What's Coming

Touch of Nature LNT ME Mad Dog: Mondays through Fridays, May 17-May 21, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Leave No Trace Master Educator Course -Mad Dog Expedition (Flatwater), Southern IL ● Duration: 5 days ● Cost: $525 ● Location: Touch of Nature Environmental Center & Southern IL ● Meeting time and location: TBD Course Overview The Master Educator course is an extensive experience designed to immerse participants in Leave No Trace skills and ethics through hands on practice and teaching. The course provides participants with a comprehensive overview of Leave No Trace techniques through practical application in a backcountry setting. Students who successfully graduate from this course will receive a certificate and will be qualified to offer and teach two-day Leave No Trace Trainer courses as well as shorter Awareness Workshops. During five days of training within Touch of Nature Environmental Center property, Shawnee National Forest, Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge, Little Grassy Lake and Devils Kitchen Lake, participants will learn and teach the principles of Leave No Trace while immersing themselves in the outdoors. These natural and wild areas provide an ideal setting for exploring and discussing outdoor ethics, front country issues, and backcountry Leave No Trace principles. The course will involve teaching and practicing Leave No Trace skills and ethics while paddling, hiking, portaging, and camping in these natural areas. Participants do not need to be expert paddlers but prior paddling and backcountry experience is required. The Master Educator course does not cover skills related to backcountry camping or paddling. This is a great opportunity for anyone to improve their Leave No Trace teaching skills while experiencing the unique treasures found in Southern Illinois. Participants will be responsible for providing their own tent (1 per person) and their own food/cooking supplies. Some equipment may be available for rent. For questions-Contact Erik Oberg at 618-453-3945 or at eriko@siu.edu.