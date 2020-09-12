What's Coming

SATURDAY, SEPT. 12
Annual Lewis E. Hahn Lecture Series: Lewis Gordon, "Philosophical Autobiography and Living Thought:" 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Murphysboro. The Lewis Hahn Lectures include a full day of four events; lectures at 11, 2, 4, and 6:30 may be attended virtually by sending a request for a Zoom link to personalist61@gmail.com. 618-565-1238. https://go.evvnt.com/677625-0
Carbondale Walk to End Alzheimer’s: 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Carbondale, Various locations in Carbondale. The Carbondale Walk to End Alzheimer’s which attracts hundreds each year to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease will look different this year, instead of hosting a large gathering. 800-272-3900. https://go.evvnt.com/668539-0
Glow Paint Night: 6-9 p.m., 715 S. University Ave., 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A safe & creative experience for everyone. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-111380391750
SUNDAY, SEPT. 13
FBC Harrisburg 9 A.M. Worship: 9-10:15 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Thank you for your cooperation during this time. You are registering for the 9 a.m. gathering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-9am-worship-tickets-108715846022
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-noon, First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Register below or call the church office to schedule. 618-252-7491. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-1045-am-worship-tickets-108726371504
Free Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Pulaski County: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Southern Seven Health Department, 37 Rustic Campus Drive, Ullin IL 62992, Ullin. The Southern Seven Health Department is having free drive-thru COVID-19 testing. 618-634-2297. https://go.evvnt.com/682205-0
Herrin House of Hope Virtual Fun Day: 3-8 p.m., Herrin. Herrin House of Hope Hosts Ninth Annual Family Fun Day as a virtual event in the light of COVID-19 with launch and orientation countdown 3 to 4 p.m. then live from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 . 217-725-7565. https://go.evvnt.com/682290-0
MONDAY, SEPT. 14
Carbondale Kiwanis: 12-1 p.m., Carbondale. Carbondale Kiwanis meets every Monday at 12 noon for a zoom meeting. 618-924-0804.
Jackson County Races for State's Attorney and Circuit Clerk Online Forum: 6:30-8 p.m., Carbondale. Online forums will inform voters about Jackson County Races for State's Attorney and Circuit Clerk. 618-549-1868. https://go.evvnt.com/681675-0
TUESDAY, SEPT. 15
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16
BLS Initial $10 Seat Hold/$55 Due at Class: 6-9:30 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane., Marion. Students will receive a welcome email within 48 hours of enrollment with directions, instructions and answering the most frequently asked questions. Successful students will receive an AHA BLS card at the end of class. This is the course for those taking BLS for the first time or who have expired. BLS is the higher level of CPR certification which teaches adult, child, infant CPR, rescue breathing with mask and bag mask valve, AED training, choking of adult, child & infant and team dynamics in the cardiac arrest code situation. AHA requires the BLS provider manual book-instructor will send information in welcome email. Most FAQ will be sent in welcome email. Email trishzoeller@live.com for additional questions. Zoeller Education- Low stress environment, never more than 6 students so shorter classes without compromising integrity of required components. Check out instructions: Click through the paypal link-you do NOT have to have a paypal account, it will give you an option for debit or credit below the paypal sign in. Visit www.zoellereducation.com to learn more about owner and instructor, Tricia Zoeller, MSN, RN, TNS, CPEN. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bls-initial-10-seat-hold55-due-at-class-tickets-116815499303
THURSDAY, SEPT. 17
AHA BLS Renewal Seat Hold $10/$45 Balance Due at Class: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. American Heart Association Basic Life Support Renewal (For healthcare providers) You will receive a welcome email with directions and instructions for class within 48 hours of enrollment. This reservation will register your seat in class & is non refundable $45 balance is due upon arrival to class. Renewal students must not be expired--if so, you can take the initial class which is about an hour longer and $10 more dollars. AHA requires a BLS book for every class. You may purchase one in class or online; instructor will include options in the welcome email. Check out instructions: Click through the paypal link-you do NOT have to have a paypal account, it will give you an option for debit or credit below the paypal sign in. Visit our website at www.zoellereducation.com. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-bls-renewal-seat-hold-1045-balance-due-at-class-tickets-116813005845
FRIDAY, SEPT. 18
AHA PALS Initial One day ($140) Seat Hold $70: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the initial AHA PALS course for first time students or those whose provider card has expired. This course is offered in a small class, one day option, with never more than 6 students. All students who enroll will receive a welcome letter within 48 hours after registering that includes pre course instructions, directions and map. AHA requires each student to have their own book prior to and during class, and a pretest is required. Links to book purchasing options will be sent with the welcome letter. Balance of $70 due upon arrival to class. email trishzoeller@live.com for inquiries Refunds are given only 30 days prior to course or in the event of emergency cancellation from Director, but substitutions within organizations are allowed so long as the substitute students fulfiils the precourse requirements. Students with emergencies who give advance notice can reschedule and use their deposit. From the AHA: The AHA’s PALS Course has been updated to reflect new science in the 2015 AHA Guidelines Update for CPR and ECC. This classroom, Instructor-led course uses a series of videos and simulated pediatric emergencies to reinforce the important concepts of a systematic approach to pediatric assessment, basic life support, PALS treatment algorithms, effective resuscitation, and team dynamics. The goal of the PALS Course is to improve the quality of care provided to seriously ill or injured children, resulting in improved outcomes. The American Heart Association strongly promotes knowledge and proficiency in BLS, ACLS, and PALS and has developed instructional materials for this purpose. Use of these materials in an educational course does not represent course sponsorship by the American Heart Association, and any fees charged for such course do not represent income to the Association. Check out our reviews at www.zoellereducation.com. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-pals-initial-one-day-140-seat-hold-7000-tickets-116818538393
ACLS Initial 1 Day (10 Hour) Class ($140) $70 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the classroom initial AHA ACLS course for first time students or those whose provider card has expired. This course is offered in a small class, one day option, with never more than 6 students. The day is long with a full class, approximately 10 hours, but is ideal for those who cannot miss two days of work to obtain their certification. AHA BLS card is required prior to class. Partricipants will practice on a manniquen with feedback device and simulation rhythms on a defibrillator. All students who enroll will receive a welcome email that includes pre course instructions, directions and map within 48 hours of enrollment. AHA requires each student to have their own book prior to and during class, and a pretest is required. Links to book purchasing options will be sent with the welcome letter. Balance of $70.00 due upon arrival to class. Refunds are given only 30 days prior to course or in the event of emergency cancellation from Director, but substitutions within organizations are allowed so long as the substitute students fulfiils the precourse requirements. In the event of an emergency and advanced notice, student may reschedule using their deposit. From AHA: COURSE COVERS • Basic life support skills, including effective chest compressions, use of a bag-mask device, and use of an AED • Recognition and early management of respiratory and cardiac arrest • Recognition and early management of peri-arrest conditions such as symptomatic bradycardia • Airway management • Related pharmacology • Management of ACS and stroke • Effective communication as a member and leader of a resuscitation team The American Heart Association strongly promotes knowledge and proficiency in BLS, ACLS, and PALS and has developed instructional materials for this purpose. Use of these materials in an educational course does not represent course sponsorship by the American Heart Association, and any fees charged for such course do not represent income to the Association. Check out our reviews on www.zoellereducation.com. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/acls-initial-1-day-10-hour-class-140-7000-seat-hold-tickets-118853741741
