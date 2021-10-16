What's Coming

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

Glow Paint Night!: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16 & 23, Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. An experience for anyone. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/glow-paint-night-tickets-156965597327

Halloween Wreath Class: 2-3 p.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. Halloween Wreath Class: October 16 Join us to create a spooky-cute wreath for Halloween. A form, ribbon, and accessories will be used to make a Halloween wreath to hang in your home. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/901734-2

Makanda Two-day Vulture Fest: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 16 & 17, Makanda. Artists from the surrounding area will have on display their finest works for viewing and purchase. Live music is scheduled to take place at the Makanda Pavilion and in the Rainmaker’s Garden. 618-457-6282. https://go.evvnt.com/904760-0

MCL Tween Movie: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 16 & 23, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Join in the Tween Zone of the Children's Department each week to watch a featured film. For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897466-0

Painted Pumpkins Kid's Craft: October 16: 5-6 a.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. Painted Pumpkins Kid's Craft. Come enjoy a pumpkin story. Then paint a mini pumpkin for the season. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/901567-0

River to River Trail Society Hike at Twin Towers Area in Gallatin and Hardin Counties: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Garden of the Gods, Forest Road, Herod. Meet at at the Knights of the Golden Circle parking lot, east of Forest Road, 3/4 miles north of the entrance to Garden of the Gods. Forest Road closed north of the parking lot approach from south. 618-694-7034. https://go.evvnt.com/909837-0

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 16 & 23, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St. Enjoy free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or gather some friends and play some board games! Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/896298-0

SUNDAY, OCT. 17

Ivas John Band: 4-8 p.m., Vulture Fest, Makanda. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com. Blues. Unique to Ivas John. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102823484?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

MONDAY, OCT. 18

Marion Carnegie Library Lego Club: 5:30-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. MCL Lego Club is back. Stop by the library on the first and third Monday of every month to make creations. For ages birth to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897455-0

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m. Oct. 18 & 19, Mondays and Tuesdays, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/903923-0

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

Virtual Conversation with Elizabeth Shackelford of Chicago Council on Global Affairs: 10-11 a.m., Carbondale. Elizabeth Shackelford, senior fellow on U.S. foreign policy at Chicago Council on Global Affairs, to discuss diplomatic career, restraint in foreign policy. Register at paulsimoninstitute.org. 618-453-4008. https://go.evvnt.com/899967-0

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

Learning in Retirement: SIH, Regional Cancer Rates and the Cancer Institute: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Carbondale. Dr. Marci Moore-Connelley will provide an overview of SIH then focus on the region's cancer rates and expansion of the Cancer Institute. 618-536-7751.

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10-18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/903925-0

Story Hour - Pumpkins: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Come read and dance about pumpkins with Miss Shelley and Miss Twila, then take home a craft. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897526-0

Teen Craft Night - Pumpkin Decorating: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Decorate your own plastic pumpkin using a variety of art materials. Free and open to anyone age 12 - 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/897550-0

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

Henhouse Prowlers: 7-11 p.m., Route 51 Brewing Company and Banquet Center, 18967 N. U.S. Highway 51, Elkville. Award winning, hard-driving, Chicago bluegrass. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102792425?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10 - 18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/903926-0

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

Adult LGBTQ+ Adult Camp: 12 a.m.- Oct. 24, 11:59 p.m., Benton, IL - Camp Manitowa, 12770 N. Benton Road, Benton. Come to camp for a welcoming fall outdoor camp retreat experience. Schedule From: Oct 21 2021 to Oct 24 2021 Sunday, Friday, Saturday. 314-375-6766. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbenton-il%2Fcamping%2Fcamp%2Fadult-lgbtq-adult-camp-2021?cmp=39-34-464039

The Griffith Family: 7-11 p.m., Church Of The New Beginnings, 918 Third St., Eldorado. -. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/1022761945?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Willow Springs Fall Fest: 10 a.m.-noon, Betts Road, Tamms. Our grounds are open to all genres of people looking to enjoy a more balanced life in a peaceful and beautiful setting. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/willow-springs-fall-fest-tickets-151754621157

SATURDAY, OCT. 23

Basic Stitches Class: October 23: 2-3 p.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. Learn the popular art of embroidery as participants fill a sampler with the basic stitches you need to know to get started. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/901738-2

Friendship Bracelets Kid's Craft: 10-11 a.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. Friendship Bracelets Kid's Craft: October 23 Come to hear a children’s book all about friendship. Then stay to make a friendship bracelet to share with a special friend. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/901574-0

Jimmie Vaughan: 7-11 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza. Jimmie Lawrence Vaughan (born in March 20, 1951 in Dallas, Texas) is an American blues guitarist and singer. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/1022171814?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

River to River Trail Society Hike: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Ferne Clyffe State Park Main Waterfall Trailhead, 90 Goreville Road, Goreville. Chris Drone will lead hike at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County. Meet at 10 a.m. at the parking lot near the main waterfall Trailhead. Sturdy shoes or boots. No dogs. Bring water, snack. 630-470-7692. https://go.evvnt.com/916701-0

ONGOING EVENTS

Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Oct. 18 & 22, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Mondays & Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/

Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 16-23, seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org

Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 21, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com

Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 18-22, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199

Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 18 & 22, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair

Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. Oct. 18-22, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 18-22, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org

Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Oct. 20, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918

Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. Oct. 17 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. Oct. 20, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org

