What's Coming

Science Center upcoming camps:

Brainiac Camp - Five-Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. June 1-5, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main St. Suite. 1048, Carbondale. Join together for games, puzzles and problem-solving challenges. All information is at the end of this list of camps.

Camper's Choice Camp -3 Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. July 29-31, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main, Ste. 1048, Carbondale. Every day the campers will vote on what activities we will do.

Dino Daze - 3 Day Camp: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 17-20, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, CARBONDALE. This camp is all about dinosaurs to go with our new "Dino-Dave" Dinosaur Adventure Area.

Earth And Space Camp - 3 day camp: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 8-10, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, Carbondale. Find out what makes Earth so special and beyond.

A Pirate's Life For Me - 5 Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. June 29-July 3, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, Carbondale. Come in and find out what makes ships float, navigate the seas, search for treasure and more.