What's Coming

MONDAY, JULY 13
Egyptian Senior Golf Association at Rend Lake Golf Course: 7 a.m.-12:50 p.m., (COVID 19 Restrictions in place) Anyone 50 or older is welcome. You may show up at the course at 7 a.m. The golf round starts at 7:30 a.m. Green Fees only. Ask for John Shum or Bob Hite if you need assistance to get with a group. For additional information or questions contact rhite66@gmail.com, jshum118@gmail.com or by phone 618 218 6745.
TUESDAY, JULY 14
Dinosaur Porch Story Hour: 10-11 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy this outdoor story hour at the library's Market Street entrance. For children birth to 12 Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
Free Prescription Drug Drop Off in Marion: 9-11 a.m., Marion Police Department, 1001 Deyoung St., Marion. State Representative Dave Severin will join with members of the Marion Police Department for a free prescription drug drop off. Residents are invited to drop off expired or unneeded medications to be properly disposed of. Residents may drop off unused, expired, or unneeded medications, patches, vitamins and pet medicines. Restricted items include hypodermic needles and illegal drugs.
From Sundown Towns to Black Lives Matter: Race and Racism in Small-Town America: 2-3 p.m., Last fall, ProPublica Illinois reported on the small town of Anna, Illinois — reputed to be a sundown town where, historically, Black people were not welcome after dark. Last month, young activists confronted that history and their own experiences there by organizing Anna's first Black Lives Matter protest. CDT, will join two of those activists, along with sociologist James W. Loewen and other experts, for a digital conversation on the racial awakenings taking place in small, rural towns across the country; http://propub.li/3iKx5xn
WEDNESDAY, JULY 15
Blast Off: Bottle Rockets: 1-3:30 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Experiment with water pressure bottle rockets. Space is limited. Register in the YA department. For teens 12 to 19 Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
Free Prescription Drug Drop Off Event: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Carbondale Police Department, 501 S. Washington St., Carbondale. Residents may drop off unused, expired, or unneeded medications, patches, vitamins and pet medicines. Restricted items include hypodermic needles and illegal drugs. State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, 618-294-8703; Windhorst@ILHouseGOP.org
Free Prescription Drug Drop Off Event: 9-11 a.m., Metropolis Police Department, 1020 Broadway St., Metropolis. Residents may drop off unused, expired, or unneeded medications, patches, vitamins and pet medicines. Restricted items include hypodermic needles and illegal drugs. For questions or for more information, please call State Rep. Patrick Windhorst's Harrisburg district office at 618-294-8703 or email Windhorst@ILHouseGOP.org
Hooked on Science Virtual Presentation: 10-11 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 South Market St., Marion. Log onto MCL's Facebook page during the day to access this fun virtual science event! For kids birth to 12; facebook.com/Marion-Carnegie-Library-55005216560; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
THURSDAY, JULY 16
American Red Cross Blood Drive - Trico Community: 2-7 p.m., Bower Park Center, 400 S. Third St., Ava. All presenting donors will receive a free commemorative St. Louis Cardinal Blood Drive T-shirt and a $5 gift card to a local restaurant. American Red Cross, 800-733-2767; redcrossblood.org
Egyptian Senior Golf Association at Benton County Country Club: 7 a.m.-12:25 p.m., The Egyptian Seniors Golf Association. (COVID 19 Restrictions in place) Anyone 50 or older is welcome. You may show up at the course at 7 a.m. The golf round starts at 7:30 a.m. Ask for John Shum or Bob Hite if you need assistance to get with a group. Green Fees only. For additional information or questions contact jshum118@gmail.com, rhite66@gmail.com or by phone 618-218- 6745.
Free Preventive Dental Clinic for Children: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road, Murphysboro; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 17, Murphysboro High School, 50 Blackwood Drive. Children in the region can receive free preventive dental services through the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Dental Sealant Grant Program. No appointments are necessary, and children will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. No new patients will be accepted after 1:30 p.m. Examinations fulfill state school requirements. For children from three to 17 years old. Services will include exams and fluoride treatments performed by Dr. Amy Wyatt and Kelly Lattan, a dental hygienist in the School of Health Sciences. Social distancing will occur and masks will be worn. The exam fulfills state requirements for children who will be entering kindergarten, second, sixth and ninth grades this fall. There is no fee for the dental services. Children who are members of the "AllKids" program should bring their medical card.
FRIDAY, JULY 17
Free Preventive Dental Clinic for Children: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 16 & 17, Murphysboro. July 16 — Murphysboro: Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road. July 17 — Murphysboro: Summer lunch program at Murphysboro High School, 50 Blackwood Drive.Children in the region can receive free preventive dental services through the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Dental Sealant Grant Program. No appointments are necessary, and children will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. No new patients will be accepted after 1:30 p.m. Examinations fulfill state school requirements. For children from three to 17 years old. Services will include exams and fluoride treatments performed by Dr. Amy Wyatt and Kelly Lattan, a dental hygienist in the School of Health Sciences. Social distancing will occur and masks will be worn. The exam fulfills state requirements for children who will be entering kindergarten, second, sixth and ninth grades this fall. There is no fee for the dental services. Children who are members of the "AllKids" program should bring their medical card.
SATURDAY, JULY 18
American Cancer Society Relay For Life Luminaria Display and Ceremony: 7-10 p.m., Tower Square Plaza, Marion. American Cancer Society Relay For Life Luminaria Display and Ceremony. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the previously scheduled Relay For Life Festival of Hope (Williamson, Franklin, Saline and Gallatin) event will now conduct a Luminaria Display and Ceremony at Tower Square Plaza in place of their traditional event. Community members are invited to walk through the display from 7- 10 p.m. July 18 with a Luminaria Ceremony and breaking of the glow sticks set for 8:30 pm. To dedicate a Luminaria to be lit on July 18, visit relayforlife.org/williamsonIL to purchase or email stephanie.smith@cancer.org. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society to continue with cancer research, the 24/7 helpline, and for continuing services to get patients the care and support they need where we can; Contact ACS Staff Partner, Stephanie Smith, stephanie.smith@cancer.org to purchase a Luminaria, become a sponsor, create a Relay For Life team or for more information about the changes this year.
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 19, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Cancelled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. July 16, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 13-17, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. July 13 & 17, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 14, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive Through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. July 13-17, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 12 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. July 15, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
