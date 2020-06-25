What's Coming

FRIDAY, JULY 3

Veteran Tribute - 21 Gun Salute: 9-10 a.m., Veteran Memorial, S. Victor Street, Christopher. Christopher American Legion Post 528 will be honoring those Veterans that passed during COVID19 with a 21 gun salute at the Veteran Memorial on S. Victor Street in Christopher. In addition to the 21 gun salute, the names of each veteran will be read off. This is being done in recognition of the comrades who were not able to receive military rites after their passing. If any family that lost a loved one would still like graveside rites performed, please contact the Legion Commander; Cindy Webb, 618-218-8325; cindy.webb91@gmail.com