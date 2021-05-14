What's Coming

SATURDAY, MAY 15
Birding Hike at Giant City Park: 8-10 a.m., Giant City State Park, 235 Giant City Road, Makanda. Join Vicki Land-Mendenhall as guide for birding hikes along the 1/3-mile Arrowwood and post Oak trails. Free. Registration required. Call 618-457-4836. Bring masks. 618-457-4836. https://go.evvnt.com/778776-0
Foster & Adopt 201 Workshop - Williamson County: 10 a.m.-noon, The Journey Southern Illinois, 9835 Old Bainbridge Trail, Marion. This workshop is open to all families who are enrolled in PRIDE training to become foster families as well as all current foster families. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/foster-adopt-201-workshop-williamson-county-tickets-127482516639
Giant City State Park - Roll, Stroll, Bike or Trike Event: 9 a.m.-noon, Giant City State Park, 235 Giant City Road, Makanda. Enter park from U.S. 51 through Makanda to the park's north entrance. Park at Shelter 1 or Stonefort parking lot on the northwest end of the park. Total road length is 3.5 miles. Weather permitting. 618-457-4836. https://go.evvnt.com/778775-0
Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. New experience for everyone. Read more about Glow Paint Night experience. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-151600566375
Graduation Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Congratulations class of 2021! Read more about Graduation Glow Paint Night experience. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/graduation-glow-paint-night-tickets-150674913723
Lifeguard Recertification S1: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.- May 14 & 15, Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. Participants must prove current American Red Cross certification to enroll. Class includes pool and classroom testing. Bring swimsuit, towel, and lock. Age Category Adult Location. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Flifeguard%2Fclasses%2Flifeguard-recertification-s1-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Lifeguard Training S2: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, May 14-22, Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. Participants who successfully complete this course receive certification in American Red Cross Lifeguard Training, First Aid, and CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer. Prerequisites: age 15 years by the last day of class (must show proof), 300 yard swim using only breast stroke and front crawl with proper breathing and coordination, deep water brick retrieval, and treading water using legs only. Participants must attend all scheduled meetings. Lunch breaks will be given. Bring swimsuit, towel, and lock. Age Category Adult Location. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Flifeguard%2Fclasses%2Flifeguard-training-s2-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Paint & Relax: 2021 Graduate: 2-5 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Relax, laugh a little, paint and feel confident. Learn how to create a painting alongside a professional artist in the art gallery space. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-relax-2021-graduate-tickets-151920003821
Partner Paint Night: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Grab your bestie, sweetheart, parent or favorite auntie so you can bond and learn how to paint a painting in our art gallery. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/partner-paint-night-tickets-151915704963
3D Printing PNG at MCL: 1-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Create 3D projects at this fun event!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771323-0
MONDAY, MAY 17
Adult Grab and Go Craft: Summery Citrus Coasters: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Stop by the library and grab the materials to make summery citrus coasters. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771371-0
Aqua Flex SSP1: 8-8:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays, May 16-June 3, Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. This class targets cardiovascular fitness, strength, endurance, and flexibility in a low-impact environment. We combine Yoga and Pilates type movements with other resistance and stretching activities to provide an exercise experience in a stress-free environment. Bring swimsuit and towel. Age Category Adult Location Competition Pool. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fwater-aerobics%2Fclasses%2Faqua-flex-ssp1-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Lazy River Extreme SSP1: 9-9:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays, May 16 - June 3, 2:45 p.m., Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. This class uses the lazy river for a physically challenging workout. This fast-paced, cardio class takes advantage of the current of the river to challenge your heart and muscles as you walk, jog and run. Participants are lead through various steps and paces by a instructor while continuously circling through the channel. Resistance equipment is used to provide an upper body workout. Bring swimsuit and towel. Age Category Adult Location Lazy River. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclasses%2Flazy-river-extreme-ssp1-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Touch of Nature LNT ME Mad Dog: Mondays through Fridays, May 17-May 21, Touch of Nature Environmental Center, 1206 Touch of Nature Road, Makanda. Leave No Trace Master Educator Course -Mad Dog Expedition (Flatwater), Southern IL ● Duration: 5 days ● Cost: $525 ● Location: Touch of Nature Environmental Center & Southern IL ● Meeting time and location: TBD Course Overview The Master Educator course is an extensive experience designed to immerse participants in Leave No Trace skills and ethics through hands on practice and teaching. The course provides participants with a comprehensive overview of Leave No Trace techniques through practical application in a backcountry setting. Students who successfully graduate from this course will receive a certificate and will be qualified to offer and teach two-day Leave No Trace Trainer courses as well as shorter Awareness Workshops. During five days of training within Touch of Nature Environmental Center property, Shawnee National Forest, Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge, Little Grassy Lake and Devils Kitchen Lake, participants will learn and teach the principles of Leave No Trace while immersing themselves in the outdoors. These natural and wild areas provide an ideal setting for exploring and discussing outdoor ethics, front country issues, and backcountry Leave No Trace principles. The course will involve teaching and practicing Leave No Trace skills and ethics while paddling, hiking, portaging, and camping in these natural areas. Participants do not need to be expert paddlers but prior paddling and backcountry experience is required. The Master Educator course does not cover skills related to backcountry camping or paddling. This is a great opportunity for anyone to improve their Leave No Trace teaching skills while experiencing the unique treasures found in Southern Illinois. Participants will be responsible for providing their own tent (1 per person) and their own food/cooking supplies. Some equipment may be available for rent. For questions-Contact Erik Oberg at 618-453-3945 or at eriko@siu.edu. Schedule From: 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fhiking%2Fcamp%2Ftouch-of-nature-lnt-me-mad-dog-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
