What's Coming

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18

AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60.00 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification. (child, infant, choking & BLS test). Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. Balance of $60 due upon arrival to class. A Pretest & most current AHA edition ACLS textbook are required for admittance to class. Cards given at class. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-158469034147