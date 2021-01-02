What's Coming

SATURDAY, JAN. 2
Glow Paint Night: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. More info about eventbrite.com
SUNDAY, JAN. 3
FBC Harrisburg 9 A.M. Worship: 9-10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. **Please note: If you are unable to attend, please cancel your registration. 618-252-7491. eventbrite.com
FBC Harrisburg 10:45 A.M. Worship: 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., First Baptist Church, 204 N. Main St., Harrisburg. **Please note: If you are unable to attend, please cancel your registration. 618-252-7491. eventbrite.com
MONDAY, JAN. 4
Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research: 6-7:30 p.m., Free Program - Marion, Free Program - Listen by Phone or Watch Online, Marion. eventbrite.com
TUESDAY, JAN. 5
AHA ACLS Renewal: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Zoeller Education Services, 1600 Lisa Lane, Marion. This is the AHA ACLS renewal course for those who have not expired on their provider card. Child, infant, choking & BLS test. Contact Trish at trishzoeller@live.com for BLS options if you need that as well. zoellereducation.com
FRIDAY, JAN. 8
Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia: 12-1 p.m., Program by Phone or Online - Marion Office, Free Program, Marion. This is a LIVE virtual program with Q & A time offered at the end of the presentation. eventbrite.com
SATURDAY, JAN. 9
Foster & Adopt 201 Workshop - Williamson County: 10 a.m.-noon, The Journey Southern Illinois, 9835 Old Bainbridge Trail, Marion. This workshop is open to all families who are enrolled in PRIDE training to become foster families as well as all current foster families. eventbrite.com
Glow Paint Night: 6-9 p.m., Project Human X, 715 S. University Ave., Carbondale. A new, fun & safe experience for everyone. Read more about Glow Paint Night experience. eventbrite.com
ONGOING EVENTS
Good Samaritan Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 15, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. First and third Friday of each month. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St. Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. Person visiting the pantry will be asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars or walk up. Pantry workers and volunteers will load the food into their cars or people can walk up with pull cart or back pack. Donations of canned goods, nonperishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org
Food Pantry: Drive-thru: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 7, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com
Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 4-8, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need of and volunteers welcome; 618-993-8419
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 4 & 8, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair.
Marion Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 5, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419
Murphysboro Drive-thru Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 4-8, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org
Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Jan. 3 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 6, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org
UPCOMING EVENT
AAUW Program: Election Results and Public Policy: 7 p.m. Jan. 12., Virtual Zoom meeting. American Association of University Women (AAUW) Carbondale Branch will sponsor the program, which will be made available to the public 7 p.m. Jan. 12. Paula Perdue, Public Policy Co-Chair, AAUW IL, will discuss the implications of recent election results and their impact on AAUW. If not a member of AAUW Carbondale Branch, but wish to attend this virtual meeting, email a Zoom access request to: heidingr@midwest.net.