash Zone tickets available. https://go.evvnt.com/1338154-0

Heather Hammers: Vulture Fest 2022: 7-11 p.m., Makanda Boardwalk, 520 Makanda Road, Makanda. Tunes are folksy, raw and harmony-filled. Draws inspiration from the world around her - longing, heartbreak, family, and nature are common themes in her personal yet deeply relatable lyrics. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103632609?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

MCL Tween Movie: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 15 & 22, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us in the Tween Zone of the Children's Department each Saturday to watch a featured film! For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1337130-0

River-to-River Trail Society Hike: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Benham Hill Trailhead, Pope County, Herod. Free hike will be to Promised Land (Pope County) Leader is Sam Morales. Bring hiking sticks, water, snack. Wear boots or sturdy shoes. No dogs. GPS 37.509486, -88.473628. 618-384-1321. https://go.evvnt.com/1344522-0

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 15 & 22, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Opportunity to free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or board games. Friends welcome. Free and open to ages 12 to 19. No library card is needed. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1332775-0

Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown: Off the Rails Concert Series: 7-11 p.m., Veteran Memorial Plaza, 8701 S. Washington St., Carbondale. Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown is a rock & roll band from Nashville, TN. Loud & Proud. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103728402?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

SUNDAY, OCT. 16

Evil Dead: The Musical at the Varsity: 2-4 p.m., The Varsity Center, 418 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Jackson County Stage Company & Chaotic Order Productions present Evil Dead: Adults, $15; Students, $10; Thursday, $7. Splash Zone tickets available. https://go.evvnt.com/1338158-0

How Corn Changed Itself Then Changed Everything Else: 2-3 p.m., University of Illinois Extension Jackson County, 402 Ava Road, Murphysboro. History of corn will be discussed. A weedy grass growing in Mexico possessed a strange trait known as a "jumping gene" and eventually transformed itself into maize and then corn. 618-687-1727. https://go.evvnt.com/1376082-0

Ondessonk Trail Races: 12 a.m.- Oct. 30, 11:59 p.m., 3760 Ondessonk Road, Ozark. 5k Fun Run Description: Annual Ondessonk Trail Races 5k through Camp. All ages welcome. 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22. Pricing: $25 registration. Awards: Top male/female finishers will receive a trophy Manchester 10k Description: The Manchester 10k trail will go through forests, canyons, and pastures. 9 a.m. Oct. 22, Pricing: $35 registration. Awards: Top male/female finishers will receive a trophy Virtual 5k Description: For those who want to participate in our 12th Annual Ondessonk Trail Races at Camp Ondessonk on Oct. 22, 2022, but cannot make the onsite event, second annual virtual 5k is being hosted. Oct. 16-30. $30. https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Ozark/OndessonkTrailRaces?aflt_token=lsDDTCWcazIepazYI0FCz9dbRxkCWAcY

MONDAY, OCT. 17

MCL Lego Club: 5:30-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Opportunity to stop by Marion Carnegie Library's Lego Club and create. Friends welcome. For ages birth to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1337127-0

TUESDAY, OCT. 18

Fall Storytime: 10-10:45 a.m., Carbondale Public Library, 405 W. Main St., Carbondale. Opportunity to join Fall Family Storytime. 618-457-0354. https://go.evvnt.com/1300577-0

Professional Self-Care: Fiercely Guard Your Well Being free webinar • CEUs available: 1-2 p.m., Carbondale. Centerstone will host a free webinar entitled Professional Self-Care: Fiercely Guard Your Well Being on Tuesday. CT via Zoom. CEUs are available. https://go.evvnt.com/1366973-0

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

Continuing Careers - One-on-One with Man-Tra-Con: 2-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Opportunity to meet with a specialist from Man-Tra-Con or the American Job Center to get personal career guidance and coaching. Registration is required. Register at the MCL Main Floor Desk for your session. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1341627-0

Heather Hammers: BXBW @ John Brown's on the Square: 8 p.m.- Oct. 20, 12 a.m., John Brown's On the Square, 1000 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Her tunes are folksy, raw and harmony-filled. She draws inspiration from the world around her - longing, heartbreak, family, and nature are common themes in her personal yet deeply relatable lyrics. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103567603?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Learning in Retirement: "Southern Illinois Airport: History and Evolution": 10:30-11:30 a.m., Southern Illinois Airport, 556 N. Airport Road, Murphysboro. Bus tour of Southern Illinois Airport. 618-536-7751.

