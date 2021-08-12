What's Coming

SATURDAY, AUG. 14
Glow Paint Night: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 14 & 21, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A new, fun & safe experience for everyone! Read more about our Glow Paint Night experience below!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-149658983047
Saluki Painting: Pulliam in Spring: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Relax, paint, celebrate! Create an amazing painting of the place we call home. Go Salukis!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saluki-painting-pulliam-in-spring-tickets-156966327511
Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 14 & 21, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Play on library's Nintendo Switch or play some board games. Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/836694-0
Tween Movies: 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 14 & 21, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Tween Zone of the Children's Department will feature a film each week. For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/836702-0
NubAbility Golf Clinic - JV: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Hawk Golf & Grille, 6204 State Route 154, Tamaroa. JV program is designed for children up to the age of nine and is best suited for those athletes who have some previous sports experience. Installment plan available: 25% deposit upon registration and two additional payments. 618-357-1394. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Ftamaroa-il%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-camps%2Fnubability-golf-clinic-jv-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
NubAbility Golf Clinic - LITTLE LEAGUE: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Hawk Golf & Grille, 6204 State Route 154, Tamaroa. Little League program is designed for four to five year old children with limited athletic experience. Installment plan available: 25% deposit upon registration and two additional payments. 618-357-1394. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Ftamaroa-il%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-camps%2Fnubability-golf-clinic-little-league-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
NubAbility Golf Clinic - PARENT/GUARDIAN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Hawk Golf & Grille, 6204 State Route 154, Tamaroa. If you are a parent, please register using this option. The fee helps cover insurance and camp expenses associated with your presence. Installment plan available: 25% deposit upon registration and two additional payments. Please note: One adult must register to be onsite for each family with children under the age of 10. Due to group size limits, only one family member will be permitted to accompany each camper. 618-357-1394. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Ftamaroa-il%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-camps%2Fnubability-golf-clinic-parent-guardian-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
NubAbility Golf Clinic- Participating Sibling: 12 a.m.-11:59 p.m., Red Hawk Golf & Grille, 6204 State Route 154, Tamaroa. This is for the siblings who would like to participate as campers. 618 357 1394. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Ftamaroa-il%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-camps%2Fnubability-golf-clinic-participating-sibling-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
NubAbility Golf Clinic - VARSITY: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Hawk Golf & Grille, 6204 State Route 154, Tamaroa. Varsity program is designed for children ages 10 to 17. We can accommodate all playing levels in this group, from casual to highly competitive. Installment plan available: 25% deposit upon registration and two additional payments. 618 357 1394. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Ftamaroa-il%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-camps%2Fnubability-golf-clinic-varsity-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
MONDAY, AUG. 16
LEGO Club: 5:30-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. School is back in session and so is LEGO Club. Stop by the library on the first and third Monday of every month to make creations. Friends welcome. For ages birth to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/835561-0
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
Virtual Discussion with Illinois Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz: 10-11 a.m., Carbondale. Rep. Gong-Gershowitz will talk about her work on human rights, immigration reform, and her effort to make Illinois the first state to require Asian-American history be taught in public schools. 618-453-4008. https://go.evvnt.com/839506-0
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60.00 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification. (child, infant, choking & BLS test). Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. Balance of $60 due upon arrival to class. A Pretest & most current AHA edition ACLS textbook are required for admittance to class. Cards given at class. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-158469034147
AHA BLS Renewal Seat Hold $10/$45 Balance Due at Class: 2-5 p.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. 1-6 students in a professional but casual environment. Cards given at class. Welcome email within 48 hours of registering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-bls-renewal-seat-hold-1045-balance-due-at-class-tickets-158469898733
Bedtime Story Hour: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Hear great bedtime stories with Miss Shelley and Miss Twila. Sing songs, and make a cute craft at this fun event. For all younger children. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/836726-0
Learning in Retirement: Greater Egypt Regional Planning Commission: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Carbondale. Cary Minnis will discuss the roles of the Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission. 618-536-7751.
Teen Craft Night: Lava Lamps: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Come hang and create a DIY lava lamp. For ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/836728-0
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
Adult Craft: Pressed Flower Jewelry Dishes: 3-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Adult Craft night. Decorate a small jewelry dish with pressed flowers. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/836732-0
Basecamp 2021 - Milk Crate Climbing: 6-8 p.m., SIU Student Recreation Center, 300 E. Grand Ave., Carbondale. Join the fun at Touch of Nature's Basecamp at the SIU Rec Center for an evening of milk crate climbing. Free. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fexercise%2Fclasses%2Fbasecamp-milk-crate-climbing-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
The WINERY COMEDY TOUR at STARVIEW: 7-8:30 p.m., StarView Vineyards, 5100 Wing Hill Road, Cobden. Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-winery-comedy-tour-at-starview-tickets-138852679101
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Aug. 16 & 20, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Mondays & Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org; https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 14-21, seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Aug. 19, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 16-20, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 16 & 20, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. Aug. 16–20, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Aug. 16-20, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Aug. 18, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. Aug. 15 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 18, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org