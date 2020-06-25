What's Coming

MONDAY, JUNE 29
Egyptian Senior Golf Association at Stone Creek Country Club in Makanda: 7 a.m.-12:50 p.m., COVID-19 restrictions in place. Anyone over the age of 50 is welcome. You may show up at the course at 7 a.m. The golf round starts at 7:30 a.m. Green Fees only. Ask for John Shum or Bob Hite if you need assistance to get with a group. For additional information or questions contact rhite66@gmail.com or jshum118@gmail.com or by phone 618-218-6745
Spidey's Friendly Neighborhood Reading Tips: 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Beginning June 29, you can watch the tips on the Marion Carnegie Library Facebook page Then pick up the weekly worksheet. When you return the worksheet you can draw a prize from the treasure chest! For more information on Summer Reading, you can contact the library today. For kids, birth to 12; facebook.com/pages/category/Library/Marion-Carnegie-Library-55005216560/ Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
Surfing Into Summer Food Program: 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 29-July 31, Bethel AME Church, 316 E. Jackson St., Carbondale. Women For Change Carbondale is launching Surfing into Summer Supper and Weekend Grab Bag Food Program for school-age children 18 years and under who reside in northeast Carbondale. Program will feed 50 children a day. Parents must sign up their children by calling or texting 618-203-9617 or email womenforchange8@gmail.com. womenforchange8@gmail.com, 618-203-9617. Donations are welcomed.
TUESDAY, JUNE 30
Virtual Hike of Panther Den Wilderness with Southern Illinois Native Plant Society: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Online. Nick Seaton will present notable plants found along the Panther Den Loop Trail as well as offer suggestions for your own visit. Kurt Neubig will then broaden our understanding of the grapeferns and their troubled path of taxonomic classification. Register to attend at https://tinyurl.com/SINPS. You will be sent information for how to attend the meeting once you have registered successfully.
Virtual Money-saving Home Energy Savings Workshop - Registration required: 1-2 p.m., The consumer watchdog group Citizens Utility Board (CUB) and State Representative Monica Bristow will host a free, online home energy savings workshop to help residents cut their utility costs. Recently-approved consumer protections — such as bill assistance and flexible payment, plans — for Illinois utility customers struggling to pay their bills as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis will also be explained. Registration is required. To sign up for this online event, follow this link: https://bit.ly/2UT6jIY. Call CUB's Consumer Hotline, 1-800-669-5556, or visit its award-winning website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1
Porch Story Hour: 10-11 a.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy this outdoor story hour at the library's Market Street entrance. For ages birth to 12; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; marioncarnegielibrary.org
Watercolor Prints: 1-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Stop by the library for this come 'n go afternoon craft. For ages 12 to 19; Sarah Watkins, 618-993-5935; swatkins@marioncarnegielibrary.org; www.marioncarnegielibrary.org
FRIDAY, JULY 3
Veteran Tribute - 21 Gun Salute: 9-10 a.m., Veteran Memorial, S. Victor Street, Christopher. Christopher American Legion Post 528 will be honoring those Veterans that passed during COVID19 with a 21 gun salute at the Veteran Memorial on S. Victor Street in Christopher. In addition to the 21 gun salute, the names of each veteran will be read off. This is being done in recognition of the comrades who were not able to receive military rites after their passing. If any family that lost a loved one would still like graveside rites performed, please contact the Legion Commander; Cindy Webb, 618-218-8325; cindy.webb91@gmail.com
SATURDAY, JULY 4
Carbondale Farmer's Market: 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Carbondale Farmer's Market, Westowne Center west of Murdale, Carbondale. Open every Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon; Lisa Schmidt, 618-924-0558; lisaslocalcolor@aol.com; facebook.com/farmersmarketcarbondale
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 3, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St. Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Visitors will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen: Canceled Temporarily: There will be no soup kitchen at the present time. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. July 2, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. June 29-July 3, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. June 29 & July 3, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 30, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-thru Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. June 29 - July 3, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated.
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. June 29 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. July 1, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
Family Vacation Night: 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 6, Behind Sallie Logan Public Library, Pine Street between 20th and 18th Streets, Murphysboro. Play is Our Superpower! Family drive-thru fun! Stay in your vehicle, enjoy waving at mascots and pick up a gift bag as you leave! Cynthia Mill, 618-687-4077; cynthia@silkwormink.com
Science Center upcoming camps:
Information for all camps: Specific camps listed below. Drop-off for camps will be from 9:30-10 a.m. and pick up is from 3:30-4 p.m. Have your child eat breakfast before they come for camp or bring a sack lunch. Healthy snacks and water will be provided throughout the day. No flip-flop footwear please. Registration deadline is the Friday before camp, No late registration. To book your camp reservation, visit eventbrite.com/thesciencecenter (Coming soon!) or call The Science Center at 618-529-5431. All attending children must be restroom independent; Connie Adams, 618-529-5431; yoursciencecenter@gmail.com, 618-529-5431; $120 members / $150 non-members; http://sciencecentersi.com
Earth And Space Camp - 3 day camp: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 8-10, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main Suite 1048, Carbondale. Find out what makes Earth so special and beyond.
Camper's Choice Camp -3 Day Camp: 10-3:30 a.m. July 29-31, The Science Center, 1237 E. Main, St. 1048, Carbondale. Every day the campers will vote on what activities we will do.
