What's Coming

Note: With precautions being taken due to the COVID-19 virus, and by the signing of the stay-home executive order by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, many events are being canceled or postponed through June 30. Some re-openings are occurring with precautions being taken.
MONDAY, JUNE 15
Egyptian Senior Golf Association at Franklin County Country Club: 7 a.m.-12:35 p.m., Golf Round is at the Franklin County Country Club near West Frankfort. Anyone over the age of 50 is welcome. You may also show up at the course at 7 a.m. The golf round starts at 7:30 a.m. Ask for John Shum or Bob Hite if you need assistance to get with a group. Green Fees only; rhite66@gmail.com, 618-985-8015 or jshum118@gmail.com, 618 218 6745
Lifesource Church Free Mobile Market: 12 p.m., 1011 E. Sixth St., West Frankfort. No ID required. Fresh fruits and vegetables. Adult for household must be present. St. Louis area foodbank.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17
Egyptian Senior Golf Association at Crab Orchard Golf Complex: 7 a.m.-12:45 p.m., (COVID 19 Restrictions in place) Golf Round is at the Crab Orchard Golf Complex in Carterville. Anyone over the age of 50 is welcome. You may also show up at the course at 7 a.m. The golf round starts at 7:30 a.m. Ask for John Shum or Bob Hite if you need assistance to get with a group. Green Fees only; rhite66@gmail.com 618-985-8015 or jshum118@gmail.com, 618-218 6745
SATURDAY, JUNE 20
Carbondale Farmer's Market: 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Carbondale Farmer's Market, Westowne Center west of Murdale, Carbondale. Near Murdale Shopping Center. Open every Saturday: Lisa Schmidt, lisaslocalcolor@aol.com; 618-924-0558; facebook.com/farmersmarketcarbondale
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 19, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Cancelled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. June 18, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. June 15-19, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. June 15 & 19, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 16, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive Through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. June 15-19, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. June 14 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. June 17, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
The Egyptian Senior Golf Association at Jackson County Country Club: 7 a.m.-12:40 p.m. June 22, (COVID 19 Restrictions in place) Golf Round is at Jackson County Country Club, Murphysboro near Walmart exit from Route 13. Anyone over the age of 50 is welcome. You may also show up at the course at 7 a.m. The golf round starts at 7:30 a.m. Ask for John Shum or Bob Hite if you need assistance to get with a group. Green Fees only; rhite66@gmail.com 618-985-8015 or jshum118@gmail.com, 618-218-6745
Family Vacation Night: 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 6, Behind Sallie Logan Public Library, Pine Street between 20th and 18th Streets, Murphysboro. Play is Our Superpower! Family Drive Thru Fun! Stay in your vehicle, enjoy waving at mascots and pick up a gift bag as you leave! Cynthia Mill, 618-687-4077; cynthia@silkwormink.com
Science Center upcoming camps:
Information for all camps: Specific camps listed below. Drop off for camps will be from 9:30-10 a.m. and pick up is from 3:30-4 p.m. Have your child eat breakfast before they come for camp or bring a sack lunch. Healthy snacks and water will be provided throughout the day. No flip-flop footwear please. Registration deadline is the Friday before camp, No late registration. To book your camp reservation, visit www.Eventbrite.com/thesciencecenter (Coming soon!) or call The Science Center at 618-529-5431. Please note: Registration will open once shelter in place order has been lifted. All attending children must be rest room independent; Connie Adams, 618-529-5431; yoursciencecenter@gmail.com, 618-529-5431; $120 members / $150 non-members; http://sciencecentersi.com
Camper's Choice Camp -3 Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. July 29-31, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main, Ste. 1048, Carbondale. Every day the campers will vote on what activities we will do.
Dino Daze - 3 Day Camp: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 17-20, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, CARBONDALE. This camp is all about dinosaurs to go with our new "Dino-Dave" Dinosaur Adventure Area.
Earth And Space Camp - 3 day camp: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 8-10, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, Carbondale. Find out what makes Earth so special and beyond.
A Pirate's Life For Me - 5 Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. June 29-July 3, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, Carbondale. Come in and find out what makes ships float, navigate the seas, search for treasure and more.
