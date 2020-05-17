What's Coming

Note: With precautions being taken due to the COVID-19 virus, and by the signing of the stay-home executive order by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, many events are being canceled or postponed through May 31. Some reopenings are occurring with precautions being taken.
FRIDAY, MAY 29
Illinois Elks Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic: 2-4 p.m. Marshall Browning Hospital, 900 N. Washington St., Du Quoin. The clinic is by appointment only. To make an appointment call the Illinois Elks Children's Care office at 1-800 272-0074 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no charges for any services at this clinic. No medical referral is necessary for the clinic. Dr. Alan Froehling from Mount Vernon will be the clinician. Bill Block, 800-272-0074; helpkids@elkscare.org; www.illinoiselksccc.org
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 15, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Cancelled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. May 21, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. May 18-22, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. May 18 & 22, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs (Next is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 28. Must have a food voucher for food fair).
Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 19, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive Through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. May 18-22, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
Science Center upcoming camps:
Brainiac Camp - Five-Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. June 1-5, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main St. Suite. 1048, Carbondale. Join together for games, puzzles and problem-solving challenges. All information is at the end of this list of camps.
Camper's Choice Camp -3 Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. July 29-31, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main, Ste. 1048, Carbondale. Every day the campers will vote on what activities we will do.
Dino Daze - 3 Day Camp: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 17-20, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, CARBONDALE. This camp is all about dinosaurs to go with our new "Dino-Dave" Dinosaur Adventure Area.
Earth And Space Camp - 3 day camp: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 8-10, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, Carbondale. Find out what makes Earth so special and beyond.
A Pirate's Life For Me - 5 Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. June 29-July 3, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, Carbondale. Come in and find out what makes ships float, navigate the seas, search for treasure and more.
Informaton for all camps: Drop off for camps will be from 9:30-10 a.m. and pick up is from 3:30-4 p.m. Have your child eat breakfast before they come for camp or bring a sack lunch. Healthy snacks and water will be provided throughout the day. No flip-flop footwear please. Registration deadline is the Friday before camp, No late registration. To book your camp reservation, visit www.Eventbrite.com/thesciencecenter (Coming soon!) or call The Science Center at 618-529-5431. Please note: Registration will open once shelter in place order has been lifted. All attending children must be rest room independent; Connie Adams, 618-529-5431; yoursciencecenter@gmail.com, 618-529-5431; $120 members / $150 non-members; http://sciencecentersi.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!