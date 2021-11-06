What's Coming

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

Basecamp: Saluki Adventures, Outdoor Rock Climbing at Giant City State Park: 1-4 p.m., Giant City State Park, 235 Giant City Road, Makanda. Afternoon of rock climbing at Devil's Standtable at Giant City State Park. Trained staff will have you on belay as you climb the rock walls at one of the most popular spots in all of Southern Illinois. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fmakanda-il%2Fother-recreation%2Fcamp%2Fbasecamp-saluki-adventures-outdoor-rock-climbing-at-giant-city-state-park-2021?cmp=39-34-464039

Cross-stitch Workshop: 1-2 p.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. Learn the basics of cross-stitch as we work on a tiny canvas for you to take home!. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/930855-2

MCL Tween Movie: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 6 & 13, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Join us in the Tween Zone of the Children's Department each week to watch a featured film! For ages 8 to 12. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/918527-0

Michael Combs: 6-10 p.m., Wickliffe First Baptist Church, 411 Tennessee St., Wickliffe. -. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/1022020903?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Pop-up Books Kid's Craft: 10-11 a.m., Wander Community Art Studio, 208 E. Main St., Du Quoin. After reading a picture book about the power of reading, we’ll make our own mini pop-up books. 217-803-0143. https://go.evvnt.com/930675-0

Project Next Generation - Engineering with PNG: 1-2 p.m. Nov. 6 & 13 and another session 3-4 p.m. Nov. 6 & 13, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Saturdays in November (at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.), In Technology Lab. Build arches, bridges, boats, and towers and learn about engineering concepts. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/923365-0

River to River Trail Society Hike: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., High Knob, Eagle Creek Township. Hike in the High Knob area of Gallatin County on Trails 153, 180, 180C, and 185. Hikers meet at the parking lot atop High Knob. Drive slowly through horse campground. 630-470-7692. https://go.evvnt.com/916766-0

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Nov. 6 & 13, Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or gather some friends and play some board games! Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/923402-0

Tenth Mountain Division: 8 p.m.- Nov. 7, 12 a.m., Hangar 9, 511 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. Tenth Mountain Division plays their unique Americana with diverse influences of classic Southern Rock, progressive bluegrass that was born in their backyard in Colorado, the spirit of sixties psychedelic blues, and straight ahead driving rock ‘n’ roll. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102924577?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

SUNDAY, NOV. 7

Ivas John Band: 2-6 p.m., Alto Vineyards w/ Gary Gordon, Alto Pass. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102933492?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Jake Allen: 6-10 p.m., The Cauldron Center, 10623 W. Center Road, Mulkeytown. Jake Allen WSG Mike Deponai showcases the guitar, ranging from lullaby-like dreams to burgeoning anthems. A documentarian of sorts, Allen’s immersive storytelling and emotional vocal performance offer a multi-timbral journey through time and space. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102935832?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

MONDAY, NOV. 8

Off the CUF: Interesting Conversations with Amazing People: 7-8:30 a.m., Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship, 105 N. Parrish Lane, Carbondale. Join us for a conversation with Prof Charles Ruffner. 618 559-0739. https://go.evvnt.com/915902-0

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10 - 18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/923383-0

TUESDAY, NOV. 9

Lawyer in the Library - Marion Carnegie Library: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. An attorney will be available for 20-minute, one-on-one meetings to assist you with legal questions, document review, and more. Pre-registration is required. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/922657-0

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10 - 18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/923382-0

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10

MCL Story Hour - Kindness: 10:30-11:30 a.m., 206 S. Market St., 206 S. Market St., Marion. Learn about how to be kind with Miss Shelley and Miss Twila. Sing and dance! Then take home a painted rock to help spread kindness throughout our community!. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/918579-0

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10 - 18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/923381-0

Project Next Generation - STEAM Club - Stop-Motion Movies: 4-6 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Start the process of creating your own film using the Stop-Motion technique. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/923339-0

THURSDAY, NOV. 11

John Raymond: Zacc Harris Album Release || Shryock Auditorium: 7-11 p.m., Shryock Auditorium, 1050 S. Normal Ave., Carbondale. John Raymond is a trumpeter, flugelhornist and composer, incorporating indie-rock, folk and electronic influences into his music. For more information, please visit www.johnraymondmusic.net. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102866952?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Project Next Generation Open Tech Lab Hours: 4-8 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Visit Marion Carnegie Library during Open Tech Lab hours to explore the newest technology, learn new skills, and work on projects. Free and open to ages 10 - 18. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/923380-0

Zacc Harris Group @ Shryock Auditorium: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Shryock Auditorium, 1050 S. Normal Ave., Carbondale. Zacc Harris performs jazz in a number of projects including Atlantis Quartet, winner of the 2015 McKnight Fellowship, as well as the Zacc Harris Group, American Reverie, and Zacc Harris Trio. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102957331?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

FRIDAY, NOV. 12

Blake Gardner & the Farmers: BGatF @ Pearson's Skating Rink: 11 p.m.- Nov. 13, 3 a.m., Pearson Skating Rink, 7697 IL-37 S., Benton. Come out to Pearsons's Skating Rink for the RAVE AT THE RINK 3!!! Tunes start at 11 p.m. For more info, visit https://www.OwnGrownProductions.com Blake Gardner & The Farmers break free from being able to be defined by a single genre through mixing together elements of blues, reggae, hip-hop, funk, and nearly everything else under the sun. Known for their improvisation and collaboration with other artists, Blake Gardner & The Farmers are sure to make each performance as unique and memorable as the last. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102967038?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Craig Gerdes Music: 7-11 p.m., Stringers and Moore LLC, 13017 IL-148, Sesser. Craig Gerdes Solo Acoustic Show! https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102889652?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Kashmir - Chicago's Led Zeppelin Show: Kashmir at Marion Cultural Civic Center: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Photos, Videos, News, & Tour Dates for "Kashmir" - Chicago's Led Zeppelin Tribute Show. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102957656?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

