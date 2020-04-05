What's Coming

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
Note: With precautions being taken due to the COVID-19 virus, and by the signing of the stay-home executive order by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, events are being canceled or postponed through April 30.
Blood Drive - Banterra Bank: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 8, Banterra Bank, 5200 Hinkleville Road, Paducah. In response to the nationwide blood shortage due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Banterra has responded to the national plea for assistance and has teamed up with the American Red Cross (ARC) to host the ARC Mobile Blood Unit. To be eligible to give blood, you must be at least 110 pounds, be in good health and have a valid photo ID. Appointments can be made in advance at RedCrossBlood.org or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App; Jennifer Spence, 619-201-2305; jaspence@banterra.com; www.banterra.com
SUNDAY, APRIL 12
Livestreamed Bald Knob Cross Easter Sunrise Service: 6:15 a.m., Hosted by Bald Knob Cross of Peace. For information visit Bald Knob Cross of Peace Facebook page. The broadcast will be streamed online via WSIL-TV. People will be able to watch one of three ways, live on WSIL-TV, streamed on the WSIL News 3 Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/wsilnews3, or streamed online via WSIL-TV at https://wsiltv.com/. For any changes watch Bald Knob Cross Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BalkKnobCross/ as the day approaches; 618-893-2344; http://www.baldknobcross.com/
UPCOMING EVENTS
Banterra Bank - Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 15, Banterrra Bank, 3151 Parisa Drive, Paducah.
Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year Competition: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 22, Virtual Event. Boys & Girls Club Hosting Youth of the Year Competition Annual Statewide Competition Moves to Virtual Format. The Youth of the Year award represents the Boys and Girls Clubs highest honor, recognizing an exemplary club member for accomplishments in service, academics and overall leadership. Judges will have the opportunity to hear and see each candidate's story of personal development. At the end of the competition, one club member and one military club member will be chosen to represent Illinois Boys and Girls Clubs in the Midwest Regional Youth of the Year Celebration scheduled for July 23 in Chicago. Six teens, five regional winners and a national military youth winner, advance from the regional competitions to Washington, D.C., for the National Youth of the Year Gala and Celebration Dinner on Oct. 6, where one outstanding young person is named Boys & Girls Clubs of America's national teen spokesperson; Deann French, 217-971-4189; deann.french@comcast.net; bgcillinoisalliance.org