TUESDAY, MAY 18
AHA BLS Renewal Seat Hold $10/$45 Balance Due at Class: 6-9 p.m., Zoeller Education, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. 1-6 students in a professional but casual environment. Cards given at class. Welcome email within 48 hours of registering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-bls-renewal-seat-hold-1045-balance-due-at-class-tickets-145140058823
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60.00 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification. (child, infant, choking & BLS test). Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. Balance of $60 due upon arrival to class. Welcome email within 48 hours of registering. A Pretest & most current AHA edition ACLS textbook is required for admittance to class. Ecards can be printed before you leave. Reviews at: www.zoellereducation.com. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-145140387807
EThOs Mastermind Group on Winning The War In Your Mind: 12-1 p.m., The Vault Cafe on the Square, 504 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. In an EThOs Mastermind Group, you gather together weekly with friends to grow, inspire, and sharpen one another's strengths. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ethos-mastermind-group-on-winning-the-war-in-your-mind-tickets-144065691361
Learning in Retirement: The Crime Stoppers Program: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Carbondale. Bob Bah and Randy Mathis will discuss the Crime Stoppers program. 618-536-7751.
Teen Craft Night - Watercolor Prints: 3:30-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Complete this project at the library. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771376-0
Therapeutic Art Workshop: 12-1 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Heal, let go, and create. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/therapeutic-art-workshop-tickets-142237254457
Virtual Months Story Hour: 10:30-11 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library's Facebook page to watch this virtual story hour!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771373-0
THURSDAY, MAY 20
Shallow Water Aerobics SSP1: 6-6:45 p.m. Thursday, May 19-June 9, Super Splash Park, 625 S. Lewis Lane, Carbondale. Shallow Water aerobics offers a low impact exercise for your joints, yet it has a high impact on your cardiovascular system. You may wear a flotation belt for support in the deep water, or rely on your own ability to float as you perform water aerobic routines. Bring swimsuit and towel. Age Category Adult Location Competition Pool. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Faerobics%2Fclasses%2Fshallow-water-aerobics-ssp1-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
FRIDAY, MAY 21
Date Night: Lily Pond of Love: 7-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Wind down and learn how to create a painting of your very own with your sweetheart. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/date-night-lily-pond-of-love-tickets-149886319015
Glow Paint Night: 6-9 p.m. May 21 & 22, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. New experience for anyone. Read more about Glow Paint Night experience. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-151918298721
Paint & Relax: Bessie The Cow: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, Carbondale. Relax, laugh a little, paint and feel confident! Learn how to create a painting alongside a professional artist in our art gallery space. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-relax-bessie-the-cow-tickets-151916362931
SATURDAY, MAY 22
Art in the park Watercolor for Beginners at Giant City Park: 1-3 p.m., Giant City Visitor Center, 1-245 Giant City Road, Makanda. Local artist Anne Krippenstapel will guide beginner participants in creating watercolor art inspired by trees and leaves. Outdoor program. Registration required. Call 618-457-4836. Bring mask. 618-457-4836. https://go.evvnt.com/778779-0
Family Paint Day: Little Love Bugs: 2-4 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Come relax and learn how to create a painting with friends & family at our art center. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-paint-day-little-love-bugs-tickets-151893261835
Meet Restoration61: 9-11 a.m., Little Chapel Church, 3859 Illinois 34 N., Harrisburg. Human Trafficking doesn't happen in our area...Does it? https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-restoration61-tickets-148940985497
Paint Your Partner Picasso Style: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Grab your bestie, sweetheart, parent or favorite auntie so you can bond and even get a little silly at this wonderful creative experience. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-your-partner-picasso-style-tickets-151921624669
3D Printing PNG at MCL: 1-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Create 3D projects at this event. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/771329-0
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 21, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Canceled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-10 a.m. May 20, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.comDrp
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. May 17-21, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. May 17 & 21, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 18, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. May 17-21, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. May 16 & 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. May 19, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org