SATURDAY, NOV. 13

Andy Gullahorn: 7-11 p.m., The Little Nashville Cafe, 1200 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Andy Gullahorn played piano and then later guitar. He started with a song called "Me, Myself and I." He became close to the country music scene. That career was writing songs for Word Publishing and playing guitar for my wife, Jill Phillips. He recorded "Room to Breathe," and began playing some of his own shows again. He released "Reinventing The Wheel," "The Law of Gravity" and "Christmas. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102749553?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Basecamp - Saluki Adventures, Canoe the Cache: 1-4 p.m., Cache River State Natural Area, 930 Sunflower Lane, Belknap. Canoe the Cache River with Basecamp. The Cache River System is the northernmost range of a true southern cypress/tupelo swamp in the Midwest. Highlights include the state champion bald cypress tree, and opportunities to see wildlife. Arrive at Touch of Nature before 1 p.m. as we caravan for an afternoon of quality paddling. All gear will be provided. Please dress for the season and wear appropriate water-proof footwear. 618-453-1121. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fbelknap-il%2Fother-outdoors%2Fcamp%2Fbasecamp-saluki-adventures-canoe-the-cache-2021?cmp=39-34-464039

Craig Gerdes Music: 9 p.m.- Nov. 14, 1 a.m., Bootlegger's Saloon & Vittles, 117 N. 16th St., Herrin. Craig Gerdes Solo Acoustic Show. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102889670?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Ivas John Band: 8 p.m.- Nov. 14, 12 a.m., Buckwater Brew Works and Whiskey House, 213 E. Main St., Carbondale. Ivas John's unique blues. Ivasjohn.com Ivasjohnband@yahoo.com https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102934899?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event

Mr. Speed: 7-11 p.m., Marion Cultural and Civic Center, 800 Tower Square Plaza, Marion. Tribute band delivering what KISS fans expect. For bookings DO NOT message this page, please contact us via www.mrspeedonline.com. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/1022308376?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Nature Buddies (11/13): 3:30-4:15 p.m., William Marberry Arboretum, 1400 E. Pleasant Hill Road, Carbondale. This activity is designed to spark curiosity in children, and encourage exploration of the natural world. Through kid friendly nature walks, participants will explore different nature trails in our community. Children must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. Location Marberry Arboretum. 618-549-4222. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fcarbondale-il%2Fclasses%2Fnature-buddies-11-13-2021?cmp=39-34-464039

River to River Trail Society Hike: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., East Trigg Trailhead, Trigg Tower Road (east side), Simpson. West side of Jackson Hollow & Cove Hollow, aka "The Promised Land." Meet: E. Trigg Trailhead, 1 mile N of Trigg Tower, about 4 miles NE of Simpson. Sturdy boots or shoes. Bring water, snack. No dogs. 630-470-7692. https://go.evvnt.com/919134-0

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Marion Carnegie Library, 206 S. Market St., Marion. Enjoy free play on the library's Nintendo Switch or gather some friends and play some board games! Free and open to ages 12 to 19. 618-993-5935. https://go.evvnt.com/923403-0

ONGOING EVENTS

Good Samaritan Food Pantry New Hours: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Nov. 8 & 12, University Baptist Church, 700 S. Oakland Ave., Carbondale. Mondays & Fridays. Serves Jackson County residents. Part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council. Monthly distribution on St Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month. It will be open for indoor distribution. Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags welcome; 618-457-0323; goodsamcarbondale.org https://www.loc8nearme.com/illinois/carbondale/university-baptist-church/6186671/

Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen To Go Evening Meals: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 6–13, seven days a week. Good Samaritan House, 701 S. Marion St., Carbondale. Daily evening meals. Good Samaritan Ministries, 618-457-5794; goodsamcarbondale.org

Food Pantry: Drive through: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 11, Thursdays, Second Baptist Church, 308 S. Russell St., Marion. Food pantry; 618-993-2338; secondbaptistmarion.com

Furniture Giveaway: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 8-12, Marion Ministerial Alliance, 203 E. Calvert St., Marion. Donations accepted. Call before donating. Those in need and volunteers welcome; 618-993-84199

Least of the Brethren Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 8 & 12, 407 S. Douglas St., Pinckneyville; 618-357-9530; Check facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren for food fairs. Must have a food voucher for food fair

Marion Minsterial Alliance Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Tuesdays, 103 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Marion Ministerial Alliance Soup Kitchen: 11-12:30 p.m. Nov. 8-12, 25 E. Calvert St., Marion; 618-993-8419.

Murphysboro Drive-through Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 8-12, 906 N. 14 St., Serving residents of Jackson County. Donations welcome and appreciated; 618-684-8258; murphysborofoodpantry.org

Stepping Stones Al-Anon Family Group Meeting: 7 p.m. Nov. 10, Wednesdays, 1618 Edith, Murphysboro (old print shop); 570-594-7918

Victory Dream Center Food Pantry Outdoor Distribution: 1-2 p.m. Oct. 7 & 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 10, Victory Dream Center, 607 E. College St., Carbondale. Sundays & Wednesdays. Distribution of food. Victory Dream Center, 618-525-2025; nathan@victorydreamcenter.org

