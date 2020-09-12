What's Coming

ACLS Initial 1 Day (10 Hour) Class ($140) $70 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the classroom initial AHA ACLS course for first time students or those whose provider card has expired. This course is offered in a small class, one day option, with never more than 6 students. The day is long with a full class, approximately 10 hours, but is ideal for those who cannot miss two days of work to obtain their certification. AHA BLS card is required prior to class. Partricipants will practice on a manniquen with feedback device and simulation rhythms on a defibrillator. All students who enroll will receive a welcome email that includes pre course instructions, directions and map within 48 hours of enrollment. AHA requires each student to have their own book prior to and during class, and a pretest is required. Links to book purchasing options will be sent with the welcome letter. Balance of $70.00 due upon arrival to class. Refunds are given only 30 days prior to course or in the event of emergency cancellation from Director, but substitutions within organizations are allowed so long as the substitute students fulfiils the precourse requirements. In the event of an emergency and advanced notice, student may reschedule using their deposit. From AHA: COURSE COVERS • Basic life support skills, including effective chest compressions, use of a bag-mask device, and use of an AED • Recognition and early management of respiratory and cardiac arrest • Recognition and early management of peri-arrest conditions such as symptomatic bradycardia • Airway management • Related pharmacology • Management of ACS and stroke • Effective communication as a member and leader of a resuscitation team The American Heart Association strongly promotes knowledge and proficiency in BLS, ACLS, and PALS and has developed instructional materials for this purpose. Use of these materials in an educational course does not represent course sponsorship by the American Heart Association, and any fees charged for such course do not represent income to the Association. Check out our reviews on www.zoellereducation.com. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/acls-initial-1-day-10-hour-class-140-7000-seat-hold-tickets-118853741741