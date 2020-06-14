What's Coming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Note: With precautions being taken due to the COVID-19 virus, and by the signing of the stay-home executive order by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, many events are being canceled or postponed through June 30. Some re-openings are occurring with precautions being taken.

MONDAY, JUNE 15

Egyptian Senior Golf Association at Franklin County Country Club: 7 a.m.-12:35 p.m., Golf Round is at the Franklin County Country Club near West Frankfort. Anyone over the age of 50 is welcome. You may also show up at the course at 7 a.m. The golf round starts at 7:30 a.m. Ask for John Shum or Bob Hite if you need assistance to get with a group. Green Fees only; rhite66@gmail.com, 618-985-8015 or jshum118@gmail.com, 618 218 6745

Lifesource Church Free Mobile Market: 12 p.m., 1011 E. Sixth St., West Frankfort. No ID required. Fresh fruits and vegetables. Adult for household must be present. St. Louis area foodbank.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17