MCL Teen Craft: Dinosaur Graveyard Terrarium: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Opportunity to create a spooky graveyard in a jar with Dinosaur skeletons and live air plants. This event is free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1332788-0

Story Hour - Monster!: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct 19 & 20, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Opportunity to read fun monster stories, sing and dance, and make a wacky monster hat. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1337236-0

THURSDAY, OCT. 20

Ivas John Band: 4-8 p.m., Giant City State Park Lodge & Restaurant, 460 Giant City Lodge Road, Makanda. Ivas John's unique blues. In a typical club set, the band will play songs ranging stylistically from Chicago to jump to honky-tonk to primal Delta blues, and are just as comfortable handling an intimate ballad when lights are low. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103751096?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Rex Havens: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. -. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/1025722548?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Tween Things: 3-4:30 p.m., Carbondale Public Library, 405 W. Main St., Carbondale. Opportunity to craft, build with Legos, and do other tween things. 618-457-0354. https://go.evvnt.com/1319337-0

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

Jeremy Porter and The Tucos - Live in Marion: 8 p.m.- Oct. 22, 12 a.m., John Brown's On the Square, 1000 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Rock and roll band from Detroit, Michigan. CDs include "Bottled Regrets: The First Ten Years" Castaways: Rarities and B-Sides from the First Ten Years, Patty's Not Impressed: Live in Toronto. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103683439?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Playroom Playdate: 10 a.m.-noon, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Opportunity to meet new friends in the Mariella Aikman Playroom in the library's Children's Department and play with puppets, toys and games, and read books. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1337066-0

Sara Evans: 7-11 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Five No. 1 singles including “No Place That Far,” “Suds In The Bucket, “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born to Fly,” and “A Little Bit Stronger,” Albums include "Born to Fly," "Real Fine Place" and "Restless" as well as the gold-certified projects "Stronger" and "No Place That Far." https://www.bandsintown.com/t/103779070?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Spooktacular Drag Show at the Varsity: 7-9 p.m., The Varsity Center, 418 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Lip-sync performances, comedy, dancing. Trivia, interactive & costume contest. Can be on the risqué side. Those 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Adults $10, students, $5. 618-457-5353. https://go.evvnt.com/1373944-0

Tech Tips - Introduction to Excel: 1-2 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Opportunity to learn the basics of Microsoft Excel in the MCL Technology Lab and talk about Excel, and get into formatting, filtering, functions and formulas. This event is free and open to ages 18 and up. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1341693-0

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

Kendell Marvel: 7-11 p.m., Rent One Park, 1000 Miners Drive, Marion. A native of Southern Illinois, Marvel moved to Nashville at 28, shifting his goal of being an artist to raising his family while working as a songwriter. Marvel’s writing credits include Gary Allan’s “Right Where I Need to Be” and Chris Stapleton’s Grammy-winning single, “Either Way.” https://www.bandsintown.com/t/103775593?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

MCL Book Club: 10 a.m.-noon, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. In October, the Marion Carnegie Library Book club will discuss "The Silence of the Girls" by Pat Barker. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1351127-0

MCL's 2022 Festival of Living Art: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Oct. 22-29, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Opportunity to visit Marion Carnegie Library's Main Floor and walk into art history. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1341753-0

MCL's 2022 Tiny Art Showcase: 9 a.m.- Oct. 29, 5 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Opportunity to visit Marion Carnegie Library's Main Floor and vote on pieces of patron-submitted art. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/1341761-0

River-to-River Trail Society Hike: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Hunting Branch Trail Trailhead (Mill Branch Trail Trailhead), Johnson County, Ozark. Free hike will be from Sand Cave to Hunting Branch Pope County. Leader is Chris Drone. Bring hiking sticks, water, snack. Wear boots or sturdy shoes. No dogs. GPS 37.523330, -88.661000. 618-926-3250. https://go.evvnt.com/1364412-0

Saluki Boulder Bash: 9 a.m. Oct. 22, Southern Illinois University - Basecamp, 300 E. Grand Ave., Carbondale. First annual friendly competition between climbers across three different V-scale skill divisions: Men's and Women's Beginner (VB-V2); Intermediate (V3-V5); and Advanced (V5+). After climbing as many boulders in the allotted time, the top three finishers in each division will move onto the exciting finals routes. Registration is $20, limited to ages 18 and up, and includes lunch. Contact Andrew Taylor at andrew.w.taylor@siu.edu for more information. Competition at Rec Center’s new bouldering studio located in the east gym area. Check in begins at 9 a.m. Open climbing runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the competition finals beginning at 2:30 p.m. 618-453-1277. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fother-endurance%2Fsaluki-boulder-bash-2022?cmp=39-34-464039