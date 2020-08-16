What's Coming

SUNDAY, AUG. 16
FBC Harrisburg 9 A.M. Worship: 9-10:15 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Thank you for your cooperation during this time. Register for the 9 A.M. gathering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-9am-worship-tickets-108715837998
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Thank you for your cooperation during this time. Register here for the 10:45 A.M. gathering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-1045-am-worship-tickets-108726363480
2020 Mommy & Me Princess Party: 2-4:30 p.m., The Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Drive, Marion. Come enjoy a magical afternoon with your little princess and make memories that will last a lifetime. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-mommy-me-princess-party-tickets-115009669016
MONDAY, AUG 17
LEGO Club: 5:30-7 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Registration required. Sign up in the Children's Department to play and build with LEGOs. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/666834-0
TUESDAY, AUG. 18
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19
AHA ACLS Renewal ($120) $60.00 Seat Hold: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. AHA cards are good through the end of the month they were issued. (Example Oct 15, 2017 expires Oct 31, 2019). Adult BLS is reviewed, but this ACLS does not include the required material to earn the BLS Certification. (child, infant, choking & BLS test). Contact Trish @trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. Balance of $60 due upon arrival to class. Precourse letter with instructions for pretest, book purchase links, directions & FAQ will be emailed to the email listed on your paypal within 48 hours of registering. A Pretest & most currentl AHA edition ACLS textbook is required for admittance to class. All successful students may retrieve their ecards and print a copy before they leave. Time listed is subject to attendee numbers. Smaller enrollments tend to take less time for skills checks. Small classes, stress free environment. See our reviews at www.zoellereducation.com Check out instructions: Click through the paypal link-you do NOT have to have a paypal account, it will give you an option for debit or credit below the paypal sign in. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-acls-renewal-120-6000-seat-hold-tickets-112550411310
THURSDAY, AUG. 20
AHA PALS Renewal $120 (1/2 down/ 1/2 at class): 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA PALS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. Precourse letter with instructions for pretest, book purchase links and directions to classroom will be emailed prior to course in welcome letter. Time listed is subject to attendee numbers. Smaller enrollments tend to take less time for skills checks. You will receive a welcome email withing 48 hours of registering with directions, prestest info & other information. From the AHA: The AHA’s PALS Course has been updated to reflect new science in the 2015 AHA Guidelines Update for CPR and ECC. This classroom, Instructor-led course uses a series of videos and simulated pediatric emergencies to reinforce the important concepts of a systematic approach to pediatric assessment, basic life support, PALS treatment algorithms, effective resuscitation, and team dynamics. The goal of the PALS Course is to improve the quality of care provided to seriously ill or injured children, resulting in improved outcomes. Features Classroom-based courses work well for learners who prefer group interaction and instructor feedback while learning Course includes realistic, clinical scenarios that encourage active participation – delivered through actual pediatric patient videos and lifelike simulations Course is comprehensive and includes our systematic approach to assess and treat pediatric patients in emergency situations Course uses a hands-on class format to reinforce skills proficiency Co-branded with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) The American Heart Association strongly promotes knowledge and proficiency in BLS, ACLS, and PALS and has developed instructional materials for this purpose. Use of these materials in an educational course does not represent course sponsorship by the American Heart Association, and any fees charged for such course do not represent income to the Association. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aha-pals-renewal-120-12-down-12-at-class-tickets-112550678108
Effective Communication Strategies: 12-1:30 p.m., Online Program - Marion, Online Program, Marion. Effective Communication Strategies. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/effective-communication-strategies-tickets-115798876557
SATURDAY, AUG. 22
SUNDAY, AUG. 23
FBC Harrisburg 6 p.m. Worship: 6-7:15 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Hello Members and welcome back! Thank you for your cooperation during this time. You are registering for the 6:00 PM gathering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-6pm-worship-tickets-109158076746
Reading To Awaken The Goddess Within - For The Rising Spiritual Goddess: 2-3 p.m., Marion. Free Online Event - Awaken The Goddess Within Do you feel like you have lost your path? Feel like you are always making the wrong decisions? Saying yes to the wrong people? Have you ever wondered whether you are on the right track? Whether you are in the right job? Whether you are running the right business? Or maybe even whether you are in the right relationship for you? Have you ever wondered what your true purpose is here on earth? Don't worry..you are not alone. And I have been sent to help you. My name is Lou and as a psychic breakthrough and transformational coach, I have been sent to guide you through this period of life where you feel like you have become stuck and have lost your connection to Spirit. I am here to take you by the hand and deliver a message to you from your own Angels, Guides and Spirit about what is holding you back in your life right now. You do not need to feel afraid, lost or alone as I have been sent to help you. Join me live online for a live reading, where I will provide you with a message to enable you to become free of the shackles that have kept you stuck for a long time. I will be providing a live angel card reading to connect you to the messages you need to hear right now. Join me live, where I will give you a spread of 3 cards to choose from. In addition, I may even choose one person to read for. IMPORTANT: A. This is an online event - Seats are limited, so once you have registered, please mark the date in your diary. B. The time of the Live Online Reading will be at 8pm in GMT (UK), so please ensure you double check what time it is locally for you. We do not want you to miss out, so we will send you reminders via email nearer the time of the event. C. After you have confirmed your registration with Event Brite, we will personally email you from hateley.louise@hotmail.co.uk to provide you with the details for the event. So please can you make sure you have marked this email address: hateley.louise@hotmail.co.uk as safe with your email provider. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/reading-to-awaken-the-goddess-within-for-the-rising-spiritual-goddess-tickets-94993041745
Art Oasis on the Island: 2-5 p.m., 715 S. University Ave., 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Join us on The Island to hang out, relax & laugh. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-oasis-on-the-island-tickets-113853886038
Yoga & Paint: 1-3 p.m., 715 S. University Ave., 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. Tune into your courage, creativity & intuition. You will leave you feeling energized, inspired & better than ever!. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yoga-paint-tickets-114699509320
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 AM Worship: 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. This is SOLD OUT, but please call the church office 618.252.7491. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-1045-am-worship-tickets-108726365486
FBC Harrisburg 9AM Worship: 9-10:15 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. Hello Members and welcome back! Thank you for your cooperation during this time. You are registering for the 9:00AM gathering. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fbc-harrisburg-9am-worship-tickets-108715840004
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 21, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Cancelled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Aug. 20, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 17-21, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 17 & 21, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 18, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive Through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Aug.17-21, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Aug. 16 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 19, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
