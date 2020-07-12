What's Coming

American Cancer Society Relay For Life Luminaria Display and Ceremony: 7-10 p.m., Tower Square Plaza, Marion. American Cancer Society Relay For Life Luminaria Display and Ceremony. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the previously scheduled Relay For Life Festival of Hope (Williamson, Franklin, Saline and Gallatin) event will now conduct a Luminaria Display and Ceremony at Tower Square Plaza in place of their traditional event. Community members are invited to walk through the display from 7- 10 p.m. July 18 with a Luminaria Ceremony and breaking of the glow sticks set for 8:30 pm. To dedicate a Luminaria to be lit on July 18, visit relayforlife.org/williamsonIL to purchase or email stephanie.smith@cancer.org. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society to continue with cancer research, the 24/7 helpline, and for continuing services to get patients the care and support they need where we can; Contact ACS Staff Partner, Stephanie Smith, stephanie.smith@cancer.org to purchase a Luminaria, become a sponsor, create a Relay For Life team or for more information about the changes this year.